Everyone Has Been Buying This Tiny Add-On for Their Kitchen Sink — It's Clever, Super Functional, and Has Lots of 5 Star Ratings
I'm always on the hunt for new space-saving solutions for a tidier kitchen, and this may just be the best one I've found yet
Keeping a tidy kitchen isn't always easy, but it is always worth it. There's nothing worse than seeing a beautifully designed space ruined by a mess of washing up in the corner, and even the most thoughtfully designed drying racks can still take up far too much of your precious kitchen counters.
This becomes particularly problematic in shoebox kitchens, where there simply isn't enough space to fit a bulky drying rack, and all the rest of your countertop essentials. It's an issue I myself am far too familiar with, which is why I'm constantly on the hunt for smart solutions to this seemingly unshakeable problem. And my latest find, this Small Triangle Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack from Amazon, may just be the best one yet. Designed to sit snugly right in the corner of your kitchen sink, this clever design offers you more surface area to use as you see fit, without eating into your existing countertop space.
The best solutions for small kitchen problems revolve around finding ways to increase the functionality of the 'dead space' in your design, sneaking some extra storage into those corners that would otherwise go unused and unappreciated. And that's exactly what this design does so well.
It would be all too easy to underestimate just how useful this little Amazon kitchen organizer really is; it's one of those deceptively simple designs that you'd never imagine would have such a big impact on the functionality of your kitchen as a whole.
Designed to sit over the corner of your kitchen sink, this multi-purpose design can be used in a wide variety of ways, functioning as a drying rack for your washing up, a chopping board and drainer for prepping your fresh produce, a sink organizer for storing your sponges and brusher, and, thanks to its heat-safe properties, you could even use it as a resting spot for your pans and trays. There's really no limit to the uses of this design.
Made out of silicone-coated steel, this non-slip finish will ensure your rack stays exactly where you placed it, and is completely resistant to any rusting or warping over time. Best of all, the design is completely foldable, so it can be easily stored away in your kitchen cabinets when not in use.
And I'm not the only one who's a fan. With over 1800 five-star reviews, there's no question that this is a worthwhile purchase. One reviewer says, "I didn’t think I’d use this as much as I do, but it’s been really useful in my kitchen. It looks clean and modern, and the size is perfect for small spaces since it fits neatly over the sink without taking up any counter space. It feels very durable too, with a strong stainless steel frame and a silicone coating that keeps everything stable," and countless others are echoing the same sentiment.
Equally Clever Alternatives
A simple and practical way to get involved with the stainless steel kitchen trend, this little drainer basket sits in the corner of your sink and is great for catching any scraps of food when washing up or for using as a drainer in your cooking prep.
If just a corner isn't going to cut it for you, you may have better luck with this basket drainer from Dunelm. Thanks to its smart, extendable design, this basket can be adjusted to fit all types of kitchen sink trends, and at only £1.5, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better deal out there.
You can always count on Joseph Joseph for providing a brilliant kitchen solution you never knew you needed, like this foldable sink drainer. Completely adjustable, this gridded, silicone design is ideal for keeping your washing up off your kitchen worktops, just rest it over your sink and allow the excess water to drip right back into your sink, for a quick and mess-free drying solution.
If your primary concern is about keeping your sink tidy, so to avoid the issue of constantly soggy sponges, this sink caddy will be your best friend. The small tray at the top is perfect for keeping soap and washing up liquid, while the wire basket beneath is a great place to store the rest of your washing up essentials.
Another great product for catching any debris and leftover scraps, this green drainer sticks to the side of your sink using a clever suction cup system, and the one-click disposal button means you can easily dispose of any mess, without getting your hands dirty. Plus, the lovely bright color would look great in a colorful kitchen.
Keep your sink organized in style with this sleek looking metal sink tower. Place it at the edge of your sink and keep all your washing up essentials close to hand, and, best of all, thanks to the clever sloping design, any excess water will drain right back into your sink, making your sponges and brushes last longer.
If you're still searching for ways to get your kitchen in the best shape possible, it's worth taking some time to learn about the design mistakes that make your kitchen look messy; some of them may surprise you.
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Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.