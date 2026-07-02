While warm air wafting through windows and sunshine streaking into your home can feel like some beautiful signs of summer, this shift in season can also make some things in your home smell slightly stale.

Think paper clutter, indoor textiles like rugs, cushions, and curtains, pet beds, laundry baskets, and your air conditioner's filters and fan's blades. While they might not be typical summer scenting mistakes, it's important to pay attention to these things so your home's ambiance can remain bright and pleasant.

There's nothing like a musty indoor atmosphere to lend a bad first impression and tank the most stylish interiors. So, here's how to quickly fix the way your home smells.

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1. Paper Clutter

DO: Declutter your paper piles and stow them away in closed storage. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Jesse Parris-Lamb. Architecture: Model Practice)

"Paper products, including magazines, newspapers, cardboard boxes, etc., may cause a stale odor within your home when humidity rises," says cleaning specialist and cofounder of Elite Maids, Iryna Balaban.

"Paper naturally absorbs moisture from the air and can develop a damp or stale odor that will spread through the space. I recommend getting rid of your paper clutter and storing necessary documents in sealed containers rather than allowing them to sit out in the open."

Bigso Box of Sweden Hanging File Box Johan £34.99 at Westwing This is a great way to keep your WFH space clear of stale scents. If you have a closed cabinet by your study, I also recommend this Desk Organizer Tray from Bigso Box of Sweden.

Iryna Balaban Social Links Navigation Cleaning specialist Iryna acquired vast experience as a supervisor at one of New York City’s leading cleaning companies. Following this, she partnered with a friend to start her own residential cleaning company, Sunlight Cleaning. And following the resounding success of Sunlight Cleaning, in 2022, with a new vision in mind, they combined their entrepreneurial spirits once again to co-found Elite Maids. Every aspect of Elite Maids was designed to ensure a seamless and transformative cleaning experience for our clients. From meticulously trained cleaning professionals to personalized cleaning plans, Elite Maids offers nothing short of perfection.

2. Unrefreshed Indoor Textiles

DO: Wash your indoor textiles more often in the summer and layer in a spritz of linen spray. (Image credit: Nicholas Venezia. Design: One With_. Architecture: ON-Architects)

According to Iryna, the biggest thing making your home smell stale during the summer is likely your indoor textiles like rugs and window treatments. "The warm weather along with high humidity allows the dust, oils from our bodies, dander from animals, and moisture to enter deeply into these fibers," she says.

"This creates odors that even frequent vacuuming cannot eliminate. So, I recommend cleaning your carpets and your rugs. And acting quickly when stains or spills occur. When cleaning your window treatments, remember to machine wash them periodically and have heavy drapery cleaned by a professional."

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Ashley & Co Everyday Launder Laundry Wash £30 at Wolf & Badger As far as designer detergents go, this is my current favorite way to keep my laundry smelling bright and fresh.

3. Pet Beds

DO: Place your dog beds in a shaded spot and wash them more often. (Image credit: HAY)

The 'barkitecture' in your home is another hotspot for stale smells in the summer. "Pet beds are especially prone to this due to their ability to absorb animal hair, oils, saliva, and dirt from the outside every day," she says.

"I recommend that you clean removable bedding covers weekly and follow manufacturer guidelines for cleaning inner cushion material. Grooming your pet and cleaning their feet outside your home will also reduce malodors."

VETRESKA Mist And Merlot Striped Pet Sofa £95 at Selfridges If your pet bed is beyond saving with a good wash, then it might be time for something cute like this striped sofa from VETRESKA.

4. Laundry Baskets

DO: Tackle your laundry as soon as it piles up. (Image credit: Ferm Living)

Even after taking care of these items, if you find yourself asking, "Why does my house smell musty?", your laundry basket is the next place to look. Letting your laundry basket overflow and leaving your wet clothes in the washer are two key causes of stale smells.

"So the quick fix is to get the laundry in the dryer or hang it up as soon as possible," says Ilya Ornatov, cleaning expert and founder of NW Maids. "And you can also clean your laundry machine by running it with just hot water and a splash of vinegar about once a month."

Westwing Gabe Handwoven Double Laundry Basket in Rope £99 at Westwing A stylish laundry basket like this is another summer refresh item to help you keep up with this chore.

Ilya Ornatov Social Links Navigation Cleaning Expert Ilya Ornatov is the founder of NW Maids, one of the Pacific Northwest's top-rated house cleaning companies, which she has run since 2013. NW Maids has cleaned over 40,000 homes across Seattle, Tacoma, Portland, Kennewick, and Yakima. She has also been featured in Martha Stewart, Seattleite, Process Street, and Launch27.

5. Air Con Filters and Fans

DO: Clean your air conditioner's filters and wipe your fan's blades frequently. (Image credit: Printworks)

"If your AC filter is dirty, then the whole house will likely have a stale, dusty odor," says Ilya. "So, if you can't remember the last time you cleaned your air conditioner's filters, I recommend replacing them. I also suggest wiping all of the vent covers around your home at this point."

Another subtle cause for a less-than-pleasant indoor scent can be attributed to dusty fan blades. Whether you have a ceiling, standing, or even a desk fan, take some time to properly clean off the blades to make your home smell clean.

Summer Home Fragrance to Shop

Now that your living spaces are clean and clutter-free, you can move on to a more fun task — making your home smell like summer. It's my favorite finishing step to a true summer reset.

And to keep up with more scenting tips and the best fragrance launches, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.