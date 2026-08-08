A stressful bathroom is my worst nightmare. As someone who loves a skincare ritual, a warm bath, and an everything shower, I need my bathroom to feel soothing. But harsh lighting, poor layout planning, visual noise, mismatched finishes, and reminders of unfinished tasks are some of the main stressors in this space.

I spoke to the experts about why these design decisions snatch away any sense of peace, and how to fix them for a calming bathroom. It's not all difficult, and some of these are easily solved with a quick reset.

So, without further ado, if you're struggling to evoke that spa-like feeling in your bathroom, here are the culprits to consider.

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1. Harsh Lighting

DO INSTEAD: Layer in functional lighting with ambient lamps to cater to every mood. (Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: Smac Studio. Styling: Shona McElroy)

"Many bathrooms rely on a single overhead fixture. This is problematic and stress-inducing by increasing glare and casting shadows that make grooming and self-care feel uncomfortable," says Craig Gritzen, founder of Curated Style Collective.

"Layered bathroom lighting with vertical sconces around the mirror for grooming and a dimmable overhead light for nighttime unwinding helps control the atmosphere during our morning and evening routines."

I also recommend designing spa bathroom lighting ideas into your space. Personally, I love setting the mood to unwind in a dark shower or a long bath with a glowy lamp. For instance, imagine this Ribbed Round LED Lamp from Cox & Cox on your counter or a high open shelf (at a safe distance from your bathing space) gently illuminating your PM routine.

Pooky IP65 Eastwood Wall Light £140 at Pooky This alabaster wall light from Pooky is an elegant choice for functional light in a calming bathroom.

Craig Gritzen Social Links Navigation Principal Designer Craig Gritzen is the founder and principal designer at Curated Style Collective, a Los Angeles–based interior design and lifestyle studio creating homes that support the lives people are building next. After more than a decade leading complex projects in the biotech industry, Craig combined his background in science, project management, and design to help clients create environments that are as functional as they are emotionally meaningful. His work explores how our homes influence stress, relationships, productivity, creativity, and everyday wellbeing.

2. Poor Layout Planning

DO INSTEAD: Make your bathroom as easy to maneuver through as possible to remove a layer of stress. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Shantala Mack Interiors. Architecture: Mary Beatty. Building: Tim Ainscough)

"A bathroom can be beautiful but still cause stress because it doesn't support your daily routine. These are micro frustrations like towels being slightly out of reach of the shower or having no place to put your dirty clothes," says Craig.

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"These are relatively minor issues, but multiple can add frustration when repeated every day. So, I recommend fixing it by walking through your daily routine and placing each item at its point of use. Sometimes a simple hook or laundry basket can make all the difference."

Considering your bathroom layout is crucial to easing the flow of the space. I find that strategically placed decor like this Tota Trio Laundry Basket from Joseph Joseph and this Small Wooden Organizer from H&M will improve the functionality of this room.

Anthropologie Wiggle Bath Hook £28 at Anthropologie No bathroom is complete without a towel hook and this one from Anthropologie adds a touch of glamour.

3. Reminders of Unfinished Tasks

DO INSTEAD: Take the time to maintain your bathroom's design to keep your rituals stress-free. (Image credit: Pablo Veiga. Design: buck&simple)

"It's common to overlook seemingly minor things such as leaky faucets, empty water bottles, dirty mirrors, and clutter," says Dr. Amy Fitzpatrick, chief medical officer at Bedrock Recovery. "However, it's these items that can send you silent signals that need your immediate attention."

Speaking to the psychological side of bathroom stressors, Amy explains that fixing these small issues through maintenance is essential to restoring calm to the space. "I also recommend a weekly reset to reduce the mental burden associated with managing your living space," she adds.

And if you're looking to make a more permanent change, switch to low-maintenance bathroom design. In the meantime, lean on bathroom cleaning hacks for a quick fix.

Zone Denmark Ume Silicone Shower Squeegee with Wall Holder £21.99 at Westwing A limescaled mirror or shower door instantly stresses me out. And if you're like me, a cool squeegee is all the motivation you need to keep on top of this task.

Dr. Amy Fitzpatrick Social Links Navigation Chief Medical Officer Dr. Amy Fitzpatrick, MD, is the chief medical officer at Bedrock Recovery Center. She focuses on preventive health and the everyday habits that support long-term physical and mental well-being.

4. Visual Noise

DO INSTEAD: Undertake regular decluttering to help your bathroom work harder. (Image credit: Talib Chitalwala. Design: Chestnut Storeys. Styling: Samir Wadekar)

"Bathrooms accumulate a lot of small objects that we use in our daily lives. Products and tools for grooming, medications, half-empty bottles, along with cords, add visual clutter to our spaces," says Craig.

"All of these items compete for our attention, and our brain registers this as a need to tidy up. And the solution isn't stark minimalism. It's to create a system where the items we genuinely use every day remain accessible."

He also recommends storing the backups away and keeping corded items out of sight. Decluttering your bathroom does take consistent effort, but it truly pays off when morning routines call, and you have a tidy space to enjoy it in.

Anthropologie Brass Bathroom Organizer £118 at Anthropologie Clever multi-functional organizers like this can also make your bathroom easier to control.

5. Mismatched Design Decisions

DO INSTEAD: Opt for a cohesive, minimalist design scheme in this space for a spa-like ambiance. (Image credit: Harold de Puymorin. Design: LAUD LIMITED. Styling: Esther van Wijck)

"With many things in life, more choice can create more stress, not less. The same goes for your bathroom," says Katie Weston, bathroom expert at VADO. "A space pulled together from mismatched finishes and unrelated products can feel visually chaotic even when every individual piece is nice on its own."

While your fixtures, fittings and accessories don’t need to match perfectly, she explains that co-ordinated ranges can bring the space together. "VADO’s Safari collection, for example, is designed so brassware, furniture and accessories work together across finishes, removing the guesswork and creating a sense of calm cohesion the moment you walk in."

I recommend looping your bathroom organizers into the design palette, too. For a beige bathroom, this Small Decorative Marble Tray from Westwing is perfect. Or if you yearn for a pop of color, look to this Two Tone Hook Shelf from Urban Outfitters.

Westwing Simba Marble Storage Jar £34.99 at Westwing If your bathroom counter is marble, choosing storage of a similar finish is a nice way to tie the room together.

Katie Weston Social Links Navigation Bathroom Consultant Katie Weston joined VADO as head of A&D projects and specifications last year, bringing nearly three decades of bathroom industry experience and a design-led perspective shaped by 12 years at West One Bathrooms, work with major UK developers at Premier Contract Supplies, and senior specification roles at Villeroy & Boch, and Hansgrohe.

Next, treat your space to spa bathroom accessories to further elevate the ambiance. And sign up for the Livingetc newsletter for more design advice.