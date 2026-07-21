The first place you see upon entering, and the last room you look at as you leave, your entryway doesn't just set the tone for your design; it also plays a crucial role in your everyday routine.

In the stress of the morning rush or a hurried exit to a dinner you're already running late for, the last thing you want is an entryway that looks gorgeous but feels entirely impractical. The way you design your entryway can have a surprising impact on the overall energy of your daily routine. It's a space that should support you through the frenetic chaos of getting the whole family out of the house, removing the friction of the day-to-day, and making your routine feel more doable, if only by a bit.

And as fantastical as this may sound, it can be surprisingly easy to achieve. In fact, according to the experts, there are just five must-have features that stand between you and a stress-free school run. And, as ever, they aren't just practical; they're exceedingly stylish, too.

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1. A Statement Table

A console table is also an excellent way to set the tone for the style of your home, offering a space to display a dramatic floral arrangement, or a beautiful vase. (Image credit: Tina Michelle Photo Design: Coco Greenblum Studio)

First, perhaps the most obvious, and for good reason, a good console table is an absolute essential for every entryway. And some good console table decor wouldn't hurt, either.

"An entryway needs to be functional, which means a surface is needed," explains designer Liz Williams.

This could take various forms, depending on both the interior design style of your home and the space you have to work with. In small hallways, a wall-mounted shelf can be enough to keep your space functioning, while larger spaces could benefit from a more dramatic, statement-making furniture design.

The most important thing is ensuring there's a surface to store all your day-to-day essentials — this acts as a catch-all for your keys and a place for storing your mail. A solid surface with a few drawers, or even just a bowl or two, is all you need to keep those small daily necessities close to hand, so you can grab them as you leave the house.

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Pottery Barn Aldon Console Table £448.95 at Pottery Barn UK For a cool, minimalist look, this architectural design from Pottery Barn brings the right amount of personality to your entryway. Soho Home Wallace Console £1,395 at Soho Home Simple yet chic, this burl wood console table is the ideal surface to keep your daily essentials. Anthropologie Mallorca Tile Console Table £1,198 at Anthropologie Add some Mediterranean elegance to your home with this gorgeous tiled console table.

2. A Mirror

"Our Tiger Console is the ideal solution for a narrow hallway, providing a mirror, focal point and surface space for a candle or flowers in a tiny 25cm deep footprint. It also includes a handy and sophisticated set of drawers to keep your essential trinkets in. Consider it a very chic way never to misplace your keys again," says Tiffany. (Image credit: Studio Duggan)

"Mirrors in hallways and entranceways are an essential," argues Tiffany Duggan, founder of Studio Duggan and Trove by Studio Duggan, and we're inclined to agree.

Decorating with mirrors can serve a variety of purposes in an entryway, both practically and aesthetically, and considering the minimal space they take up, they are pretty much a no-brainer.

One of the most common problems with entryways is the lack of space, and they can often end up feeling rather cramped, with narrow walls seemingly closing in on one another. Mirrors instantly help alleviate this issue, and designers often make small spaces seem larger with mirrors. "They can help enlarge small, tight spaces whilst helping to bounce light around a room, particularly when adjacent to windows," says Tiffany.

For designer Noha Hassan, this is one of the most appealing aspects of this design feature. Of course, the practicality plays a role, but, beyond that, "they also help reflect light and make the space feel larger," she says.

And, when it comes to your daily routine, a mirror is something you'll continuously thank yourself for including at your entryway. "The entryway is the last place you'll see yourself before running out the door for the day. So, providing a mirror with ample lighting for a last check of yourself is always convenient to have," says Alison Green, from Elan Design House.

Biznest Round Bobbin Edges Mirror £64.99 at Amazon UK The bobbin trend shows no signs of slowing down, and this affordable mirror is an eays way to bring the look home. Ferm Living Wall Mirror Folia £459 at Westwing Create the illusion of more space with this full length mirror, while the cool, asymmetrical inlay adds some visual interest to the room. AM.PM Nella Asymmetric Mirror With Walnut Shelf £519.99 at La Redoute UK Perfect for tiny entryways, this mirror has a lovely walnut shelf for you to keep your essentials on.

3. A Bench

A stylish bench can also double up as another surface for decor, too, as seen in this design. (Image credit: Adrian Gaut. Design: Athena Calderone / EyeSwoon)

A well-designed entryway is one that supports you in your daily routine, making those little steps feel that bit easier, and that's exactly what an entryway bench offers.

"The bench makes everyday routines like putting on or taking off shoes much easier," explains Noha. This may seem like such a little, even insignificant thing, but without a surface to perch on, the task of putting on and taking off your shoes can feel far less comfortable, and can subconsciously invite people to leave them on, dragging mud and dirt across your lovely tiled kitchen floor.

For maximum ease, Noha says, "Seating is best positioned near the entry closet so you can easily put on or take off your shoes and tuck everyday clutter out of sight." This little addition indicates to guests that shoes should be removed upon entry, so you don't have the awkward task of asking them to do it yourself.

This doesn't have to be a large, bulky piece of furniture either. There are plenty of entryway furniture designs for small spaces that will do the trick.