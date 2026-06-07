The season of al fresco dining and lounging is upon us. While summer defrosts the inner hostess in all of us, and we look forward to entertaining friends and family in various iterations of brunches and garden drinks, if you have a tiny outdoor space, it can feel impossible to extend an invitation.

While they can pose some challenges, the great thing about small spaces is that they only take a few clever pieces to foster an intimate and stylish sanctuary — and it doesn't have to break the bank, either. The best garden furniture isn't the most expensive; it's the styles that work best for your space and look good while doing it.

And that's why Habitat's Pula Folding Metal Garden Side Table is one of those small-space heroes you need to have on your radar — it's foldable, durable, and incredibly affordable at just £20. It also has a near-perfect rating, so I suspect it won't be long before it sells out, either.

Habitat Habitat Pula Folding Metal Garden Side Table - Green £20 at Habitat UK You can use it to host this week's drinks and nibbles on a quaint patio, or as a side table to hold your latest read while you relax on your balcony. The table is lightweight and easily movable, making it incredibly versatile, too. The tray-style top detaches, and the legs fold up, so you can tuck it away and transport it at your convenience. Made from steel, the table is durable and designed to withstand exposure to the British summertime. Style it with some botanicals, or for a stronger contrast, a warm terracotta bowl as a fun centerpiece.

This gorgeous green colorway, taken from the earth's natural palette, plays into a wider trend in outdoor furniture in 2026. As people lean into intuitive design, this powdery shade makes your outdoor space feel light, airy and natural.

Habitat's folding garden side table has near-perfect reviews from nearly 70 customers, many of whom rave about this sage color. Reviews mention how convenient the table is with its lightweight, foldable design, and everyone agrees that this Habitat buy is great value for money. One praises: “Clean, simple design, well made, compliments my deck very well,” and another notes it is “great for drinks in the garden”.

If the table tempts you but you aren’t sold on the color, Habitat also stocks it in a fiery orange and a sleek black. Or, if you like the idea of a side table that can transform your small outdoor space but prefer a different style, I’ve selected six alternatives across a range of styles and price points.

If these buys are any indication, you should never underestimate the power of hard-working furniture pieces. One table may be all you need to transform your outdoor space into a stylish haven, and you, the vivacious hostess.

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While the weather continues to be fickle, each moment outdoors and in the sun should be taken and treasured. And if gray skies persist and you feel it is not sunny enough to host, you can always breathe some life back into your outdoor space with a few of our favorite summertime buys for your garden, which promise to brighten and adorn.

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