There's a certain satisfaction that comes with making your bed in the morning. To me, it sets up the rest of the day and signals the start of my AM routine. And it turns out that people who begin their day this way also partake in other home habits that ultimately result in a tidier space.

Think cleaning small messes in the moment, creating predictable routines, preparing for the next day, keeping healthy laundry routines, and regularly resetting their living spaces. Each of these habits plays a role in being organized at home.

So, here's why psychologists link these habits to people who make their beds and how they help maintain a healthy space.

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1. Clean Small Messes in the Moment

Why wait to complete a task you could finish right in the moment? (Image credit: Dave Kulesza. Design: Angelucci Architects. Styling: Fenton & Fenton)

"People who are in the habit of making their beds every day will also have this habit when it comes to the rest of the house. This means it's likely they will clean up as soon as they use something," says Dr. Amy Fitzpatrick, chief medical officer at Bedrock Recovery Center.

"We tend to adopt this habit so everything is done quickly and efficiently. This type of household cleaning routine can greatly reduce stress and create an environment that is easy to maintain."

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Dr. Amy Fitzpatrick Social Links Navigation Chief Medical Officer Dr. Amy Fitzpatrick, MD, is the chief medical officer at Bedrock Recovery Center. She focuses on preventive health and the everyday habits that support long-term physical and mental well-being.

2. Create Predictable Routines

Having a systematic routine is a great way to keep on top of things. (Image credit: Kate Enno. Design: the Stylesmiths)

Dr. Max Doshay, clinical psychologist at KMN Psych, tells me that people who make their beds every morning also have consistent daily routines. "For example, they may turn on lights in their bedrooms when they get up in the morning (open curtains), make themselves some breakfast food, gather together all of their essential items for going out, etc," he says.

"These seamless morning routines help eliminate unproductive mental space to provide time to focus on important professional and social responsibilities as opposed to making repetitive decisions about what needs to be done every day."

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Dr. Max Doshay Social Links Navigation Clinical Psychologist Dr. Max Doshay, PsyD, is a clinical psychologist and the co-founder and CEO of KMN Psych. His work focuses on helping individuals better understand anxiety, stress, and emotional well-being through evidence-based psychological care, with an emphasis on practical strategies that improve everyday mental health.

3. Prepare for the Next Day

Planning out the following morning is a clever way to avoid last-minute chaos. (Image credit: Mariela Apollonio. Design: Ramón Esteve Estudio)

Max explains that one of the most significant psychological factors driving why we make our beds is that it helps us think about what will happen next. "Many times these types of habits are displayed as well when preparing your clothes for the next day, packing your work bag at home each evening, and organizing common items you use daily," he notes.

"All of these habits help remove unnecessary friction, allowing us to move more easily and have more confidence in how we get from one point in time to another."

And this isn't limited to setting up your space the night before. It also includes designing a morning shift routine to help you move through the rest of your day with ease.

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4. Keep Healthy Laundry Routines

Washing, drying, and putting away your clothes on time is a rewarding home habit. (Image credit: Studio McGee)

"A clean bedroom does nothing to address all problems in your life, but it can contribute to a sense of peace in the place you live," says Amy. "And for many people, returning to a space that is organized and has been well-cared for makes it easier to relax after a long day."

This is why healthy laundry routines tend to be a notable part of many organized homes. Organizing your utility room and dopamine anchoring this chore are two steps you can take to turn this otherwise neglected chore around.