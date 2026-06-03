I don't like a crinkly outfit any more than the next person, but when storage is at such a minimum, finding a place to store away a huge, bulky ironing board can feel like a tall ask.

If there's one thing that all city-dwellers understand, it's the importance of maximizing your home storage. That means anything that has the potential to clog up your cupboards is an immediate no. Bulky appliances that only get used twice a year? Goodbye. Nostalgic keepsakes from your school days? No chance. Even your winter coat could be on the chopping block if it's not careful. But there's still the issue of those essential items that you can't quite part with, but also can't find space to store - an ironing board being a perfect example.

Even with all the fancy folding mechanisms, they still seem to take up at least 50% of any cupboard you store them in. And then, when the time comes that you actually have to use it, get ready to say goodbye to any walking space in your living room. Both when stored and when in use, an ironing board feels like an unwanted housemate that there just isn't enough space for. So, when I found this extendable ironing board on Amazon, it felt somewhat like a revelation. Tucking neatly into your cupboard when not in use, and sliding straight out when needed, this is the ultimate clutter-free, faff-free solution to perfectly pressed clothes. So, if you catch me in crisp, fresh linens all summer, you'll know why.

NadineDutol Extendable Ironing Board £45.99 at Amazon UK I'm always looking for ways to make my bedroom look like a hotel, and I think this might just be the next step in achieving that dream. Designed to sit along the bottom of your cupboard so it's completely invisible when not in use, this is the ultimate clutter-free ironing solution. The sturdy steel plate provides a smooth track, extending beyond your cupboard and supporting your ironing board when fully extended. Then, once you're done, simply push it back into its original resting spot. The board itself also folds in half, so as to take up as little room as possible. If you were worried about the angle of your board, you'll be glad to learn that the design allows for 180-degree rotation, so you can spin it to be in the most convenient orientation possible. Plus, the cover is completely removable, so clean up couldn't be easier.

Alternatives to Shop

For more clever ways to store large household items, these simple yet stylish vacuum cleaner storage ideas will help even the smallest of homes.

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