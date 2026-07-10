Coming eye to eye with a cluttered entryway is the shortcut to a terrible first impression. It tells your visitors you don't mind a mess and it also makes coming home a less pleasant experience. So if you haven't tackled your entryway yet this summer, here's where to start.

The decluttering experts recommend removing off season clothes, unused shoes, empty shopping bags, paper clutter, and oversized furniture now. This summer list will give you clear direction to declutter your entryway.

But if you're wondering why each of these items needs removal or where it should go instead, here's what they have to say.

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1. Off Season Apparel

Rotating the apparel in your entryway on a seasonal basis is key. (Image credit: Ye Rin Mok. Design: Studio Keeta)

"Winter coats in your entryway during the summer or summer hats and net bags during the winter are adding unnecessary clutter," says professional organizer Kate Roberts.

"I recommend storing your out-of-season clothes and accessories elsewhere until they are actually needed." This is crucial to resetting your home for summer and will instantly make your entryway feel lighter.

Consider storing them in vacuum-seal bags and placing them in a spare bedroom closet or in higher storage spaces until cooler weather returns. Personally, I use these Vacuum Compression Zipper Storage Bags from Amazon Basics.

Kate Roberts Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer Kate Roberts is a professional home organizer with a background in decluttering, organizing, and move preparation. She helps clients change their mindset about how they consume goods so they can reduce the amount of goods they bring into the home. She is also known to provide resources to maintain a decluttered and organized home.

2. Old Shoes

Greeting visitors to a space cluttered with shoes is a major red flag. (Image credit: Timothy Kaye. Design: ADDARC. Construction: LBA Construction)

Di Ter Avest, founder of Di Is Organized, recommends removing old and unused shoes from your entryway right now. "It's so easy for them to pile up until you can't even find the pair you actually need," she notes.

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"Instead, I recommend keeping just the shoes your family wears regularly and storing the rest somewhere else. You'll instantly make the space feel bigger and much easier to keep tidy."

I find that a cabinet like this Taupe Rachel Arch Front Seated Storage from DUSK is a neat way to keep shoes under control while adding a space to perch.

Di Ter Avest Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer Di Ter Avest is a professional home and lifestyle organizer, and the owner of Di is Organized, in Baltimore, MD (USA). Her accountability program and book Organize Yourself Healthy help women across the globe to get their lives and homes organized, leading to lower levels of stress and overwhelm. Her expertise has been featured in Forbes, Today, ApartmentTherapy, Real Homes, Livingetc, Homes & Gardens, and Kitchn. She has also given workshops at IKEA, West Elm, and Williams-Sonoma.

3. Empty Bags

Whether it's your hand bag or your shopping bag, it shouldn't be taking up room in your entryway. (Image credit: Space Factory)

"Most families have many more bags by the door than they actually use. Keep the everyday backpack, purse, or work bag within reach and store the extras in your closet," Di suggests.

"This simple adjustment makes grabbing what you need so much faster when you're heading out. Plus, you'll notice hooks and benches stay neat instead of being overloaded."

As for empty shopping bags, fold neatly and hide them away in your entryway storage. Or, even better, be prompt about instantly returning your shopping bags to your car once unpacked.

4. Paper Piles

Corralling your paper clutter will make a noticeable difference to how calm your entryway feels. (Image credit: Jonathan Hokklo)

"Mail, receipts, school papers, and flyers seem to multiply overnight in an entryway. When they land by the front door, they create stress every time you walk in," Di points out.

"Instead, give papers one designated spot somewhere else in the house where you can sort through them. Your entryway should welcome you home, not remind you of your to-do list."

Creating a workflow for incoming deliveries is one of Marie Kondo's entryway decluttering tips and it truly improves the efficiency of this space. I love the idea of styling this Ray Serving Tray from Westwing by the front door to hold mail.

Then, depending on how often you recieve mail, you can simply carry the tray in with you and sort through them on a daily or weekly basis. After you're done, return the empty tray to the front door and repeat.

5. Oversized Furniture

If there's ever a space that 'less is more' strongly applies to, it's an entryway. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Marylou Sobel Interior Design)

One of the biggest entryway organization mistakes you could make is overcrowding the space with large furniture. Think of the decor in this space as an entrée to your home's design story and leave your eyes wanting more.

So, remove any oversized furniture that's taking up precious square footage and making your entryway feel compact. In its place, style decor for small entryways that caters to the size and function of the space.

And if you're looking for specific pieces to elevate your entryway, here are three of my current favorites.

Kare Design Fold Out Shoe Cabinet Caruso £169 at Westwing A floating cabinet is the easiest way to keep your shoes organized in an entryway. And this cabinet with its antique gold brushed finish is quite chic. Dunelm Wavie Tiny Stripe Storage Footstool £49 at Dunelm An entryway stool is a must to make putting on your shoes easy. But my advice is to find a design with storage to maximize the use of this zone. Westwing Disa Marble Wall Hooks, Set of 2 £34.99 at Westwing If you have a small entryway, two hooks is all you need. And this set from Westwing is a small way to foreshadow your eye for style.

FAQs

What's the Best Storage for a Small Entryway?

The best storage for a small entryway should be minimal, closed, and suspended. So, a floating cabinet or a wall-mounted sideboard is the way to go. This will open up the space, keep the floor looking clean, and restrict the amount of clutter that builds up by your front door. The BISSA Shoe Cabinet from IKEA is perfect if you're harnessing vertical space. Or you can go for the Roscigno 3 Pair Flip Down Shoe Storage from Wayfair for a more horizontal solution.

How Many Pairs of Shoes Should Stay by the Front Door?

Ideally, it's best to openly store only one or two pairs of shoes by your front door. This would be the pair you sport most often. The rest of your shoe collection should sit in a closed cabinet by the entryway or in your wardrobe.

Now that your entryway is ready to silently impress, move your efforts inward. I recommend checking off the designers' list of decor to remove from your living room.

And if you want gentle reminders on when to organize rooms in your home and where to focus your attention, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.