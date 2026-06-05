Hot-weather bedding is always a little tricky. You still want your bed to look soft, layered, and beautiful, but the last thing anyone wants in summer is a heavy duvet or too many thick textures. Knowing where to buy bedding is a good place to start, but in summer, it’s just as important to think about the fabrics, colors, and lightweight layers that will actually help your bed feel cooler.

The best bedding trends for 2026 are all about creating a bed that feels relaxed but still intentional, with breathable materials, softer color palettes, and textures that add interest without weighing the whole look down. Linen, cotton, percale, waffle, and lightweight quilts are the pieces I always look for when styling a bed for warmer weather.

Layered linen bedding in dusty rose tones brings warmth and softness to this serene, nature-inspired bedroom. (Image credit: Piglet in Bed)

And if you struggle to sleep when it gets hot, linen is always worth considering. This linen sleep hack proves just how much the right bedding can change the way your bed feels at night. So, instead of stripping everything back completely, I’d focus on building a lighter summer bed that still looks styled. These are the five hot-weather bed formulas I’d start with.

1. The Crisp White Hotel Bed

A white bed will always feel fresh in summer, especially when you keep the materials light and breathable. I’d style this look with crisp cotton sheets, a soft white duvet cover, and a lightweight quilt or coverlet folded at the end of the bed for that hotel-style finish. The key is to keep the palette tonal rather than flat. Mix white, ivory, and soft beige so the bed feels layered, clean, and expensive.

2. The Soft Coastal Bed

Pale blue is one of the easiest colors to introduce into a summer bedroom because it instantly makes the space feel cooler and calmer. Styled with white cotton, washed linen, and sandy neutrals, it gives the bed that relaxed coastal feel without looking too themed. I’d add a subtle stripe or waffle texture here to stop the look feeling too plain. It should feel breezy, comfortable, and like the kind of bed you want to fall into after a hot day.

3. The Green Garden Bed

For anyone who prefers warmer tones, an earthy linen bed is a beautiful way to make summer bedding feel softer and more grounded. Oatmeal, clay, terracotta, and warm white work especially well together because they feel sunbaked rather than heavy. Keep the base simple, then add one richer accent shade through pillowcases, a cushion, or a light throw.

4. The Earthy Linen Bed

Green always works well in a bedroom because it feels restful, but in summer it also brings in that fresh, garden-inspired feeling. Sage, soft white, butter yellow, and natural wood make a really pretty combination that feels light but still full of character. I’d keep the main bedding simple and use the color through sheets, pillowcases, or a small botanical detail. It’s a lovely option if you want your bedroom to feel fresh and seasonal without going too bright.

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5. The Minimal No-Duvet Bed

On very hot nights, sometimes the duvet just has to go. But that doesn’t mean the bed has to look unfinished. A fitted sheet, a linen flat sheet, and a lightweight coverlet can still create a really beautiful look. This is where texture becomes important. A quilted coverlet, oversized pillows, or a slightly crumpled linen sheet will make the bed feel styled, even when you’re keeping the layers as light as possible.

The best summer bedding is about balance. You want pieces that help you sleep more comfortably, but also make your bedroom feel calm, inviting, and pulled together. Whether you prefer crisp white cotton, soft coastal blues, earthy linen, or a barely-there no-duvet setup, the right layers can make your bed feel lighter without losing that styled finish.

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