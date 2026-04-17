It can be difficult to keep offline when you're cooped indoors, especially if your home is kitted out to be smart. But with the turn of the season, it's finally time to take your wellness routine al fresco.

Making space for offline rituals is even better when it happens against the grounding backdrop of nature. Whether you're partaking in a simple sensory reset, translating your workout outdoors, putting your thoughts on paper, tapping into your green thumb, or hosting an off-screen evening — all of which I'll get into.

A little sunlight, some fresh air, and pausing for moments of stillness will help your mind and body reset. So, I recommend making some time to unwind in your garden with these ideas leading the way.

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1. Reset with the 5-4-3-2-1 Method

Somatic resets are proof that intentionally unwinding is necessary in urban life. (Image credit: Maxime Delvaux. Design: Edition Office. Landscaping: Eckersley Garden)

Forest bathing in your garden is a brilliant de-stressing outdoor offline ritual to adapt into your routine. But if you find yourself mentally pacing, then the 5-4-3-2-1 method is a helpful guide.

Begin this grounding technique by recognizing five things you can see, four things you can touch, three things you hear, two things you smell, and one thing to taste. And if you don't have an edible garden, then save the taste for a snack or a sip you've bought outdoors.

"There's nothing like getting outside and resetting with the elements around you. Breathe in the fresh air, notice your feet grounding into the Earth, and listen to the soundscape, whether urban or wild," says ecotherapist Clara Schroeder.

"By doing so, you ease the cognitive overload of living in an overly digital world, regulate your nervous system, lower stress, and create a real reset in your day."

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Habitat Teka Metal Garden Chair £50 at Habitat UK Color: Cream What's a sensory reset without a nice outdoor chair to experience it from? This Metal Garden Chair from Habitat is a cozy choice.

Clara Schroeder Social Links Navigation Ecotherapist Clara Schroeder is an ecotherapist and best-selling author of Re-Nature: How Nature Helps Us Feel Better and Do Better. Through her work as an ecotherapist, Clara uses nature-based, evidence-backed practices to support mental and emotional well-being — helping people reduce stress, overcome burnout, and find grounding through mindful connection with the natural world. Clara’s expertise has been trusted by leading organizations, including UCSF, Microsoft, Women in Cloud, Terumo Neuro, and Aura Health. She holds a Master’s in Psychology and Education from Columbia University’s Spirituality Mind and Body Institute, led by renowned clinical psychologist Dr. Lisa Miller. As a certified ecotherapist, institute certified mindfulness teacher, co-active professional coach, and a wilderness first responder through NOLS, she offers a grounded, science-backed pathway to sustainable transformation.

2. Journal in a Connective Corner

Try journaling your gratitude outdoors to feel even more at peace. (Image credit: Ibrahim Ozunbar. Design: ACARACH)

Bringing your digital detox zones outdoors doesn't have to be complicated. In fact, it can be as simple as distilling your thoughts in your diary.

"Journal outdoors every chance you get. Whether it be around creative ideas, your plan for the week, or even just your feelings of the day," Jennifer Walsh, founder of Lost Art of Being Human.

It might not seem like much, but the noise of nature playing soundscape to your hour of connective journaling might aid in settling the noise within. You can even follow it with meditative moments or some soothing yoga in your wellness garden.

Papier Paper Trails Wellness Journal £26 at Papier Color: Vintage Blue This Paper Trails journal from Papier feels just right for the year of the horse.

Jennifer Walsh Social Links Navigation Wellness Expert Jennifer has been on a mission to get more people outdoors, to educate on the power of walking in nature, and the impact and importance on our health of green spaces in our offices, homes, hospitals, schools, and our cities. She is bridging the gap between brain health and nature. She is a faculty advisor at U Penn, Center for Neuroaesthetics as well as the Brain Health Initiative, which is a living lab under Harvard and Mass General. Jennifer is combining her work in retail, beauty, nature, and the brain. Jennifer is also the co-host of Biophilic Solutions podcast.

3. Take Your Workout Outdoors

Post workout highs only get better when you take your movement outdoors. (Image credit: Sabrab Architecture)

If yoga doesn't meet your movement goal of the day, then you can kick it up a notch by spending your workout outside, too. Whether you're doing some mat pilates or a quick HIIT session, it's so much more fun in the sunshine.

You can finish it off with a cold plunge or by hopping into your home sauna. And if your home is inspired by swimming pool trends, then a quick dip will help you feel totally refreshed.

Bala Compact Workout Mat £90.78 at Amazon UK Color: Sea I love the idea of using this Compact Workout Mat from Bala for an outdoor workout.

4. Pick Up Gardening

Now's as good as ever to mindfully garden your way into a lush backyard. (Image credit: Timothy Kaye. Design: the Stylesmiths. Architecture: Di Bartolo Architects)

"Spring is a great time to begin planting a garden in your home," says Jennifer. "I recommend starting small, and you'll soon notice the benefits continue through the entire season."

And I have to agree. Tapping into your green thumb is a rewarding outdoor offline ritual. Not only does it give you something better to do than doomscroll, but it also adds to the appeal of your al fresco zones, too.

You can introduce low-maintenance architectural plants or grow a kitchen garden to support your spring cooking. Or, if you have a smaller space, perhaps the bento garden trend will serve as inspiration. Either way, now's the time to give it a go.

H&M Wide Metal Plant Pot £42.50 at H&M (US) Color: Dark Brown Start with a couple of low-maintenance herbs in this gorgeous outdoor planter from H&M. H&M Glass Watering Can £29.75 at H&M (US) Color: Orange A pretty watering can like this will give you some added motivation to keep your plants happy. IKEA 2-Piece Gardening Set £6 at ikea.com Includes: Trowel + Cultivator This 2-Piece Gardening Set from IKEA is all you need in the way of tools for your first few plants.

5. Host a Tech-Free Evening

Loop your loved ones into an evening without screens and leave feeling more connected than before. (Image credit: Timothy Kaye. Design: ADDARC. Contractor: LBA Construction)

From spring brunching to spending cool evenings huddled around a warm fireplace, hosting a tech-free evening will be one of the best outdoor, offline rituals you engage in all season.

Start by spending time in your outdoor kitchen cooking up a feast. No phones, just a good old recipe book to guide you. My favorite idea of the moment is going Italian with a pizza oven — I hear Gozney's Arc Lite is sleek and hard-working.

Then retire to your outdoor dining space and tuck into the meal while making an actual effort to communicate with everyone around the table. And if you're dining solo, then just take the time to enjoy your culinary efforts. When was the last time you enjoyed a meal sans screen that wasn't outside your home?

And you can accessorize your evening of hosting with things to stop you from doomscrolling. By the end of the night, you won't even miss being tethered to your tech. And if not, at least you're taking the time to break the habit.

Taking time away from tech is just one of the home wellness trends I recommend bringing into your interior lifestyle this year. And if you're keen to keep up with similar concepts, then subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.