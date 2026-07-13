9 Shoe Storage Cabinets That Hide Away Clutter and Look Way More Elevated Than You'd Imagine

They aren't just practical; these shoe storage designs will also bring a little more style to your entryway, too

Maya Glantz&#039;s avatar
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a pink shoe cabinet in an orange hallway with a stool
(Image credit: Kare Design)

Nothing kills a beautifully designed home quite like a massive pile of shoes cluttering up your entrance. It doesn't matter if they are perfect-condition vintage Jimmy Choo's or your beat-up running trainers; I don't want your shoes to be the first thing I see when I enter your home. Which is exactly why it's always worth investing in some good shoe storage.

The only issue is that 'good' shoe storage isn't exactly the easiest to come by. More often than not, hallway shoe storage designs are bulky and uninspiring and can easily make your entrance look even worse than it did to start with. It's time to realize that you deserve more than that tired, open-shelf shoe rack. You deserve a storage solution that is just as stylish as anything else you'd include in your home, and luckily for you, I've scoured the internet to find the best of the best.

With options for every style, from sleek, contemporary looks to retro-inspired designs, there's something for everyone here to hide shoes away — and they'd all make worthy additions to your entryway setup.

You don't need much to make your entrance memorable, but if you need some inspiration, our small entryway collection has everything you could need to set the stylistic tone of your home. And for more inspiration and ideas, subscribe to our newsletter.

Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.