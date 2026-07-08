Trust Olivia Palermo to Find a Polished Way to Store Still-Clean Clothes That Isn't a 'Floordrobe'

Because the secret to stylish spaces often lies in how organized they are...

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Olivia Palermo
(Image credit: ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

There are two reasons people opt for the chair when ‘putting away’ their clothes: it’s convenient and also gives you somewhere to store pieces that still have another day left in them without contaminating the rest of your wardrobe. And if you don't have a chair, you likely have a 'floordrobe' — a pile of clothes on your floor.

Enter Olivia Palermo. The always-stylish socialite recently shared a walk-through of her New York home on Instagram, and in it, I spotted the answer to our problem: a very stylish valet stand in the corner of her bedroom. After a bit of sleuthing, I'm fairly sure it's the Eichholtz Dressboy Baker from House of Isabella. Priced at a cool £895, it not only adds a premium look to your wardrobe, but also makes tossing off your outdoor clothes seamless and more organized.

But what actually is a valet stand? As its name suggests, it's designed to be your personal wardrobe assistant. It’s usually composed of a few elements: a hanger, a rack for trousers or skirts, and a shelf below for shoes or accessories. Rather than dropping your semi-clean clothes in a pile on the floor, you can drape them on a stand, keeping them fresh and unwrinkled, whilst keeping your room tidy, too.

Olivia Palermo/Instagram

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It's the sort of thing people with tidy bedrooms have, because even if you're naturally organized, a valet stand can also help you prep your outfit for the following day, without creating clutter in your space.

Installing a Clueless-style wardrobe might be a bit too ambitious, but having a valet stand does a pretty similar job. Particularly if you’re not a morning person, a helpful valet stand will make getting dressed smoother — no decision-paralysis or last-minute ironing required.

Having a valet stand is a luxury, but it certainly doesn’t need to cost as much as Olivia's. Here are nine alternative valet stands I’m seriously considering to replace my ‘floordrobe’.

Having a dedicated and design-forward spot is certainly one element of organizing your bedroom, but it's not the only way. From optimizing vertical storage to hiding things under the bed (and elsewhere), it may seem boring, but getting the practicalities sorted is the first step to style.

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Annalise Smith
Annalise Smith
Contributing Writer

Annalise Smith is a news and features writer with a passion for design, interiors, and food. One of her favorite places to dine is Restoration Hardware, where one can explore the luxurious showrooms after a meal. Having grown up watching Homes Under the Hammer, Annalise continues to enjoy seeing home and furniture renovations on social media and in magazines. She is currently completing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City St George’s and has written for Time Out, The Grocer, and Disegno Journal.