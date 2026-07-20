Habitat's Versatile Trolley Is a Small Kitchen Savior — It's Stylish, Affordable, and Will Add So Much Extra Storage

I'm well acquainted with the struggles of a tiny kitchen, so I can confidently say that this kitchen trolley is the game-changer that you need

Maya Glantz&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
close up of a teal kitchen island with spoons in a drawer
(Image credit: Habitat)

There are countless issues that arise when you live with a kitchen that's the same size as a shoebox. Of course, there's the lack of storage, but then there's also the added struggle of minimal prep space, too — both of which combine to make every mealtime feel like an uphill battle.

But the one thing I miss above all else in my tiny kitchen is the presence of an island. Typically, the focal point of the design, it functions as both a prep space and a dining counter, and often includes storage space to boot. It's the ultimate do-it-all kitchen feature, bringing order, structure, and focus to sprawling kitchen layouts. But, without the space, we tiny space owners have to find other small kitchen storage ideas to do the trick, and, not to blow my own horn, but I've just found the best one.

At under £100, the Kaylo Metal Kitchen Trolley from Habitat is a no-brainer buy for anyone struggling to make the most of their cooking space. Much like an island, a kitchen trolley provides an additional surface space for you to make use of, as well as plenty of extra storage. The trolleys are small enough to fit in your little kitchen without overwhelming the space, but even better yet, thanks to the handy wheels, you can easily scoot your storage out of the way when you need a little extra room, too.

While these designs are absolutely ideal for renters, if you're looking for something slightly more permanent-feeling, but just as good for small spaces, we have plenty of alternative kitchen island ideas for you to explore.

And for more design ideas and inspiration, subscribe to our newsletter.

Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.