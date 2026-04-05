Years of weather and wear-and-tear tend to take a toll on even our toughest outdoor furniture. I'm looking at a rather sad green bistro set in my garden as we speak — paint chips aplenty. But sometimes it's nothing a clean and fresh coat of paint can't fix. But, for your fixer-upper to last another few years, you're going to need some of the best garden furniture paint to do the job (yes, it's different from normal paint).

"High-quality garden furniture paint is formulated to stand up to anything that comes at it," explains Lucy Steele, the senior brand manager and resident color expert at Valspar. It should protect against rain, moisture, and changing UV or temperature levels, so your best outdoor furniture can look its best, too.

No matter how stylish the outdoor paint trend is, durability is critical because nothing looks good with cracks and general wear. "It should offer strong adhesion to outdoor furniture without compromising a seamless result," adds Lucy. So to help, I've found all the best places to buy garden furniture paint, plus the best shades currently on offer.

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1. Little Greene

Red garden furniture can really make a statement in your outdoor space. (Image credit: Little Greene)

First up, Little Greene. The brand's garden furniture paint range includes hardwearing, water and oil-based paints in various sheen levels, so you have options.

As for the creative director, Ruth Mottershead's, favorites, "Intelligent Exterior Eggshell is weather-resistant and completely washable," she shares. "It's touch-dry in just two-four hours, so your DIY project can be completed in just one afternoon."

For an exquisite finish with superior penetration properties, "Consider Tom's Oil Eggshell," says Ruth. "This extremely durable paint is the preferred choice of professional decorators."

And lastly, don't overlook the impact a glossy finish can have on your furniture and garden decor ideas. "Our gloss options for painting garden furniture include Traditional Oil Gloss and Intelligent Gloss," says Ruth. "These tough finishes achieve a sophisticated high sheen on both interior and exterior projects. Choose Traditional Oil Gloss for a classic finish, or Intelligent Gloss as an eco-friendly, water-based alternative."

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Ruth Mottershead Creative Director, Little Greene Ruth Mottershead is one of the most respected and renowned experts when it comes to using color in the home. She has pioneered new approaches to pattern and color at Little Greene, and to her, no color is too obscure to find a way to work with.

2. Farrow & Ball

You can extend these outdoor furniture paints from your seating to your exterior walls. (Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Some of the best paint shades for interiors come from Farrow & Ball (Green Smoke? Railings?), so it's no surprise that the brand has also explored the world of outdoor furniture paints, too.

Farrow & Ball offers two exterior paint finishes — exterior masonry and exterior eggshell — and both are available in an extensive range of Farrow & Ball's shades. There is a plethora of colorful choices, but I have to say I'm most drawn to its range of deep, earthy neutrals.

Exterior eggshell is probably the most popular choice for outdoor furniture paint, as it's designed to add a soft sheen to outdoor wood and metal, as well as protection against weather, UV, and other wear-and-tear.

The masonry line is designed more for brick and render, so you'd likely want to use this on exterior walls. Its new formulation has enhanced UV protection, so colors stay truer for longer — and quick-drying, self-priming, and water-resistant.

3. Cuprinol

Painting folding chairs can give them a new life ahead of al fresco entertaining. Image credit: Dulux Make your staple furniture more interesting with a coat of paint. Image credit: Dulux

Dulux is always a go-to when it comes to quality paint, but in my research for this article, I discovered the brand's garden furniture paint sits under a different name: Cuprinol. This range is designed specifically for the garden, and will last on wood of all kinds — all your sheds, fences, and furniture.

Plus, it has an easy-to-navigate product selection based on the kind of project you are working on. Decking? Furniture? Sheds? Fences? You can customize the paint you get to ensure a smooth coat. Below are a few of Cuprinol's currently trending colors.

4. Valspar

Green in the garden feels both stylish and serene. (Image credit: Valspar)

Especially if you live in the UK, you need a garden furniture paint that can withstand the unpredictable weather and is also resistant to mold, UV fluctuations, and water. For that, you can go wrong with Valspar's exterior paint range. It's available in both matte and satin finishes, and with options depending on whether you will be working with metal or wood pieces.

As for its best colors, Lucy Steele says, "I'm seeing more people take inspiration from their existing outdoor color scheme, using paint to enhance and elevate surrounding inspiration that's already there." Nature-drenching, anyone? Warm, earthy tones from sage and olive through to terracotta are particularly effective for creating a harmonious look that complements the natural surroundings and brings the whole space together.

"Alternatively, the garden is the perfect place to add more personality with uplifting colors," adds Lucy. "These shades are a great way to introduce contrast against natural greenery and add a playful touch, just in time for the warmer months."

Lucy Steele Social Links Navigation Color and Paint Expert Lucy Steele is the senior brand manager and resident color expert at the leading paint brand, Valspar. With a keen eye for the newest and upcoming trends as well as a wealth of knowledge on the color selection, pairing, matching, and mixing, Lucy is a trusted voice within the interiors and decorating space.

5. Frenchic

Frenchic has some of the best customer reviews for quality and longevity. (Image credit: Frenchic)

Frenchic was one of the most searched brands I found while looking for the best outdoor furniture paint. Its Al Fresco range is a collection of water-based, weatherproof paint that's highly durable and resistant to both moisture and UV rays — all the qualities needed to ensure your garden DIY lasts.

There are over 40 colors to choose from, with a few limited-edition pigments that hit the latest color trends for outdoor spaces (I'm personally loving Cirtrine).

This garden furniture paint has been specifically developed to transform your outdoor furniture, but if you love the shade, it can also be used indoors for kitchen cabinets, bathrooms, or just general furniture projects where you might want an extra durable finish.

FAQs

Are There Tips for Applying so It Stays?

Good preparation can be the difference between a flawless finish and a streaky appearance when painting outdoor furniture. And if you want your paint job to last, then never underestimate the power of proper prep.

"Always clean and lightly sand the surface to ensure the paint adheres properly and apply thin, even coats," says Lucy. "Remember to let the paint dry for the recommended time before applying more layers, as this is vital in preventing peeling and patchiness, giving the coating the strongest possible start."



Securing quality garden furniture paint is the first step in giving your garden the spring refresh it deserves. Now, as for what color... Have you heard pink garden furniture is trending?

For more garden inspiration and to stay up-to-date on the latest outdoor decorating ideas, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.