No Storage Space Required — This Foldaway Garden Bench Might Be the Cleverest Way to Add Seating to a Small Garden
Even the tiniest of outdoor spaces will have enough room for this genius wall-mounted bench
For many of us city dwellers, most of the outdoor furniture setups we see can feel like a complete and utter pipedream. Those huge, expansive dining tables and cozy sofas may look gorgeous, but very few of us have enough outdoor space to accommodate one sun lounger, let alone a whole set.
Finding good outdoor furniture ideas for small spaces can often feel like an impossible task. Even the most space-conscious designs can still feel too clunky, and more often than not, they aren't the most inspiring to look at, either. Plus, once the summer is over and we return to our regularly scheduled programming of rain and gray skies, these furniture pieces are expected to be hidden away, relying on some generous storage space we certainly don't have.
It's for these reasons, and more, that this Foldaway Wall-Mounted Bench feels like such a revelation. Unlike regular garden furniture, this clever bench is designed to hang from the wall, leaving the floor space completely free and uninterrupted. And, what's more, when it's not in use, the seat simply folds up, flush to the wall, taking up barely any space. So, if you're looking for a way to add seating to your space without impacting the footprint of your tiny garden, this will be a winner.
Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, this smart foldaway bench would be as useful in a small kitchen as in your compact garden.
Constructed from metal, this bench promises supreme durability and won't be at risk of warping or rotting the way wooden garden furniture can.
This wall-mounted bench is the perfect way to add some more seating to your outdoor area, without losing any space. You can install it alone, as a sole seating opportunity, or use it alongside an outdoor dining table, allowing you to squeeze more seats around the table without losing too much space. And, if the dark gray finish isn't to your liking, it can easily be powder-coated to any shade you please.
More Stylish, Space-Saving Alternatives
Although not specifically designed for outdoor use, there's no reason this wall-mounted folding chair wouldn't work in your garden (it may just require a lick of protective varnish). The slatted wood finish neatly folds into itself, making for a sleek, space-saving kitchen design that makes no sacrifices on style. And at under £40, this chair looks far more expensive than it actually is.
Another smart, foldaway seat, this slatted design extends to the floor for a sturdier design. In fact, this chair is so durable that it claims to be able to hold up to an impressive 200kg of weight, so there's no risk of this one snapping underneath you. Plus, this seat is water-resistant, making it ideal for outdoor use as well as bathrooms, too.
Simple but effective, this minimalist design from Etsy has a cool, mid-century modern finish that would look perfect in a small garden, plus it folds up to only 3cm, so it is as discreet as it could be. You also have four color options to choose from, so you're bound to find one that will suit your space.
Not just a cool space-saving design, but a part of design history. The Cutter chair has been part of the Skagerak range since 1999, and is yet to fall from favor. The sleek design s simple enough to never grow bored of, while still having enough detail to bring some intrigue to your garden.
Another brilliant space-saving solution from the much-loved Scandinavian design brand, this smart folding table looks sleek and modern, and is perfect for tiny gardens. Not only does it fold into itself when not in use, but you can also easily hide away two chairs inside, too, so you can have a full dining set available whenever you need.
For something a little different, this CASSARIA Rocking Wooden Sunlounger is a clever piece that shows that it is possible to squeeze a sunlounger into a small garden. The ergonomic, curved design doesn't just support your back, but it also looks super chic, too. And, thanks to its folding feature, it can easily be stored away through the winter.
If you need some more tips for designing a small garden, we've got plenty of inspiration for you, and for more specific advice to furnish and decorate your space, our Design Lab by Livingetc's 'Find' is our personal shopping service that does the shopping for you.
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Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.