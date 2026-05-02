Okay, truth time: painting IKEA furniture isn't as simple as just painting IKEA furniture. There's a trick to getting a smooth and lasting finish. But scrolling through the sea of social videos of people transforming the famed flat-pack furniture can instil you with a false sense of security — "I can definitely do that" are infamous last words. But the good news is that I've asked expert DIYers how to get a professional-looking paint job when painting IKEA furniture.

To yield the best results from an IKEA hack, especially one that involves paint, it's always best to start with proper research, planning, and prep. This is where I can personally help. There are plenty of things I wish I knew before painting my IKEA BILLY bookcase, but luckily, you can learn from my mistakes. And while it's not necessarily hard, it definitely isn't as easy as grabbing a brush and going.

Knowing how to paint IKEA furniture so that it looks custom and not DIY means everything from knowing how to properly prime to the specific type of paint you use. Below, the experts share the tips they've learned along the way.

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The amount of prep depends on the specific piece you buy. (Image credit: @sophia.at.home)

Never considered painting your IKEA furniture? "It makes the pieces so versatile and at a much lower cost option than building something from scratch," professional DIYer Valeria Jacobs tells me. "In our kitchen, I couldn't find anything that fit the smaller wall space we had. The IKEA HAVSTA cabinet was perfect in terms of size, but it needed a little something to feel more like us." But a fresh paint color and a bit of customization brought it to life.

But it does depend on the IKEA product you're working with. "I love the IKEA HAVSTA cabinet because it's made of solid wood, which makes it much easier to work with, just like any other furniture piece," says Valeria. "A good primer followed by your paint of choice usually does the trick," she adds.

But the amount of prep required really depends on the piece. "In my experience, pieces like the IKEA PAX wardrobe system or the IKEA BILLY bookcase are a little more intensive. Prep is everything," Valeria adds. You'll also need to lightly sand the surface and use a high-quality bonding primer (like Zinsser Bullseye 1-2-3, available on Amazon) before painting. "It takes more work and patience, but it's worth it in the end," says Valeria.

Technically speaking, the trickiest part, especially with pieces like PAX or BILLY, is the prep. Taking the time to properly sand and prime makes all the difference in how the final result looks and holds up over time.

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Valeria Jacobs Social Links Navigation Valeria is a California-based DIY professional, content creator, and interior blogger. Valeria started by renovating her 1960s home and sharing the process on her Instagram account, Rebecca and Genevieve. Her content quickly developed into a successful account, and Valeria is now a go-to for professional DIY projects and decorating with color and pattern.

With the proper painting and preparation techniques, this wardrobe looks designer or custom rather than off-the-shelf. (Image credit: @sophia.at.home)

As far as budget-friendly DIYs go, painting your IKEA furniture is one of the simplest. "It gives so much flexibility with its internal design; a bespoke wardrobe of a similar size would cost at least double for materials alone," says home renovation and decorating expert Sophia Hardy.

For Sophia, laying down the paint is the most crucial step to making IKEA DIYs look custom. "For our IKEA PAX wardrobe DIY, we used Zinsser BIN Primer to prep the areas we wanted to paint, followed by Little Green Intelligent Eggshell," she says of the unit pictured above.

"I highly recommend three coats of paint with ample time for the paint to cure between coats for the best results," Sophia adds. This coverage will help your piece look smoother, thicker, and hide any imperfections. Plus, "I found using a microfiber roller from ProDec the best, and I use these in all my DIYs," she adds.

Creator and DIYer Luke Arthur Wells has also painted his fair share of IKEA furniture in his time, and recommends another, final step to help protect your painted surfaces. "If you do all the precautionary prep, you shouldn't have too much of a problem with your paint job chipping, but when you're painting melamine, in particular, it will find any reason not to adhere. I'd always, now, finish with a clear, matte varnish to help it endure daily life, and this Polyvine Decorators' one from Amazon is one I've tried, trusted, and recommended to hundreds of people over the years."

Sophia Hardy Social Links Navigation Professional DIYer Sophia Hardy is a UK-based home renovations and decorating expert. Sophia has gained a vast following on her Instagram account, @sophia.at.home, where she creates content of her DIY and renovation projects, as well as design tips.

This is my red BILLY bookcase, and while I love the end result, I recommend following these expert-approved tips to make your project a bit more streamlined and sleek. (Image credit: Future, Olivia Wolfe)

But while a fresh new color is fun, "What really makes the biggest difference is going beyond just paint," says Valeria. "Adding molding (peel-and-stick molding is a great DIY option), swapping out the hardware for something like unlacquered brass, wallpapering or painting an accent color inside, and thinking about the overall details can completely change the look." All of these upgrades help to personalize and make a piece feel more custom.

"We added some coving details from the Wickes Kitchen department, along with a base trim from Skirting4U," adds Sophia. Coat these details in paint as well, and you'll have an IKEA furniture piece that looks totally designer.



Basically, it just takes a little bit of patience and prep to ensure a stylish outcome. Or, if you want an even easier IKEA DIY, you could try my new favorite find: the IKEA magazine rack DIY.

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