Everyone Has Been Buying This Tiny Add-On for Their Kitchen Sink — It's Clever, Super Functional, and Has Lots of 5 Star Ratings

I'm always on the hunt for new space-saving solutions for a tidier kitchen, and this may just be the best one I've found yet

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ceramic kitchen sink, marble worktop, brass tap
(Image credit: Ryan Garvin. Design: Brandon Architects and Brooke Wagner Design)

Keeping a tidy kitchen isn't always easy, but it is always worth it. There's nothing worse than seeing a beautifully designed space ruined by a mess of washing up in the corner, and even the most thoughtfully designed drying racks can still take up far too much of your precious kitchen counters.

This becomes particularly problematic in shoebox kitchens, where there simply isn't enough space to fit a bulky drying rack, and all the rest of your countertop essentials. It's an issue I myself am far too familiar with, which is why I'm constantly on the hunt for smart solutions to this seemingly unshakeable problem. And my latest find, this Small Triangle Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack from Amazon, may just be the best one yet. Designed to sit snugly right in the corner of your kitchen sink, this clever design offers you more surface area to use as you see fit, without eating into your existing countertop space.

The best solutions for small kitchen problems revolve around finding ways to increase the functionality of the 'dead space' in your design, sneaking some extra storage into those corners that would otherwise go unused and unappreciated. And that's exactly what this design does so well.

Equally Clever Alternatives

If you're still searching for ways to get your kitchen in the best shape possible, it's worth taking some time to learn about the design mistakes that make your kitchen look messy; some of them may surprise you.

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Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.