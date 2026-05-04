Aside from minimalism, a common concept across many Scandinavian homes is its ability to quell the noise and welcome calm through ambiance. This ties into the region's wellness rituals like cleansing through scent, hot and cold bathing, warm lighting by dusk, intentional coffee breaks, and open-air living.

A principal part of the Scandinavian lifestyle lies within the pockets of these wellness rituals and how they tie into the interior design of a home. After all, the two are intrinsically linked to each other.

So, I spoke to some Scandinavian interior designers to better understand these practices — and what lies ahead will make you want to retire to this Nordic region forever. But if that's not in the cards, then I've listed some ways to bring it home.

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1. Rensning

Cleansing your home can feel like a lovely reset for the energy and the scentual ambiance of the space. (Image credit: Pernille Lind Studio)

Rensing, translated as 'purification' or 'cleansing', is a Scandi wellness ritual I can get behind. Interior designer Pernille Lind tells me that she often uses rensning to reset her home.

"I often burn sage or incense in a brass dish to physically clear the air in my home," she explains. "Especially when I find myself transitioning from a productive workday to a restful evening."

It seems that I have unknowingly been participating in this soothing Nordic ritual as I light my ripple+ incense droplets after resetting my living room every weekend. And aside from the flooding of fragrance, it feels like a truly purifying moment.

Pernille Lind Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Pernille Lind is a designer renowned for blending Scandinavian design principles with international sophistication. Following the award-winning success of Hotel Sanders, Pernille established her namesake studio to focus on bespoke residential projects. Her work is characterised by a natural intuition for materiality and light, transforming client aspirations into atmospheric homes. By prioritizing heritage and handcrafted details, she creates timeless interiors that embody the warmth and functionality of contemporary Nordic living.

2. Det Kolde Gys

This juxtaposition of warm and cool temperatures acts as a sensory reset for the body and mind. (Image credit: Michael Wells. Design: Davide Casaroli)

Pernille also practices the Nordic tradition of det kolde gys, meaning 'the cold thrill'. "Typically, I pair a warm soak with a bracingly cold shower to sharpen the senses and boost circulation," she says.

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And that's not the sole formula to follow. Aleksandra Cannock, founder of TAK Studio, recommends embracing hotter temperatures in a home sauna. "I usually start on the lower shelves, then move up to the top for a good sweat before hitting the cold plunge or," she says.

"Or if I’m lucky, running outside and getting into a cold lake or the sea for a dip. That sharp transition from heat to cold is the best way to clear out the mental clutter after a long day of meetings."

Aleksandra Cannock Social Links Navigation Founder Aleks Cannock is the founder of TAK, a boutique London-based architecture and interior design studio. TAK blends Scandinavian design principles, British sensibility, and a touch of playfulness to create spaces that are both functional and full of character. Before founding TAK, Aleks worked with leading practices in London and Stockholm, gaining experience in heritage restorations, innovative new builds, and ambitious residential projects. This diverse background allows TAK to find unique opportunities in every project, ensuring each space is beautifully designed and deeply personal.

3. Hyggebelysning

Rather than sterile bright lights, Nordic homes prefer to bask in a warmer glow. (Image credit: Ferm Living)

If you're familiar with Scandi lighting ideas, then you might already have an inkling of where this wellness ritual is heading. Hyggebelysning, meaning cozy lighting, is an important aspect of Scandinavian interior design.

"Once the sun sets, I avoid having harsh overheads on at home," says Pernille. "Instead, I use the diffused, moon-like glow of paper lanterns and candles to signal it is time to wind down."

This ritual sets the tone for the evening and is a special way to romanticize your night routine. The diffused warmth from these lights hushes the noise and lulls you into a state of mind that's conducive to rest.

4. Fika

It's not just about taking a coffee break, but about staying in the moment. (Image credit: Scandi Living)

As far as Scandi wellness rituals go, fika might be among the most endearing. Literally referring to the act of taking a coffee break, fika is much more than just brewing a cuppa.

"It's a scheduled pause to step back from the work and actually talk to people. A coffee and a bun (usually cinnamon, cardamom, or vanilla) are standard, though I’m more of a chokladboll girl myself (oat, cocoa, and coconut)," says Pernille.

"It’s a simple, reliable way to recalibrate during the work day. But you can also do fika with friends." This is the type of offline ritual we could all use more of, and all you really need is a caffeine corner to get you started. Or even a cool coffee drawer if you're saving space.

Scandi Living Freckle Mug £6.99 at nordicnest.com If you're a Scandi minimalist, this Freckle Mug will be a beloved part of your daily fika routine. Rig-Tig SLOW Coffee Maker £24.70 at nordicnest.com Use this SLOW Coffee Maker to brew an aromatic cup while intentionally taking time to pause and reflect. Anthropologie Rika Stoneware Espresso Cup £9 at Anthropologie If you prefer your caffeine hit in espresso form, then this adorable Rika Stoneware Cup needs to be in your collection.

5. Friluftsliv

Being in nature and embracing fresh air is a key aspect of Scandi living. (Image credit: Pernille Lind Studio)

Lastly, Pernille reintroduces me to the concept of friluftsliv, translated as open-air living. "It's the philosophy of connecting with the outdoors through daily, incidental movement," she says. "I treat my bicycle as a natural extension of my home and routine, when prioritizing this Scandi wellness ritual."

Aleksandra also enjoys this ritual, and explains that Swedes don’t overthink exercise. "In my experience, we treat it like part of the day, from being kids through to adulthood," she notes.

"Whether it’s getting into the forest for a stroll or playing sports, it’s all about staying strong and feeling connected to the people around you, without the pressure. This outdoor offline ritual isn’t about intensity, but about making sure movement is just a normal, regular part of living."

Don't stop with just these Nordic wellness rituals. Set the tone for these moments of intention by influencing your interior design through Scandinavian living room decor — there's something for both minimalists and maximalists.

And for more wellness rituals from around the world, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.