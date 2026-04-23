My new favorite moment of my evening routine? Winding down with a relaxing dark shower. It washes away the stress from my day and feels like a warming reset before I tuck in for the night. But it's taken me time to fine-tune this ritual so it's equal parts safe and soothing.

Dark showering is not about turning off the lights before rinsing off. There's more to it, and, more importantly, some key mistakes that are disrupting the vibe and clouding this stress-free moment of wellness.

Neglecting ventilation, overlooking safety, ignoring your energy, forgetting to set up for sleep, and omitting a source of soft illumination, to name a few. So let's start there and build a routine for better sleep.

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1. Showering in Total Darkness

DO INSTEAD: Use gentle lighting through candles or warm lamps to make dark showering a calming part of your wind-down routine. (Image credit: Victor Stonem. Design: Estudio Mazara)

"While low light can relax the nervous system, showering in total darkness will create subtle stress," says wellness expert Michi Delucien. "Complete darkness can also increase the risk of slips."

She recommends trying soft and warm glow lighting instead. "It will help your body feel safe while still allowing you to unwind in your ambient shower room," she notes.

If you're in the process of designing a bathroom, you can consider how you add layers of lighting that allow this to happen, but if not? My advice is to illuminate your shower with beautiful candles. And if you're looking for a truly sensory experience, scented candles are the way to go.

D.S. & Durga Dream Lychee £60 at Space NK UK Notes: Rose Water, Cyclamen, Lychee, Lily, Musk, Sandalwood Lighting this pleasant candle during a dark shower is one of my favorite ways to romanticize my bedtime routine.

2. Ignoring Your Energy

DO INSTEAD: Stay in the moment to make dark showering worth the time and effort. (Image credit: Casa Mia Visuals. Design: D'Ora Tokai Designs)

"The shower is one of the easiest places to reset your energy, yet many people stay mentally distracted by rushing, listening to their phone or TV," says Michi. "Not being present, and missing the opportunity of naturally regulating your energy, is one of the biggest dark showering mistakes."

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Making your dark shower an offline ritual for wellness requires staying in the moment and refreshing your senses with intention. Let your bathroom be a digital detox zone for maximum relaxation.

3. Overlooking Safety Measures

DO INSTEAD: Accessorize with bathroom rug ideas for a safe and stylish cleansing space. (Image credit: Veeral Patel. Design: Hone Built)

Since a hot shower before bed is the secret to better sleep, your dark shower will likely get steamy. And while that sounds appealing, it's important to design for safety so you can enjoy your dark shower in peace.

Soft lighting will help visually guide you out of the bathroom and to bed. However, a stone drying mat is just as essential. This Linen Gray Diatomaceous Earth Absorbent Bathroom Mat is a best-seller on Amazon.

You can also foster a more natural ambiance with this Bamboo Bath Mat Kit from Westwing. The beige and black colorways are my favorite, depending on whether your bathroom leans more warm or cool minimalist.

Anthropologie Tufted Sloane Bath Mat £48 at Anthropologie Color: Blue I get that stone bath mats aren't everyone's style, so if you'd rather go the plush route, then let it be this floor accessory from Anthropologie.

4. Forgetting to Set Up for Sleep

DO INSTEAD: Prepare your bedroom for sleep before you step into your dark shower. (Image credit: Mariko Reed. Design: Tantalus Studio. Stylist: Ginger Lunt)

It's not just about setting up your bathroom for a dark shower. To immerse yourself in this wellness ritual, the key is to transition your bedroom to rest mode, too. Start by softening your bedroom lighting scheme.

One of the most common dark showering mistakes is leaving all your big lights on beyond your bathroom. This harsh shift will disrupt your calm mind and return you to a more awakened state.

I also recommend perfuming your space with the best bedroom fragrances, readying your bed, and keeping your things to aid sleep handy so you can slip into a restful state.

If you find yourself falling deeper and deeper in love with this cleansing ritual, then why not commit to dark bathroom ideas? And if you want to keep up with home wellness trends, then sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.