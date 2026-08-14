Is Your Outdoor Seating Facing the Wrong Direction? Feng Shui Says It Matters

Have you ever walked into a garden and instantly felt unwelcome in the space? More often than not, this is a simple disconnect in furniture placement that majorly alters the al fresco ambiance.

According to garden Feng Shui, positioning your furniture so that the backs of your chairs face the entryway to your backyard is tampering with the free-flowing energy of this space.

So, if your outdoor living room finds itself in a similar layout, here's what you can do to fix the harmony of your garden.

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Which Direction Should Your Outdoor Seating Face for Feng Shui?

Opening your layout to face your garden entryway is the best thing you can do for an inviting space. (Image credit: Dave Kulesza. Design: Studio mkn. Architecture: Eliza Blair Architecture)

"For good Feng Shui, the outdoor seating should be positioned in such a way that you are in command position," says Feng Shui practitioner Marina V. Umali. "Essentially, this means your back should be protected, so it should have the fence, the house, and plantings behind it."

Ideally, Matina adds, all your garden furniture should be facing the entry to the yard or the door. "This way you see who’s coming in and you can welcome them," she explains. "With the seating facing towards them rather than the back of the seating, they will feel invited and welcome."

Marina V. Umali Social Links Navigation Feng Shui Practitioner Marina V. Umali is a certified interior designer and Feng Shui practitioner in the NY/NJ area. She focuses on the aesthetics and‬ functionality of a space, but her approach also includes a common-sense‬ application of universal Feng Shui principles, which promote harmony and‬ balanced energy throughout a space. Her favorite thing about Feng Shui is‬‭ that it combines her experience and expertise in design and architecture with my innate desire‬ to promote health and well-being.

Which Direction Should You Avoid Facing Outdoor Seating for Feng Shui?

Avoid facing your back to the garden's doorway to keep from blocking good energy. (Image credit: Luke Shadbolt. Design: Fabric Studio)

According to Marina, one of the biggest garden Feng Shui mistakes you can make is facing your furniture so that anyone who enters sees your back first. This disrupts the path for energy to flow and creates an unbalanced space.

Arranging your outdoor furniture in a way that naturally disrupts movement through the space is another mistake that can impact the harmony of your backyard. Once you rethink your furniture placement, you'll instantly notice a shift in the way this space opens out to you and your guests.

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If you're already planning for the crisp, cool fall months, knowing where to place your fire pit for Feng Shui is next. And why not sign up for more interior advice through the Livingetc newsletter while you're at it?