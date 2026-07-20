There are countless issues that arise when you live with a kitchen that's the same size as a shoebox. Of course, there's the lack of storage, but then there's also the added struggle of minimal prep space, too — both of which combine to make every mealtime feel like an uphill battle.

But the one thing I miss above all else in my tiny kitchen is the presence of an island. Typically, the focal point of the design, it functions as both a prep space and a dining counter, and often includes storage space to boot. It's the ultimate do-it-all kitchen feature, bringing order, structure, and focus to sprawling kitchen layouts. But, without the space, we tiny space owners have to find other small kitchen storage ideas to do the trick, and, not to blow my own horn, but I've just found the best one.

At under £100, the Kaylo Metal Kitchen Trolley from Habitat is a no-brainer buy for anyone struggling to make the most of their cooking space. Much like an island, a kitchen trolley provides an additional surface space for you to make use of, as well as plenty of extra storage. The trolleys are small enough to fit in your little kitchen without overwhelming the space, but even better yet, thanks to the handy wheels, you can easily scoot your storage out of the way when you need a little extra room, too.

Habitat Kaylo Metal Kitchen Trolley £99 at Habitat UK There's a lot to love about this trolley, from the gorgeous duck egg blue finish to the handy, storage-packed design; it's the ultimate addition to any small kitchen. This smart kitchen storage design has two deep shelves, with enough space for you to keep kitchen appliances inside, which is an excellent way to make more room on your kitchen worktops, too. They'd also work just as well as a spot to store any extra ingredients. In addition to these generous shelves, you'll also find a secret, hidden drawer tucked beneath the counter, so you can keep kitchen utensils close to hand for when you need them most. Unlike typical drinks trolley designs, this product has a flat, unobstructed surface on top, making it the perfect solution to your surface space issue. Just treat this as your dedicated prep surface, with everything you need at your fingertips. And thanks to the wheeled design, if your kitchen ever starts to feel a bit too crowded, you can easily cart this off to another room.

While these designs are absolutely ideal for renters, if you're looking for something slightly more permanent-feeling, but just as good for small spaces, we have plenty of alternative kitchen island ideas for you to explore.

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