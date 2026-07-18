For many of us city dwellers, most of the outdoor furniture setups we see can feel like a complete and utter pipedream. Those huge, expansive dining tables and cozy sofas may look gorgeous, but very few of us have enough outdoor space to accommodate one sun lounger, let alone a whole set.

Finding good outdoor furniture ideas for small spaces can often feel like an impossible task. Even the most space-conscious designs can still feel too clunky, and more often than not, they aren't the most inspiring to look at, either. Plus, once the summer is over and we return to our regularly scheduled programming of rain and gray skies, these furniture pieces are expected to be hidden away, relying on some generous storage space we certainly don't have.

It's for these reasons, and more, that this Foldaway Wall-Mounted Bench feels like such a revelation. Unlike regular garden furniture, this clever bench is designed to hang from the wall, leaving the floor space completely free and uninterrupted. And, what's more, when it's not in use, the seat simply folds up, flush to the wall, taking up barely any space. So, if you're looking for a way to add seating to your space without impacting the footprint of your tiny garden, this will be a winner.

B&Q Foldaway Wall Mounted Bench £380 at B&Q Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, this smart foldaway bench would be as useful in a small kitchen as in your compact garden. Constructed from metal, this bench promises supreme durability and won't be at risk of warping or rotting the way wooden garden furniture can. This wall-mounted bench is the perfect way to add some more seating to your outdoor area, without losing any space. You can install it alone, as a sole seating opportunity, or use it alongside an outdoor dining table, allowing you to squeeze more seats around the table without losing too much space. And, if the dark gray finish isn't to your liking, it can easily be powder-coated to any shade you please.

More Stylish, Space-Saving Alternatives

If you need some more tips for designing a small garden, we've got plenty of inspiration for you, and for more specific advice to furnish and decorate your space, our Design Lab by Livingetc's 'Find' is our personal shopping service that does the shopping for you.

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