If there’s one thing I almost always start with when styling a room, it’s the rug. It anchors the furniture, introduces color and texture, and somehow makes everything else feel more intentional. Anthropologie's rug range has become one of my favorite places to look because its designs don’t just fill empty floor space — they bring personality into a room.

But knowing where to buy rugs is only the first step. The hardest part is knowing which style will suit your space best. As an interior stylist, I’ve learnt that the best rooms aren’t necessarily filled with expensive furniture — they’re layered with pieces that feel collected and tell a story. Through our product sourcing service, Find, at Design Lab by Livingetc, I spend a lot of time helping clients discover pieces that perfectly suit their homes, and a rug is often the element that ties everything together, whether you’re decorating a tiny apartment or a large open-plan living room.

That’s exactly why I've saved so many Anthropologie rugs — both its own designs and the brands it stocks — over the years, and this edit brings together the ones I’d genuinely recommend.

One thing I particularly love about Anthropologie is that the brand isn’t afraid to have fun with design. Alongside timeless vintage-inspired patterns, you’ll also find playful curves, unexpected silhouettes, and beautifully crafted irregular-shaped rugs that instantly make a room feel more considered. Sometimes it’s those slightly unexpected details that stop a space from feeling too safe or predictable.

If you love discovering stylish finds like these, make sure you subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter. It’s where you’ll find even more shopping edits, decorating ideas, trend reports, and expert styling advice delivered straight to your inbox.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors