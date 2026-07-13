Nothing kills a beautifully designed home quite like a massive pile of shoes cluttering up your entrance. It doesn't matter if they are perfect-condition vintage Jimmy Choo's or your beat-up running trainers; I don't want your shoes to be the first thing I see when I enter your home. Which is exactly why it's always worth investing in some good shoe storage.

The only issue is that 'good' shoe storage isn't exactly the easiest to come by. More often than not, hallway shoe storage designs are bulky and uninspiring and can easily make your entrance look even worse than it did to start with. It's time to realize that you deserve more than that tired, open-shelf shoe rack. You deserve a storage solution that is just as stylish as anything else you'd include in your home, and luckily for you, I've scoured the internet to find the best of the best.

With options for every style, from sleek, contemporary looks to retro-inspired designs, there's something for everyone here to hide shoes away — and they'd all make worthy additions to your entryway setup.

You don't need much to make your entrance memorable, but if you need some inspiration, our small entryway collection has everything you could need to set the stylistic tone of your home. And for more inspiration and ideas, subscribe to our newsletter.