A garden that smells beautiful will instantly become a space you want to spend time in. And the key is to find balance between the things you grow and the outdoor fragrance formats you use to tie your scent story together.

From fragrant patio plants, citrus trees, and scented herbs to outdoor candles and garden incense, these five ideas will turn your garden into a perfumed paradise. But it all depends on how you choreograph these olfactory notes.

So, I spoke to some landscaping and fragrance experts who've explained exactly what you should be doing for a seamless outdoor scentscape. Here's what they had to say.

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1. Fragrant Blooms and Climbers

A couple of sweet-smelling flowers can make such a difference to your garden's vibe. (Image credit: Tom Blachford. Design: NTF Architecture. Landscaping: Nathan Burkett Landscape Architecture)

Kevin Lenhart, design director at Yardzen, tells me that it's important to consider the sequencing of your spaces, moving from enclosed areas to more expansive ones. And he finds that fragrant flowers and climbing blooms are ideal for outdoor windows and walls.

"Star jasmine is immensely popular for a reason. It’s easy to care for, handles some shade, and smells wonderful. Perfect for narrow, tall spaces that may be a little light-challenged, like side yards," he notes. If you're space-conscious, jasmine is also an easy, fragrant flower to grow in a small apartment.

"Bee balm is another fabulous plant to include in your garden. Its foliage has a citrusy, spicy fragrance when crushed, and it’s an excellent way to attract pollinators."

This Star Jasmine from Crocus is a lovely choice for an elegant outdoor space. And this Monarda 'Pink Supreme' Bee Balm from Thompson & Morgan will also add a pop of spring color to your garden.

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Kevin Lenhart Social Links Navigation Design Director Kevin Lenhart is the design director at Yardzen and a licensed landscape architect. He is a LEED-accredited professional in neighborhood development, and holds a master of landscape architecture degree from UC Berkeley’s College of Environmental Design. As a designer, Kevin’s practice is rooted in a commitment to making high-quality design available to everyone, and to using design to improve physical, cultural, and ecological well-being.

2. Container Gardened Citrus

A few potted citrus trees can bring an air of freshness to your garden, without taking up too much space. (Image credit: Patch Plants)

Citrus is among the easiest fruit trees to grow outdoors, and it will instantly make your garden smell so fresh. If your interior scentscape already includes bright citric notes, this is a clever way to make your garden feel like an extension of your indoor rooms.

And if that wasn't enough, citrus is one of the types of trees that increase the value of your home. So in the long run, your gardening efforts will quite literally pay off, too.

Vivi the Lemon Tree and Lionel the Calamondin Tree are my two favorites from Patch Plants. You can also introduce this Key Lime Tree from Thompson & Morgan and this Blood Meyer Orange 'Arcobal' from Crocus for an added burst of freshness.

3. Outdoor Candles

This Complete Bliss Citronella Outdoor Candle from NEOM Wellbeing is a fresh finishing touch for daytime garden hosting. (Image credit: NEOM)

In a recent conversation with Emma South, lifestyle and fragrance expert at Jo Malone London, she mentioned that one of her favorite ways to make a garden smell expensive is through outdoor candles.

If you have a garden party coming up, or if you're simply immersing yourself in outdoor offline rituals, an outdoor candle can be the perfect accessory to some sensory downtime.

And if you're not into gardening, then this Lime Basil & Mandarin Outdoor Candle from Jo Malone London is your cheat sheet to making your outdoor living room smell refined.

"It adds an air of luxury to every garden. In tactile porcelain, the low-profile design is effortlessly chic and windproof, whilst the iconic blend builds an elevated scent-scape," says Emma. "Unmistakably zesty, sparkling, and herbaceous. An elegant choice for cocktail hour and all al fresco dining opportunities."

The Verveine Outdoor Candle from Loewe is another refreshing option for when you're playing host and you need a little extra help to elevate the ambiance.

Emma South Social Links Navigation Fragrance Expert Emma South is the fragrance and lifestyle expert at Jo Malone London. Emma treasures the personal stories that scent can ignite. Whether it’s the memories shared during her scent masterclasses or the new chapters she helps to define with fragrance.

4. Herb Gardens

Planting herbs near seating areas is great for creating an aromatic sensation when entertaining. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Nancy Gouldstone)

Another clever way to make your garden smell expensive while tying into the current season is by planting an herb garden. Aside from offering a lush, herbaceous fragrance, these plants will lend your plates and glasses a neat garnish.

Catherine Trudeau, landscape designer at The Outside Design Studio, recommends something like this Calamintha Nepeta ‘White Cloud' from Thompson & Morgan.

"It has a long bloom period with delicate white flowers that attract bees and other pollinators," she notes. "Its highly fragrant foliage creates the appearance of a soft, wispy, white mound — true to its name."

If you want an ornamental herb that smells good, she recommends planting clary sage. This Salvia Nemorosa 'Caradonna' from Crocus blooms in tall purple flowers that bring scent and texture to your space.

Catherine Trudeau Social Links Navigation Landscape Designer With more than 15 years of experience designing landscapes, Catherine Trudeau blends artistry and horticulture while working closely with the unique needs of homeowners, builders, and developers to transform outdoor spaces. Driven by her innate love for plant life, Catherine dedicated her early career to residential landscape and retail, and later earned her masters of landscape architecture degree from the College of Architecture at the Illinois Institute of Technology.

5. Garden Incense

These incense sticks are designed specifically for fragrancing outdoor spaces. (Image credit: Earl of East)

And last but not least, you can always resort to burning some garden incense to make your backyard smell nice. The ritual of burning incense is a calming concept in and of itself, but the added fragrance can set the mood for a relaxing evening.

Earl of East's XL Citronella Incense is among my favorites to burn. And if you select a fragrance like this, then you can enjoy warm evenings al fresco without insects disrupting the calm atmosphere.

If your outdoor living room is compact and covered in shade, you can get away with lighting this Sarashina Aromatique Incense from Aesop.

Just as there's a right way to perfume your garden, there are also some mistakes that can offset the balance in ambiance. Plants that overpower your garden with scent are one of them. And for more insight on all things home fragrance and outdoor living, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.