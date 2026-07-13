Famous for its feathered leaves that take on new colors, from green to pink to yellow and scarlet, Japanese maple trees are a popular accent in many contemporary gardens. Also known as acer palmatum, these plants are as favored for their foliage as they are for good fortune.

These lucky garden plants symbolize peace, abundance, and longevity. However, to truly embrace these gifts, it's important to plant them in an appropriate space. And gardening experts say that giving them pride of place is rule one.

These plants don't like to be hidden away. So, here's a more precise idea of where you should plant your Japanese maple tree.

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Where Should You Place a Japanese Maple for Good Luck?

This Acer Cascade 'Ruby' from Beards & Daisies shows you just how romantic the weepy branches and colorful leaves can be. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

"Japanese maples are tied to the wood element in Feng Shui, so tradition has it that planting one in the east or southeast of a garden invites growth, health, and family harmony," says Jo Lambell, founder of Beards & Daisies.

"Many people also like to plant one near the front of the house, since the color changes through the year are seen as a way of drawing good energy toward the home."

However, she warns against planting it directly in line with your front door. "Feng Shui says that this placement can block the energy rather than welcome it in. So off to the side is better, framing the entrance rather than standing right in front of it," she adds.

"It's also worth noting that filtered light suits them best. And this considered placement has the bonus of keeping the leaf color looking its best, so factor that into where you choose to plant these Japanese garden plants."

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If you're doing your research before you find yourself one of these plants, the Acer Palmatum 'Seiryu' from Crocus for deeply cut green foliage. And if you're in the mood for a dramatic visual, this Beni-Maiko Acer Palmatum from GardenersDream is a bold, almost-burgundy variety.

Jo Lambell Social Links Navigation Founder Jo, the founder of Beards & Daisies and author of The Unkillables, discovered her passion for houseplants in 2001 after transporting a six-foot monstera home on public transport. This sparked the idea for a business that makes plant delivery more accessible.

How to Keep It Healthy

Ace the Acer Palmatum from Patch Plants is a slightly more demure variety that offers a subtle dose of texture. (Image credit: Patch Plants)

"Japanese maples are fairly low-fuss once they're settled, but they do have a few preferences. They like partial shade with a bit of gentle morning sun, and soil that's moist but well-draining and slightly acidic," says Jo.

"Avoid harsh afternoon sun and anywhere too windy, as it'll scorch the leaves, especially on the red varieties. And if you're on heavy clay, a raised bed or a large pot with acid-loving compost will serve the tree much better."

When it comes to these types of maple trees, Jo recommends lightly pruning and only in late autumn or winter when the plant is still dormant. "Any earlier and you risk the tree bleeding sap," she notes. "So just take out anything dead or crossing to keep that lovely natural shape."

It's not just outdoor plants that can be intentionally placed to attract good energy. So if you're looking to sprinkle some luck indoors, I recommend knowing where to place a pothos.

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