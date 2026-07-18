No Storage Space Required — This Foldaway Garden Bench Might Be the Cleverest Way to Add Seating to a Small Garden

Even the tiniest of outdoor spaces will have enough room for this genius wall-mounted bench

Maya Glantz&#039;s avatar
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foldaway wall-mounted bench
(Image credit: www.diy.com)

For many of us city dwellers, most of the outdoor furniture setups we see can feel like a complete and utter pipedream. Those huge, expansive dining tables and cozy sofas may look gorgeous, but very few of us have enough outdoor space to accommodate one sun lounger, let alone a whole set.

Finding good outdoor furniture ideas for small spaces can often feel like an impossible task. Even the most space-conscious designs can still feel too clunky, and more often than not, they aren't the most inspiring to look at, either. Plus, once the summer is over and we return to our regularly scheduled programming of rain and gray skies, these furniture pieces are expected to be hidden away, relying on some generous storage space we certainly don't have.

It's for these reasons, and more, that this Foldaway Wall-Mounted Bench feels like such a revelation. Unlike regular garden furniture, this clever bench is designed to hang from the wall, leaving the floor space completely free and uninterrupted. And, what's more, when it's not in use, the seat simply folds up, flush to the wall, taking up barely any space. So, if you're looking for a way to add seating to your space without impacting the footprint of your tiny garden, this will be a winner.

More Stylish, Space-Saving Alternatives

If you need some more tips for designing a small garden, we've got plenty of inspiration for you, and for more specific advice to furnish and decorate your space, our Design Lab by Livingetc's 'Find' is our personal shopping service that does the shopping for you.

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Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.