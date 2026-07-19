One thing I've learned from furnishing a small London flat is that you can't underestimate your seating arrangement. One sofa may be enough for my partner and me, but as soon as a guest comes over or we're hosting a party, I'm suddenly apologizing for the lack of available seats. But if you've ever tried to furnish a small room, you'll also know that large furniture quickly crowds a space. An accent chair that's cozy but slim is the solution, and for that, an armless style might be the best formula.

Admittedly, armless accent chairs weren't my go-to for maximum comfort; something about the lack of an armrest seemed, well, lacking. However, the slimmer design makes them ideal for small living room ideas. You can easily tuck an armless seat into an awkward corner or next to a sofa without overwhelming the room. So, I had to do some digging to see what options were out there — if we are going armless, we still need a deep seat, a cozy place to curl up, and, of course, something that will be a stylish addition to the room.

And as it turns out, we're spoiled for choice when it comes to stylish armless accent chairs. There is something for the sleek mid-century home, the cozy maximalist, and everything in between. The edit below focuses specifically on comfort, style, and something that won't overcrowd your space. Was this search slightly self-indulgent? Maybe, but I do it for everyone who's trying to furnish their small rooms stylishly. Below are 16 of the best armless living room accent chairs I found.

Designing a small space can be challenging, but with the right planning and some seriously stylish pieces, the results are even more rewarding. So, the living room seating is hopefully sorted, but what about your dining space? Perhaps a corner dining bench would help your small space come to life.

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