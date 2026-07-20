Habitat's Versatile Trolley Is a Small Kitchen Savior — It's Stylish, Affordable, and Will Add So Much Extra Storage
I'm well acquainted with the struggles of a tiny kitchen, so I can confidently say that this kitchen trolley is the game-changer that you need
There are countless issues that arise when you live with a kitchen that's the same size as a shoebox. Of course, there's the lack of storage, but then there's also the added struggle of minimal prep space, too — both of which combine to make every mealtime feel like an uphill battle.
But the one thing I miss above all else in my tiny kitchen is the presence of an island. Typically, the focal point of the design, it functions as both a prep space and a dining counter, and often includes storage space to boot. It's the ultimate do-it-all kitchen feature, bringing order, structure, and focus to sprawling kitchen layouts. But, without the space, we tiny space owners have to find other small kitchen storage ideas to do the trick, and, not to blow my own horn, but I've just found the best one.
At under £100, the Kaylo Metal Kitchen Trolley from Habitat is a no-brainer buy for anyone struggling to make the most of their cooking space. Much like an island, a kitchen trolley provides an additional surface space for you to make use of, as well as plenty of extra storage. The trolleys are small enough to fit in your little kitchen without overwhelming the space, but even better yet, thanks to the handy wheels, you can easily scoot your storage out of the way when you need a little extra room, too.
There's a lot to love about this trolley, from the gorgeous duck egg blue finish to the handy, storage-packed design; it's the ultimate addition to any small kitchen.
This smart kitchen storage design has two deep shelves, with enough space for you to keep kitchen appliances inside, which is an excellent way to make more room on your kitchen worktops, too. They'd also work just as well as a spot to store any extra ingredients. In addition to these generous shelves, you'll also find a secret, hidden drawer tucked beneath the counter, so you can keep kitchen utensils close to hand for when you need them most.
Unlike typical drinks trolley designs, this product has a flat, unobstructed surface on top, making it the perfect solution to your surface space issue. Just treat this as your dedicated prep surface, with everything you need at your fingertips.
And thanks to the wheeled design, if your kitchen ever starts to feel a bit too crowded, you can easily cart this off to another room.
The best choice for budget kitchens, at under £80, you'll be hard pressed to find a better price than this. But it's not just the price point that we love; this design also has a sleek, modern finish, and tons of handy storage space, too, with a mix of open and closed shelving, for a more balanced look.
If you tend to prefer furniture that has a more industrial design style, this dark wood and metal kitchen trolley from Habitat might be just up your street. Mounted on castors, this design is transportable, but still nice and sturdy. And with two shelves, two metal storage baskets, two drawers, and a towel rail, this trolley may be one of the most practical out there.
If there's one material combination that is sure to win me over every time, it's wood and chrome, and this kitchen trolley, with its warm, pine body and stainless steel top, is no exception. The durable materials mean this trolley is as well suited to your outdoor kitchen as it is to the one indoors, and since it's on wheels, you can easily move it between the two without any problem.
It may not be the most conventional choice, but when I saw that this trolley came in this grounded color that designers love for kitchens, I was instantly sold. But it's not just the shade that stood out to me; the whole Scandi-esque design of this trolley made it stand out from the crowd, and it's the kind of addition that would instantly elevate your whole space.
You can always rely on IKEA to nail a basic. The Scandinavian design brand rarely lets us down, and this kitchen trolley is a perfect example of what we love about them. Simple, sturdy, and stylish, this trolley would work in absolutely any kitchen. The light, blonde wood brings a softness to the design, while the double-level shelving and side-by-side drawers make it super functional, too.
Butter yellow kitchens have to be one of my favorite trends of this year, and if you're not willing to commit to a complete re-paint, this adorable butcher's block is the next best thing. The wooden counter brings a cool chef's kitchen feel to the design, while the hanging rack and shelf below make it super practical, too. It may be on the more expensive side, but if you see yourself living with a small kitchen for the foreseeable future, it's a worthy investment to make.
While these designs are absolutely ideal for renters, if you're looking for something slightly more permanent-feeling, but just as good for small spaces, we have plenty of alternative kitchen island ideas for you to explore.
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Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.