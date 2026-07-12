Sunday might be known as the day of rest, but for most of us, it involves checking off a heap of tidying tasks and rituals that pile up throughout the week. (Ever heard of the 'Sunday Scaries'?) Thankfully, it's now being replaced with 'micro resets'.

The idea to replace Sunday resets is simple. Instead of losing an entire day to a barrage of chores, these regular pockets of quick organization will restore peace to your home while the week goes by. Not only does this give you back your Sunday for leisure, but it also ensures your living spaces don't feel increasingly overwhelming as the week draws to an end.

I spoke with home organization experts to find out more about 'micro resets' and how they work. Here's what you need to know.

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What Are Micro Resets?

Think of tidying up as an everyday reset rather than a loathsome end-of-week task. (Image credit: Dave Kulesza. Design: Studio mkn. Architecture: Eliza Blair Architecture)

"Micro resets are quick habits that stop clutter building up before it becomes overwhelming," says Helen Dyson, founder of Clear Out Clutter. "They can last anywhere between just five and fifteen minutes."

"I always encourage clients to build them into things they’re already doing. For example, while the kettle’s boiling, unload the dishwasher; when you walk through the front door, hang up your coat, put your keys in the same place and deal with the post straight away," she explains. "They’re small habits, but they make a huge difference over time."

Caroline Caron Dhaouadi, founder of Homefulness, tells me that 'micro resets' are an easy organization idea that keeps your home in check. "Instead of setting aside one big block of time to put the whole house back together, you keep it gently in order as you go, so it never gets the chance to fully unravel," she adds.

Helen Dyson Social Links Navigation Decluttering Expert Helen Dyson is the founder of Clear Out Clutter, a professional decluttering and organizing company helping clients across Surrey, London, and Sussex transform their homes into calm, organized spaces that are easy to maintain. She is passionate about creating practical, tailored organizing systems that simplify everyday life. She also holds a full, up-to-date DBS check and is a member of APDO (Association of Professional Declutterers & Organizers).

Why Are Micro Resets Replacing Sunday Resets?

It teaches a sense of daily discipline that rewards you with a weekend for resetting your body and mind. (Image credit: Martina Gemmola. Design: Kim Kneipp. Architecture_ Steffen Welsch. Builder: Transform Homes)

"Simply put, the Sunday reset asks a great deal of one afternoon, and it quietly frames the other six days as a slow slide into mess," says Caroline. "That's demoralizing, and it's exactly why so many people fall off it — miss one Sunday and the whole system feels broken."

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"Micro resets, on the other hand, are a home organization trend that spreads that same effort across tiny, manageable moments, so your space stays calm all week rather than swinging between chaos and catch-up," she adds.

Caroline explains that they're far kinder to a busy schedule. "They build a habit rather than a chore, and, crucially, they protect your actual weekend," she says. "Your rest day stays a rest day instead of becoming an admin day."

Caroline Caron Dhaouadi Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer Caroline Caron Dhaouadi founded Homefulness in 2019 to combine her love for interiors and design with her acute sense of organization and affinity for clutter-free spaces. Caroline is convinced that a better home, organized with style, is a valued component of balance and wellbeing.

How Do You Carry Out Micro Resets?

Carving out even 10 minutes a day can make your home feel less chaotic during the week. (Image credit: Kate Enno. Design: the Stylesmiths)

So what are the tasks to prioritize during a micro reset? "I'd start by clearing and wiping the kitchen worktops after dinner," says Helen. "I also recommend completing one stage of the laundry cycle each day. Be it washing, drying, or putting laundry away."

"You can also deal with the post as it comes into the house to get rid of paper clutter rather than having it pile up," she adds. "And before bed, do a quick reset of the main living space and prepare for the next day by packing bags, checking your diary, or laying out clothes."

Caroline recommends doing a two-minute 'drift sweep' of one main room as part of your micro reset. "Just try returning anything that's wandered out of place back to where it lives," she says. "And reset the soft furnishings before bed — cushions plumped, throws folded, chairs pushed in. Small, but it's what the eye reads as 'tidy'."

Micro Reset Kit

In this hot weather, I'm focusing my tidying efforts on making my home feel as cool as possible. And the summer morning reset has genuinely improved how comfortable I feel in the middle of this heatwave.

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