No Room for an Ironing Board? This 'Extending' Version Fits in a Small Closet and Gives Hotel Chic While Saving You Space
Keep your shirts crinkle-free, without sacrificing all your cabinet space — this clever extendable ironing board folds away, perfect for even the tiniest homes
I don't like a crinkly outfit any more than the next person, but when storage is at such a minimum, finding a place to store away a huge, bulky ironing board can feel like a tall ask.
If there's one thing that all city-dwellers understand, it's the importance of maximizing your home storage. That means anything that has the potential to clog up your cupboards is an immediate no. Bulky appliances that only get used twice a year? Goodbye. Nostalgic keepsakes from your school days? No chance. Even your winter coat could be on the chopping block if it's not careful. But there's still the issue of those essential items that you can't quite part with, but also can't find space to store - an ironing board being a perfect example.
Even with all the fancy folding mechanisms, they still seem to take up at least 50% of any cupboard you store them in. And then, when the time comes that you actually have to use it, get ready to say goodbye to any walking space in your living room. Both when stored and when in use, an ironing board feels like an unwanted housemate that there just isn't enough space for. So, when I found this extendable ironing board on Amazon, it felt somewhat like a revelation. Tucking neatly into your cupboard when not in use, and sliding straight out when needed, this is the ultimate clutter-free, faff-free solution to perfectly pressed clothes. So, if you catch me in crisp, fresh linens all summer, you'll know why.
I'm always looking for ways to make my bedroom look like a hotel, and I think this might just be the next step in achieving that dream. Designed to sit along the bottom of your cupboard so it's completely invisible when not in use, this is the ultimate clutter-free ironing solution.
The sturdy steel plate provides a smooth track, extending beyond your cupboard and supporting your ironing board when fully extended. Then, once you're done, simply push it back into its original resting spot. The board itself also folds in half, so as to take up as little room as possible.
If you were worried about the angle of your board, you'll be glad to learn that the design allows for 180-degree rotation, so you can spin it to be in the most convenient orientation possible. Plus, the cover is completely removable, so clean up couldn't be easier.
Alternatives to Shop
This foldable, extendable board is another great option for small bedrooms, thanks to its petite size and space-conscious design. Dual-bar support promises enhanced stability, and the 180-degree rotation capability makes it super convenient no matter your small bedroom layout.
You can always rely on Joseph Joseph to find a new way to make your life that bit easier. Take this product, for example. Not only does the foldable design cut 50% off the space a typical ironing board would use, but the attached compartment for your iron maximizes its footprint and simplifies the ironing process, keeping everything you need neatly stored in one spot for a perfectly organized laundry room.
Folding up into an impressive 40 x 30 cm, this ironing board is perfect for those seriously low on space. Just pop it on your dining room table, or any other solid surface, and you have an instant ironing board. Plus, you don't have to worry about it scratching; the silicone covers ensure a soft, padded finish. Once you're done, just fold it back up and slip it back into storage. You can even hang it on the back of a door, if needed, thanks to the handy rope and buckle feature.
So long as you have a solid, sturdy surface at hand, like your kitchen countertop, this little mat will remove the need for a board entirely. With a heat and steam-resistant finish, a silicon iron rest, and a non-slip base, this affordable buy ticks all the boxes, all while taking up hardly any space.
This petite design sits on top of your table, lifted off the surface to protect it from any potential heat damage. It also comes with a metal hanging hook on the back, so you can easily store it on the back of your door, freeing up space in your laundry room cabinets.
When even a foldable board is still too large, you may have to start searching for other solutions, such as this handy hand-held garment steamer. This steamer removes the faff of ironing entirely, offering a new way to keep your clothes crease-free, and it couldn't be much easier to store.
For more clever ways to store large household items, these simple yet stylish vacuum cleaner storage ideas will help even the smallest of homes.
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Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.