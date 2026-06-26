Keeping a tidy kitchen isn't always easy, but it is always worth it. There's nothing worse than seeing a beautifully designed space ruined by a mess of washing up in the corner, and even the most thoughtfully designed drying racks can still take up far too much of your precious kitchen counters.

This becomes particularly problematic in shoebox kitchens, where there simply isn't enough space to fit a bulky drying rack, and all the rest of your countertop essentials. It's an issue I myself am far too familiar with, which is why I'm constantly on the hunt for smart solutions to this seemingly unshakeable problem. And my latest find, this Small Triangle Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack from Amazon, may just be the best one yet. Designed to sit snugly right in the corner of your kitchen sink, this clever design offers you more surface area to use as you see fit, without eating into your existing countertop space.

The best solutions for small kitchen problems revolve around finding ways to increase the functionality of the 'dead space' in your design, sneaking some extra storage into those corners that would otherwise go unused and unappreciated. And that's exactly what this design does so well.

Tomorotec Tomorotec Small Triangle Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack £11.99 at Amazon UK It would be all too easy to underestimate just how useful this little Amazon kitchen organizer really is; it's one of those deceptively simple designs that you'd never imagine would have such a big impact on the functionality of your kitchen as a whole. Designed to sit over the corner of your kitchen sink, this multi-purpose design can be used in a wide variety of ways, functioning as a drying rack for your washing up, a chopping board and drainer for prepping your fresh produce, a sink organizer for storing your sponges and brusher, and, thanks to its heat-safe properties, you could even use it as a resting spot for your pans and trays. There's really no limit to the uses of this design. Made out of silicone-coated steel, this non-slip finish will ensure your rack stays exactly where you placed it, and is completely resistant to any rusting or warping over time. Best of all, the design is completely foldable, so it can be easily stored away in your kitchen cabinets when not in use. And I'm not the only one who's a fan. With over 1800 five-star reviews, there's no question that this is a worthwhile purchase. One reviewer says, "I didn’t think I’d use this as much as I do, but it’s been really useful in my kitchen. It looks clean and modern, and the size is perfect for small spaces since it fits neatly over the sink without taking up any counter space. It feels very durable too, with a strong stainless steel frame and a silicone coating that keeps everything stable," and countless others are echoing the same sentiment.

Equally Clever Alternatives

If you're still searching for ways to get your kitchen in the best shape possible, it's worth taking some time to learn about the design mistakes that make your kitchen look messy; some of them may surprise you.

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