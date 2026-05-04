5 Scandi Wellness Rituals to Know, and How to Bring Them Home If You Don't Live by a Fjord
As spring approaches, I'm bringing these intentional practices into my routine
Aside from minimalism, a common concept across many Scandinavian homes is its ability to quell the noise and welcome calm through ambiance. This ties into the region's wellness rituals like cleansing through scent, hot and cold bathing, warm lighting by dusk, intentional coffee breaks, and open-air living.
A principal part of the Scandinavian lifestyle lies within the pockets of these wellness rituals and how they tie into the interior design of a home. After all, the two are intrinsically linked to each other.
So, I spoke to some Scandinavian interior designers to better understand these practices — and what lies ahead will make you want to retire to this Nordic region forever. But if that's not in the cards, then I've listed some ways to bring it home.Article continues below
1. Rensning
Rensing, translated as 'purification' or 'cleansing', is a Scandi wellness ritual I can get behind. Interior designer Pernille Lind tells me that she often uses rensning to reset her home.
"I often burn sage or incense in a brass dish to physically clear the air in my home," she explains. "Especially when I find myself transitioning from a productive workday to a restful evening."
It seems that I have unknowingly been participating in this soothing Nordic ritual as I light my ripple+ incense droplets after resetting my living room every weekend. And aside from the flooding of fragrance, it feels like a truly purifying moment.
Complete your spring reset at home by burning this sage as you cleanse each and every room.
Pernille Lind is a designer renowned for blending Scandinavian design principles with international sophistication. Following the award-winning success of Hotel Sanders, Pernille established her namesake studio to focus on bespoke residential projects. Her work is characterised by a natural intuition for materiality and light, transforming client aspirations into atmospheric homes. By prioritizing heritage and handcrafted details, she creates timeless interiors that embody the warmth and functionality of contemporary Nordic living.
2. Det Kolde Gys
Pernille also practices the Nordic tradition of det kolde gys, meaning 'the cold thrill'. "Typically, I pair a warm soak with a bracingly cold shower to sharpen the senses and boost circulation," she says.
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And that's not the sole formula to follow. Aleksandra Cannock, founder of TAK Studio, recommends embracing hotter temperatures in a home sauna. "I usually start on the lower shelves, then move up to the top for a good sweat before hitting the cold plunge or," she says.
"Or if I’m lucky, running outside and getting into a cold lake or the sea for a dip. That sharp transition from heat to cold is the best way to clear out the mental clutter after a long day of meetings."
Keep up with home wellness trends by bringing the sauna to you. Depending on how much you shell out on design saunas in London, this could be a wise investment.
Aleks Cannock is the founder of TAK, a boutique London-based architecture and interior design studio. TAK blends Scandinavian design principles, British sensibility, and a touch of playfulness to create spaces that are both functional and full of character. Before founding TAK, Aleks worked with leading practices in London and Stockholm, gaining experience in heritage restorations, innovative new builds, and ambitious residential projects. This diverse background allows TAK to find unique opportunities in every project, ensuring each space is beautifully designed and deeply personal.
3. Hyggebelysning
If you're familiar with Scandi lighting ideas, then you might already have an inkling of where this wellness ritual is heading. Hyggebelysning, meaning cozy lighting, is an important aspect of Scandinavian interior design.
"Once the sun sets, I avoid having harsh overheads on at home," says Pernille. "Instead, I use the diffused, moon-like glow of paper lanterns and candles to signal it is time to wind down."
This ritual sets the tone for the evening and is a special way to romanticize your night routine. The diffused warmth from these lights hushes the noise and lulls you into a state of mind that's conducive to rest.
Pair this Valse Floor Candle Holder with these Dark Chocolate Dryp Candles from Ferm Living for a chic statement.
4. Fika
As far as Scandi wellness rituals go, fika might be among the most endearing. Literally referring to the act of taking a coffee break, fika is much more than just brewing a cuppa.
"It's a scheduled pause to step back from the work and actually talk to people. A coffee and a bun (usually cinnamon, cardamom, or vanilla) are standard, though I’m more of a chokladboll girl myself (oat, cocoa, and coconut)," says Pernille.
"It’s a simple, reliable way to recalibrate during the work day. But you can also do fika with friends." This is the type of offline ritual we could all use more of, and all you really need is a caffeine corner to get you started. Or even a cool coffee drawer if you're saving space.
5. Friluftsliv
Lastly, Pernille reintroduces me to the concept of friluftsliv, translated as open-air living. "It's the philosophy of connecting with the outdoors through daily, incidental movement," she says. "I treat my bicycle as a natural extension of my home and routine, when prioritizing this Scandi wellness ritual."
Aleksandra also enjoys this ritual, and explains that Swedes don’t overthink exercise. "In my experience, we treat it like part of the day, from being kids through to adulthood," she notes.
"Whether it’s getting into the forest for a stroll or playing sports, it’s all about staying strong and feeling connected to the people around you, without the pressure. This outdoor offline ritual isn’t about intensity, but about making sure movement is just a normal, regular part of living."
You can also practice slow movements in your wellness garden on this pretty Sea Yoga Mat from Bala.
Don't stop with just these Nordic wellness rituals. Set the tone for these moments of intention by influencing your interior design through Scandinavian living room decor — there's something for both minimalists and maximalists.
And for more wellness rituals from around the world, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.