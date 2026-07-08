There are two reasons people opt for the chair when ‘putting away’ their clothes: it’s convenient and also gives you somewhere to store pieces that still have another day left in them without contaminating the rest of your wardrobe. And if you don't have a chair, you likely have a 'floordrobe' — a pile of clothes on your floor.

Enter Olivia Palermo. The always-stylish socialite recently shared a walk-through of her New York home on Instagram, and in it, I spotted the answer to our problem: a very stylish valet stand in the corner of her bedroom. After a bit of sleuthing, I'm fairly sure it's the Eichholtz Dressboy Baker from House of Isabella. Priced at a cool £895, it not only adds a premium look to your wardrobe, but also makes tossing off your outdoor clothes seamless and more organized.

But what actually is a valet stand? As its name suggests, it's designed to be your personal wardrobe assistant. It’s usually composed of a few elements: a hanger, a rack for trousers or skirts, and a shelf below for shoes or accessories. Rather than dropping your semi-clean clothes in a pile on the floor, you can drape them on a stand, keeping them fresh and unwrinkled, whilst keeping your room tidy, too.

Olivia Palermo/Instagram A photo posted by on

It's the sort of thing people with tidy bedrooms have, because even if you're naturally organized, a valet stand can also help you prep your outfit for the following day, without creating clutter in your space.

Installing a Clueless-style wardrobe might be a bit too ambitious, but having a valet stand does a pretty similar job. Particularly if you’re not a morning person, a helpful valet stand will make getting dressed smoother — no decision-paralysis or last-minute ironing required.

Having a valet stand is a luxury, but it certainly doesn’t need to cost as much as Olivia's. Here are nine alternative valet stands I’m seriously considering to replace my ‘floordrobe’.

SO'HOME Rinkita Acacia Folding Valet £47.69 at La Redoute UK Admittedly, a valet stand takes up more space than a chair than just your 'floordrobe'. But this one from La Redoute is foldable, so you can pack it away behind a door when you're not using it. Reviews are very strong, with an average rating of 4.5. One user says it is "small enough that it doesn't get in the way in my average sized bedroom". Dunelm Clothes Rail With Mirror £45 at Dunelm If you don't already have a mirror to check your outfit, consider this sand-white one from Dunelm. Not only does it double as a mirror, it also hides any clothes you hang behind it. As the rail is wall-mounted, it's sturdy and tucks away neatly. Plus, it's got two layers of shelving for shoes, bags, or for folded clothes. Metallbude Handmade Metal Clothes Rack James £239 at Westwing If you’re still attached to the chair method, this clothes rack provides a middle ground. It’s sleek, elegant, and could pass as an artistic sculpture when not in use. You can use it exactly as you would for a chair — a shirt hanging off the back, trousers hanging on the armrests, and shoes slotted underneath. Arredamenti Italia 18 Antimo Cherry £91.46 at Amazon UK An important part of any outfit is the jewellery, but in the haze of my rushed morning routine, I always seem to forget to wear any. Well, this valet stand adds another layer to your outfit preparation — a handy tray for watches, earrings, or sunglasses. It also comes on wheels, giving you the flexibility to move it wherever you need it in your home. IKEA ÄLGANÄS Clothes Rack With Shoe Storage £22 at ikea.com For just £22, this clothes rack from IKEA is the most budget-friendly on this list, but just as practical. Not only does it have a small tray for you to discard any jewellery or keys, it's also got hooks for things like headphones or scarves. It has a minimalist look — rather than needing an extra leg to make it free-standing, it fixes to the wall, taking up less space. HAY Colour Rack £147 at Holloways of Ludlow Perhaps the most minimalist on this list, this curved rack certainly feels like a more elegant alternative to hanging it on your chair. And if you have a round chair, you could even slot this clothes rack behind it to hide your clothes out of sight. It also comes in an ‘S’ shape and seven other colors, like Eggshell and Steel Blue. Wayfair Rivero Freestanding Valet Stand £246.74 at Wayfair UK Consider this streamlined wooden valet stand if you’re after something that blends into the background of your bedroom. It may not have as many helpful rails and trays as its other contenders, but it makes up for it in how sleek and stylish it is. One reviewer praises it as a “slick addition to the bedroom without taking up space”. Graham and Green Silver Valet Stand £250 at Graham and Green Coming in silver, this valet stand feels classy with a vintage flair. With a slim ‘arm’ curving round the front like a butler holding a napkin, it truly looks like a sturdy wardrobe helper to keep your outfits clean and fresh for another day. It may not have a tray for your shoes, but the base stand is far more chic and elegant. Symple Stuff Freestanding Valet Stand £284.99 at Wayfair UK Again, this is one for those loyal to their chair, but this valet stand has an actual upholstered seat with it, meaning you could probably let it pass as a chair when it’s not in use, or as a place for your bag to sit on. It also has a raised platform underneath for you to put your shoes, in case you prefer to avoid putting shoes on the carpet (understandably).

Having a dedicated and design-forward spot is certainly one element of organizing your bedroom, but it's not the only way. From optimizing vertical storage to hiding things under the bed (and elsewhere), it may seem boring, but getting the practicalities sorted is the first step to style.

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