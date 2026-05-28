There is a general tendency to opt for garden furniture in crisp whites, neutral grays, and earthy shades of green — something that goes with everything and won't take away from the natural surroundings. And while these are all fine choices, the biggest garden furniture color trends this season are a little more punchy.

Whether it's a pop of yellow, pink, or blue, garden furniture trends are embracing way more color in 2026. Just because it's an outdoor space doesn't mean you have to approach styling any differently from how you would indoors. An unexpected shade on your outdoor side table or bistro set leaves a lasting impact, elevating outdoor moments, garden parties, and relaxing afternoons alike.

So, what color garden furniture should you choose? I asked experts from some of the top garden furniture brands for the colors we're seeing most this season, and below were the biggest standouts.

Latest Videos From

1. Dopamine Colors

With the bright colors of the natural backdrop, bold hues feel right at home. (Image credit: Westwing Collection)

Okay, 2026 is the year we're having more fun with design. From sprinkling dopamine decor around your home to full-on silly-maxxing, embracing playfulness and color is the ultimate way to make your space feel more lived-in and personal. And yes, this extends the outdoor living room.

Donna Taylor, color design manager at Johnstone's Paint, says, “The dopamine decorating is continuing to gain momentum, and when it comes to garden furniture color trends, we're seeing brighter tones being introduced in small bursts to make gardens pop."

From sunny yellows to rich reds, these bolder shades complement the natural, earthy tones found in garden spaces, while adding personality and vibrancy, especially during the sunnier summer months.

The joyful colors you choose work even better when they correspond to the environment around you. Bolder pops against coastal blues, or as Cathryn Sanders, head of creative at Earthborn, suggests, "Faded yellow, pink, and muted blue work especially well in sun-drenched gardens."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Donna Taylor Social Links Navigation Color Expert Donna Taylor is the trade color design manager at UK-based paint company Johnson's Paint. Donna has over 20 years of experience and sits on Johnston's Global Color Team, and is constantly up-to-date on what's trending and the colors that actually work in real homes.

2. Pastel Pinks and Dusty Roses

Pink brings excitement while complementing green beautifully. (Image credit: Birdie Fortescue)

Being a natural color that goes with green, it's not surprising that pink garden furniture is having its moment in the spotlight this season.

"Softer pastel shades, like dusty pinks, are becoming increasingly popular, particularly when balanced with natural materials and greenery," says Cathryn. And though pink may seem like a bolder addition, these softer variations "can feel surprisingly timeless when used thoughtfully," adds Cathryn.

Plus, with a chic pink bistro set or garden table and chairs at your garden party, you can easily tie in summer-inspired pink tableware for a cohesive scheme.

3. Earth Tones

Earth tones on garden furniture still bring the pop, but they will feel more serene in an outdoor space. (Image credit: Roger Davies. Design: Studio Emblem & Co.)

Lastly, earthy color palettes will always be a fabulous color choice for garden furniture. So if you want to upgrade your garden furniture color but remain neutral, consider a nature-inspired shade. "Earthy greens and terracotta tones continue to be popular for exterior color trends because they sit naturally within any garden and age beautifully over time," says Cathryn.

While playfulness is becoming increasingly popular, so is styling your garden to feel more like a true outdoor living space. Building a tonal scheme from the shades around your garden can lead to a very curated outdoor look.

"Earthy neutrals, chalky greens, and terracotta-inspired shades creating inviting, layered, and relaxed spaces," says Anna Hill, brand director and color consultant, Fenwick & Tilbrook. And you can always experiment with acid greens for a contemporary scheme — these reimagined classics are among the biggest green color trends this year.

Anna Hill Social Links Navigation Color Consultant Anna Hill is the managing director and color consultant of UK-based paint brand, Fenwick & Tilbrook. As a family-run business, Anna lives and breathes color, but, just like the brand, prefers shades that feel more nature-inspired, like teal.

Never be afraid to add a little saturation to your outdoor space. Though these are three of this year's current garden furniture color trends, the selection is actually quite timeless, making decorating with color more accessible.

For more inspiration, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.