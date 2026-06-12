Whether it’s the French Riviera, a secret Greek island, or a hidden village in Sicily, a quick European getaway offers something our backyards often can’t — an escape.

But with the right design, your garden furniture can emulate wherever it is in the world you’d rather be. Garden furniture trends are increasingly hinting at a playful use of color, pattern, and fabrics that transport you. And the 'expressive backyard escape' can be a way to blend the summer utopia you long for with the sanctuary of home.

While it can feel tricky to see a small garden as anything but small, sometimes one pop of color can be enough to lift it. And Habitat's Ipanema Metal Garden Coffee Table does exactly that, with its vibrant yellow finish and harp-string wicker sides that look like something straight off a Mediterranean terrace. Plus, the 'nesting' design makes it a neat space-saving trick for small gardens.

Habitat Ipanema Metal Garden Coffee Table in Yellow £100 at Habitat UK Perhaps you are hosting a quick coffee date and only need the larger table; you can slot the smaller table underneath. Or perhaps you are inviting a crowd, in which case, separate the tables so they complement each other across the garden, or place them next to each other for an extended lounging area. It has a near-perfect rating, with customers praising its lightweight and compact design. One customer says: "Stylish, bright and useful, two in one — perfect for gatherings." While another writes: "Looks great and gives flexibility when entertaining in the garden with the pull-out section giving added table surface. Excellent value as well!"



Ready to embrace garden furniture color trends and find something bright and bold that'll make your patio feel like a far-off destination? If you're not sold on Habitat's design (or it's already sold out — it'll happen, trust me), or you're looking for something bigger, smaller, more affordable, or less colorful, here are six stylish alternatives to shop instead.

Small gardens can be made beautiful on small budgets; you can find plenty of luxury outdoor living room buys on a budget. If you're struggling, our Design Lab by Livingetc stylists can help select specific products for your space — for free.

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