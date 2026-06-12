This Lemon-Colored Outdoor Coffee Table Is So Holiday-Coded (and Excels in Smaller Gardens)

Its nesting design makes it as smart as booking a trip to the Mediterranean

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Habitat Ipanema Metal Garden Coffee Table
(Image credit: Habitat)

Whether it’s the French Riviera, a secret Greek island, or a hidden village in Sicily, a quick European getaway offers something our backyards often can’t — an escape.

But with the right design, your garden furniture can emulate wherever it is in the world you’d rather be. Garden furniture trends are increasingly hinting at a playful use of color, pattern, and fabrics that transport you. And the 'expressive backyard escape' can be a way to blend the summer utopia you long for with the sanctuary of home.

While it can feel tricky to see a small garden as anything but small, sometimes one pop of color can be enough to lift it. And Habitat's Ipanema Metal Garden Coffee Table does exactly that, with its vibrant yellow finish and harp-string wicker sides that look like something straight off a Mediterranean terrace. Plus, the 'nesting' design makes it a neat space-saving trick for small gardens.

Ready to embrace garden furniture color trends and find something bright and bold that'll make your patio feel like a far-off destination? If you're not sold on Habitat's design (or it's already sold out — it'll happen, trust me), or you're looking for something bigger, smaller, more affordable, or less colorful, here are six stylish alternatives to shop instead.

Small gardens can be made beautiful on small budgets; you can find plenty of luxury outdoor living room buys on a budget. If you're struggling, our Design Lab by Livingetc stylists can help select specific products for your space — for free.

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Harriet Curzon
Harriet Curzon
Contributing Writer

Harriet is a news and features journalist covering arts, culture, and lifestyle. She is currently completing her master’s degree in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, and has written for publications such as The Mirror, OK!, Stylist and Diva Magazine, covering everything from garden design to current fashion crazes. When she’s not writing, you can find her painting, drawing or rummaging through antique shops for vintage trinkets to add to her room. Her design tastes were shaped by her Danish aunt’s Scandi serenity, and having spent a year living in France, she has a soft spot for Parisian decor, whether it be floor-to-ceiling windows or ornate mirrors. She's often looking for ways to blend these influences with her love for Cornish charm in any space she gets her hands on.