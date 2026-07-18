A hard truth of designing a small living room is that it can quickly feel cramped. It's hard when you have big design dreams and small square footage. But even in larger spaces, it's alarming how quickly stuff can pile up once you're really living in it. Cozy throws, extra pillows, games to bring out when guests are over — these aren't necessarily things you want on show all the time, taking up visual space. But here's a little secret I've uncovered: storage ottomans work a little design magic when the living room starts to feel too cramped.

"When you're working with a smaller living room, every piece of furniture should earn its place," John O'Leary, design director at Swyft Home, tells me. Sure, something like a coffee table is a must in a living room, but the idea of furniture 'earning its place' is about considering what else it could be adding to the room. A storage ottoman gives you the functionality of a coffee table while also providing hidden storage and, when needed, even extra seating or a footrest.

This storage idea is a simple way to reduce visual clutter without sacrificing practicality. "Keeping everyday items like throws, books, or children's toys tucked away helps a room feel calmer and more spacious, which can make a surprising difference in compact or congested homes," adds John. So, dare I say, it's time to consider swapping your coffee table for a stylish storage ottoman instead.

This Storage 01 ottoman from Swyft is cozy yet stylish, and adding a tray on top makes it feel more like a practical coffee table. (Image credit: Swyft)

As for styling, you want to ensure that the storage ottoman feels like a streamlined part of the space, and not another clunky addition. To achieve that, "Treat a storage ottoman much like you would when styling a coffee table, but keep the styling minimal," says John. A simple tray is useful for holding drinks or candles, while a couple of coffee table books or a small vase can add personality without making the surface feel busy.

"Choosing an ottoman in a lighter, textured fabric can also help soften a room and create a more open feel," he adds. Even a patterned ottoman could elevate a space, but keep the surrounding elements more minimal so as not to visually crowd the room.

Ultimately, the goal is to keep the space feeling functional yet uncluttered, allowing the ottoman to work hard without drawing too much attention to itself.



The best furniture for small spaces, or rooms that have started to feel more cramped than they once did, will effortlessly blend form and function. Storage ottomans scratch that itch while also adding a little coziness to a space.

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