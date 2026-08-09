There's nothing quite like spending a beautiful evening basking in the warmth of your glowing garden fire pit. And the only underlying aspect that silently improves this experience is knowing your outdoor space is aligned with harmonious energy.

Now, the placement of your fire pit has the ability to impact the overarching Feng Shui in your backyard. And the experts recommend styling this element in the Southern zone of your garden.

However, to intentionally design an al fresco space that feels balanced, here's a closer look at why fire pit placement matters.

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Where Should You Place a Firepit for Feng Shui?

A beautiful feature like this Wunder Outdoor Fire Pit from Soho Home deserves to be placed in the perfect spot for auspicious energy. (Image credit: Soho Home)

"In Feng Shui, fire represents vitality, confidence, transformation, and active energy," says Feng Shui expert Helen Ye Plehn. "So, I recommend placing a fire pit in an open, welcoming area where it can become a natural gathering point. The South is especially supportive because it carries strong fire energy in Feng Shui and is connected with confidence and conscious action."

When bringing fire to a garden, Feng Shui consultant Rosanna Deflorian explains that it's also important to consider how the placement aligns with the lucky energy of each year. "Also, the final decision depends on what your home's bagua map allows," she says. "And a position that supports fire in one home may not be suitable in the house next door."

So, while South is a typically ideal spot, she also recommends finding a location that feels naturally integrated into the garden rather than added as an afterthought.

Helen Ye Plehn Social Links Navigation Feng Shui Expert Helen Ye Plehn is the founder of Helen Creates Beauty and the author of the Aura Color Wheel by Hay House: a system to identify your soul's purpose through your Soul Aura Color. She is an angel channeler, intuitive painter, certified crystal healer, third-generation Feng Shui master, and spiritual teacher. Her mission is to help one million souls to find and live their souls’ purposes with joy and fulfillment.

Where Should You Avoid Placing a Firepit for Feng Shui?

When you invest in something as gorgeous as this Tallinn Lounge Firepit Set from Cox & Cox, proper Feng Shui placement should follow. (Image credit: Cox & Cox)

"Avoid placing a fire pit where it blocks the flow into the home, feels crowded, or creates a sense of unease," says Helen. "Feng Shui is ultimately about how energy moves through a space, so the fire should feel intentional rather than overpowering."

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Rosanna tells me that a major garden Feng Shui mistake involves placing a fire pit in cramped corners, narrow passageways, and high-traffic zones. "I would also avoid surrounding the fire pit with too many bright red or orange accessories. The flames already provide plenty of fire energy. Neutral colours, earthy tones, and natural textures create a calmer setting," she adds.

"The scale matters too. A dramatic fire pit may look impressive in a large garden, but the same feature can feel aggressive in a small courtyard. Good Feng Shui is rarely about making the strongest possible statement. It is about finding the right proportion."

Rosanna Deflorian Social Links Navigation Feng Shui Consultant Rosanna Deflorian is a classical Feng Shui consultant based between Madrid and Mallorca. As the founder of More Than Intuition, she works as a Feng Shui property consultant for international buyers, expats, and investors who want more than a beautiful property; they want one that works for them. As a certified Feng Shui consultant, her background combines languages, education, interior design, and classical Feng Shui.

FAQs

What Do You Put Around a Fire Pit for Good Feng Shui?

"Natural Earth materials such as stone, brick, gravel, and ceramic are excellent around a fire pit. Visually, they help ground the area, while symbolically Earth contains and stabilizes the intensity of fire," says Rosanna.

"I would also avoid surrounding the fire pit with too many bright red or orange accessories. The flames already provide plenty of Fire energy. Neutral colours, earthy tones and natural textures create a calmer setting.

Now that you're all caught up on placement, knowing where to buy an aesthetic fire pit is next. And for more Feng Shui advice to bring good energy into your home, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.