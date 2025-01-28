What Is 'Friluftsliv'? Meet the Nordic Open Air Philosophy That Makes Your Home a Better Place to Disconnect

You may not have heard of the Norwegian term friluftsliv before. And if that's the case, you'd be forgiven. In a world that’s increasingly tethered to screens and schedules, the concept of friluftsliv (pronounced free-loofts-liv) offers a gentle reminder to reconnect with the outdoors.

The word, which translates to “open-air living,” was first coined by famed Norwegian playwright and poet Henrik Ibsen and has evolved to mean so much more, explains Linda Åkeson McGurk in her book The Open Air Life: Discover the Nordic Art of Friluftsliv and Embrace Nature Everyday. “The idea of consciously using nature for rest and recreation in the way we today call friluftsliv is less than two hundred years old,” she writes.

In that time, the core principles of friluftsliv have been hammered out and include embracing indoor-outdoor living, appreciating nature that’s nearby, and disconnecting from electronic devices. And while the practice of this centuries-old philosophy often requires fresh air and green space, the principles can be applied to transform the interiors of our homes into sanctuaries of calm, creativity, and connection, whether you live in a country cabin or a city apartment.

Whether it’s carving out a space to savor your morning coffee in the garden, filling your living room with light and fresh air, or decorating with textures inspired by the forest floor, this Nordic philosophy invites you to blur the lines between the indoors and outdoors. Move over hygge, and not today niksen, here’s how to channel the serenity of Norway, no passport required.

1. Focus on Organic Material

(Image credit: Marco Mendez Photography. Design: Motif Homes)

One of the simplest ways to bring nature indoors? Weave materials found outside into your design scheme. For many interior designers, wood is a foundational element.

“Embrace the beauty of nature's imperfections by including weathered wood elements and reclaimed wood details," says Tiffany Matthews, Greensboro-based founder and lead designer of Motif Homes. "We suggest starting with wood flooring to ground the area, along with a combination of green and warm neutral tones for cabinetry and built-ins.”

2. Let Natural Light in

(Image credit: Pompi Gutnisky. Design: Ania Agardy)

While design experts will tell you that the practice of friluftsliv can happen rain or shine, when it comes to interiors, natural light should be the priority.

“Bringing in an abundance of natural light, creating an airy feel, and blurring the boundary between the exterior and interior can be achieved effectively with the right window treatments,” shares Miami-based interior designer Ania Agárdy. “I like to opt for sheer fabrics such as linen or cotton in neutral colors like beige, off-white, or earth tones for maintaining a calming, organic feel."

"My preference is for floor-to-ceiling sheer linen drapes so as to filter natural light, making the space feel airy yet maintaining a visual of the outdoors,” Ania adds, suggesting you stick to simple designs with clean lines and minimal hardware for a seamless look.

3. Prioritize Views of Nature

(Image credit: Pierce Scourfield. Design: Mitchell + Corti Architects)

"Try to give every room in your home a view of the sky and leaves," advises interior designer Susan Yeley of Susan Yeley Homes. If this isn't possible, she suggests solutions like skylights or atriums to bring the outside in.

In bathrooms, she recommends installing high-up windows for privacy while letting in natural light. "Our souls connect to the smallest glimpse of the natural world," she says, emphasizing the power of clear, unobstructed views.

4. Bring the Garden Indoors

(Image credit: Kate Figler Interiors)

For Kate Figler of Kate Figler Interiors, friluftsliv can be achieved by drawing inspiration from gardens. "We love using botanical wallpapers, verdant paint colors, and garden-fresh florals to capture the beauty and serenity of a garden year-round," she says.

Decorating with earth tones and organic patterns helps reflect the natural palette of outdoor landscapes, creating "a cohesive and personal connection to the outdoors." Kate emphasizes that this approach is more than decorative — it’s a way to "blur the lines between interior and exterior spaces," grounding and enlivening your home.

5. Blur the Lines Between Indoor and Out

(Image credit: Cat Dal Interiors)

London-based Cat Dal Interiors is a firm rooted in a Scandinavian design ethos and is passionate about incorporating nature into their work. For their Mapesbury project, walls of windows give way to verdant views outside.

“Our brief was to blur the strong angular edges and create a supremely comfortable and inviting environment," says founder Cat Dal. "Due to the gorgeous trees surrounding the property, we were keen to enhance the garden view by painting the walls Bancha by Farrow & Ball,” which blends in with the surrounding environment.

6. Add Plant Life Wherever You Can

(Image credit: Sarah Shields. Design: Susan Yeley Homes)

Popular houseplants are an easy way to embrace friluftsliv indoors. Combine potted plants with the natural landscape outside your window to maximize the effect.

According to Susan Yeley, incorporating indoor plants into spaces with outdoor views can only deepen your connection to nature. “You can go even further to connect from the inside out if you bring some of that nature you can see into your spaces: it isn't redundant to put plants in a sunroom or in a window with a view, it is reinforcing,” she says.

7. Opt for Textures That Echo Natural Elements

(Image credit: Maison Madeleine)

To bring the tranquility of nature into your home, start with a grounding foundation like Leah Cumming, founder of Maison Madeleine. “I often start my design process by selecting the rug first, and for this room, I was drawn to a rich brown sisal,” she explains.

Choose a rug made from natural fibers to set the tone. From there, layer in textures and materials that mimic the outdoors, like a soft green velvet sofa or light blue painted walls.

8. Cold-Weather Proof Your Outdoor Space

(Image credit: Maison Madeleine)

Leah also suggests enjoying your outdoor space well into the cooler months by incorporating clever outdoor heating ideas. “As we move into fall and the temperature starts to drop, I find myself still using my terrace, sitting at the bistro table with a friend, having a long conversation with coffee (for warmth!),” she shares.

To make your space cozy, consider adding outdoor heaters or blankets for chilly evenings, and keep warm drinks on hand to enhance the experience.

9. Create Greenery Where It Doesn't Exist

(Image credit: David Mitchell. Design: Grisoro Studio)

Nature can be hard to come by in the city, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be manufactured. Take this green kitchen idea from Gabriela Gargano of Grisoro Studio, which relied on landscaping and paint to mimic treetop vistas.

"In the kitchen we leaned into the greenery by selecting an olive tone for the cabinets to really bring the tonality through,” she explains, while the terraces outside were "landscaped to provide year-round greenery to frame the views and give a sense of warmth and life to the indoors.”

Of course, this isn't the only philosophy of Scandinavian design that's worth exploring if you want to connect your home with nature or make a calmer space. There are other words to get to know, too. Hygge, yes, but what about lagom? There's a world out there of design concepts to embrace, and Nordic countries are just the start.