9 Shoe Storage Cabinets That Hide Away Clutter and Look Way More Elevated Than You'd Imagine
They aren't just practical; these shoe storage designs will also bring a little more style to your entryway, too
Nothing kills a beautifully designed home quite like a massive pile of shoes cluttering up your entrance. It doesn't matter if they are perfect-condition vintage Jimmy Choo's or your beat-up running trainers; I don't want your shoes to be the first thing I see when I enter your home. Which is exactly why it's always worth investing in some good shoe storage.
The only issue is that 'good' shoe storage isn't exactly the easiest to come by. More often than not, hallway shoe storage designs are bulky and uninspiring and can easily make your entrance look even worse than it did to start with. It's time to realize that you deserve more than that tired, open-shelf shoe rack. You deserve a storage solution that is just as stylish as anything else you'd include in your home, and luckily for you, I've scoured the internet to find the best of the best.
With options for every style, from sleek, contemporary looks to retro-inspired designs, there's something for everyone here to hide shoes away — and they'd all make worthy additions to your entryway setup.
Now I know Barbiecore pink storage isn't for everyone, but for those bold enough to embrace it, I think this fold out cabinet is positively charming. It does also come in multiple other colors, too, if you're after something a bit more subdued.
This lovely slatted bamboo cabinet would fit right in in a mid-century modern home, with its warm wood finish and cool minimalist design. Plus, the two-tiered shelving unit gives you plenty of space to store all your shoes.
We love a good dual-purpose design, and what could be more useful than an entryway bench that doubles up as shoe storage? This product simplifies your routine, making leaving the house in the morning that bit easier.
Perfect for narrow hallways where every inch of floor space is precious, this slatted wood can be mounted onto your wall, helping you squeeze in more storage, without cramping your space.
If you're looking for a little bit of a more luxurious option, the Nancy Shoe Shelf could be just the thing. With a perforated steel body and a plush leather seat on top, this would be an elegant addition to any entrance.
I've long been a fan of the cute retro school locker-esque style of the Mustard Made cabinets. In fact, I'd go so far as to describe them as an iconic furniture design. And the Lowdown Locker is perfect for using as shoe storage, with its generous, spacious design and nice, accessible height. Plus, who wouldn't get excited by the vast color selection available?
Cool and contemporary in a way that would be perfect for an industrial-style home, this shoe storage keeps all the clutter hidden behind its three-door design. With an impressive eight shelves within, this cabinet has enough space to store the shoes of a whole family.
You don't need much to make your entrance memorable, but if you need some inspiration, our small entryway collection has everything you could need to set the stylistic tone of your home. And for more inspiration and ideas, subscribe to our newsletter.
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Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.