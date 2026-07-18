Although currently based in London, most of the Livingetc team actually hails from countries across the globe, and coincidentally, most of these home grounds happen to be used to hot summers. So, naturally, I gathered intel on some cooling design secrets from these seasoned landscapes.

Think charming wood shutters from Italy, soothing zellige and terracotta tiling from Morocco, smart dual ventilation from Hong Kong, clever use of white paint from Australia, and dreamy indoor courtyards from India. These subtle details go undercover to cool down a room.

Since this might be our hottest summer yet, these gems of advice from around the world are worth considering if you're looking for a long-term solution to surviving the heat in the absence of air conditioning. Without further ado, let's take a look at how each of these ideas manifests in a home.

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Wood Shutters in Italy — Gilda Bruno, Lifestyle Editor

Not just a romantic window detail, these wooden shutters regulate temperatures in the summer. (Image credit: Rastrello. Design: Pelizzari Studio)

Italian design trends have always skewed romantic with an effortless livability. And when I asked lifestyle editor Gilda Bruno about a detail that's long cooled homes across the country, she instantly suggested wooden shutters.

"They are a widely overlooked element in Italian homes, both practically and stylistically. A staple in most Mediterranean houses, this crafty addition is fundamental to regulating the temperature of the interior throughout the year, whether on the hottest or coldest days," she says.

"In hot climate countries like Italy, the use of window drapery could cause the house to overheat. Wooden shutters, on the other hand, are ideal to shield your base from it, as sunshine bounces off them rather than filtering through. In my parents’ apartment this week, as the whole family struggles to deal with another heatwave, we’re keeping the shutters of the sun-facing living room nearly closed from 10 AM till 4 PM — or on the worst days, until sunset — to keep sweltering temperatures at bay."

And in many traditional Italian residential settings, Gilda finds that the detail lives on, taking on a refreshed look every so often. "They have been recently refurbished and varnished by a local artisan and, complete with wrought iron details," she says. "Now they look neat and carry a sense of heritage while keeping us all cool and safe."

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Swift Direct Blinds Chocolate Full Height Shutter £22.50 at swiftdirectblinds.co.uk These Chocolate Full Height Shutters from Swift Direct Blinds are a charming way to use an Italian reference for cooling interiors. Make My Blinds Natural Cafe Shutter £20 at Make My Blinds If you have smaller windows or you'd prefer wooden shutters on just the bottom half, these cafe-style shutters are ideal. Swift Direct Blinds Honey Full Height Shutter £22.50 at swiftdirectblinds.co.uk On the other hand, if you're in love with this cooling detail, these door-size shutters are the way to go.

Tiling in Morocco — Abla Fahmi, Social Media Editor

I can just imagine how instantly cooling it would feel to hop out of bed and walk along the tiled floors in this dreamy Moroccan hotel. Image credit: La Mamounia Marrakech Even as a border tile along thresholds, these tiles are a soothing addition to interior design. Image credit: La Mamounia Marrakech

Moving on to another example of Mediterranean design that contributes to the seasonal armour of a home, social media editor Abla Fahmi speaks to the intelligent use of tiling in Morocco. Beloved for its captivatingly beautiful architectural tiling, she explains that it goes far beyond surface-level aesthetics.

"As much as zellige and terracotta tiles have become some of today's most sought-after design elements, their origins date back centuries across Morocco. And they weren't just chosen for their beauty," she notes.

"Instead, these natural materials carpeted interior surfaces to help homes stay cool by absorbing less heat and perfectly suiting Morocco's warm climate and traditional aesthetic."

Ca'Pietra Casamar Forest Gloss Zellige Embossed Ceramic Indoor Wall Tile £55 at B&Q Sold in a pack of 25 beautiful green tiles, this zellige design from Ca'Pietra will make your home feel connected to nature. TheHomeBazar 10 Handmade Moroccan Zellige Tiles – Burgundy Square Ceramic £62.89 at Etsy Affiliate US These gorgeous tomato-esque tiles from TheHomeBazar on Etsy are perfect for a pop of ripe red. Artisan Tile Company Zeina Moroccan Cotto White 31 x 56 cm Wall Tile £8.50 at artisantilecompany.co.uk If your moodboard is full of Moroccan tiles, this style from Artisan Tile Company should be on your radar. And you can order the exact number of tiles your project requires.

Dual Ventilation in Hong Kong — Debbie Black, Deputy Editor

Balancing natural ventilation through large windows and decorating with transpiring plants is always a good idea. (Image credit: Harold de Puymorin. Design: LAUD LIMITED. Styling: Esther van Wijck)

"I lived in Hong Kong for five years when I was young (and Singapore, too, in my teens), and our apartment was the top floor of a high-rise building. So, when summer came around, the comfortable warmth turned to a strong heat," says deputy editor Debbie Black.

"To combat the high temperatures, buildings harness passive design techniques, such as natural and thermal ventilation that actively work to keep the air cool inside, alongside air conditioning, which was always on."

However, since Hong Kong isn't always hot, Debbie points out that you really noticed that the building's design worked to keep it cool on the days that you were trying to make it warmer. "You just couldn't get the heat into it," she adds. "Plus, our apartment had an open layout, too, which is fairly typical in Hong Kong, to help lead airflow."

Think angled layouts to maximize cross-ventilation and higher windows to draw out hot air while lower windows flood homes with a cooler breeze. It's just the kind of idea to inspire heatwave-proof house extensions.

White Paint in Australia — Emma Breislin, Interiors Editor

Australian homes fashioning calming white walls is more than just a minimalist aesthetic decision. It quietly bounces heat and cools down these coastal residences. (Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: Georgina Wilson Associates)

A surprising note of advice from Australian interiors editor Emma Breislin is white paint. She tells me that the famously coastal country dips into white color palettes as a method of passive cooling.

"While it's partly a style choice, I also think there is some sound logic in choosing white paint, especially when it comes to keeping homes cool during summer. While dark colors absorb heat, white walls — whether inside or out — reflect it, helping to reduce the strain on cooling systems such as air conditioning," she explains.

"Once your walls heat up from the sun, it becomes very hard to cool your home without costly appliances, whereas white exterior walls reflect heat away, reducing the effect. It's simple, but surprisingly effective."