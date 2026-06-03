No Room for an Ironing Board? This 'Extending' Version Fits in a Small Closet and Gives Hotel Chic While Saving You Space

Keep your shirts crinkle-free, without sacrificing all your cabinet space — this clever extendable ironing board folds away, perfect for even the tiniest homes

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Extendable Ironing Board, 180° Cupboard Pull-Out Folding in Cupboard Foldable Table Sleeve Board Extendable Ironing Shelf Foldable Rotatable for Drawer
(Image credit: NadineDubol)

I don't like a crinkly outfit any more than the next person, but when storage is at such a minimum, finding a place to store away a huge, bulky ironing board can feel like a tall ask.

If there's one thing that all city-dwellers understand, it's the importance of maximizing your home storage. That means anything that has the potential to clog up your cupboards is an immediate no. Bulky appliances that only get used twice a year? Goodbye. Nostalgic keepsakes from your school days? No chance. Even your winter coat could be on the chopping block if it's not careful. But there's still the issue of those essential items that you can't quite part with, but also can't find space to store - an ironing board being a perfect example.

Even with all the fancy folding mechanisms, they still seem to take up at least 50% of any cupboard you store them in. And then, when the time comes that you actually have to use it, get ready to say goodbye to any walking space in your living room. Both when stored and when in use, an ironing board feels like an unwanted housemate that there just isn't enough space for. So, when I found this extendable ironing board on Amazon, it felt somewhat like a revelation. Tucking neatly into your cupboard when not in use, and sliding straight out when needed, this is the ultimate clutter-free, faff-free solution to perfectly pressed clothes. So, if you catch me in crisp, fresh linens all summer, you'll know why.

Alternatives to Shop

For more clever ways to store large household items, these simple yet stylish vacuum cleaner storage ideas will help even the smallest of homes.

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Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.