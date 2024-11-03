6 Bathroom Rug Ideas That Will See You Stepping Out of the Shower in Style (and Straight Into Comfort)

A rug is a decorative element that brings welcome color and texture along with warmth to any room in the home. But bathrooms often miss out, with people prioritizing them as more functional spaces. Could we be missing out on something here?

The room's humidity and inevitable splashes are certainly reasons for concern, but inspiration from interior designers provides that bathroom rug ideas can absolutely work a charm in these practical spaces — it's all about knowing which types can tolerate the conditions and boost the style of any modern bathroom ideas.

To help you make the right choice, we asked design experts to explain the difference a bathroom rug can make to your space, and for selections they've made in their own projects. Here's are the best ideas they shared.

1. Help Define the Area

Just as in other rooms in a home, bathroom rug ideas can be used to define a functional area within the space. “A runner is a beautiful way to guide the eye along the length of the room and define certain areas, like the vanity,” says Shea McGee of Studio McGee.

Shea is an all-round advocate of bathroom rugs generally. “In a primary bathroom, more often than not we choose to style a rug to add pattern and softness to the space,” she adds.

2. Inject Pattern

One of the reasons that designers like bathroom rug ideas is to introduce pattern to a room that doesn’t generally feature it elsewhere.

“We love to use vintage, hand-woven wool rugs in bathrooms,” says Janelle Patton, lead designer at Texas-based Lark Interiors. “These rugs are incredibly durable (they last for decades) and handle all the heat and humidity of a bathroom. Plus, they can add a pop of pattern to an otherwise neutral space.”

3. Balance the Design

In a bathroom that does feature pattern, it's best to consider a plain rug for comfort underfoot. “This scatter rug was the perfect choice for a coastal home that has a little personality,” says Michelle Woolley Sauter of One Coast Design.

“The jute rug is a perfect way to pull in some of the dusty gold tones found throughout the space to bring balance to the fun safari vibe,” she adds.

Natural fiber jute is also silky soft to the touch, adding luxury to the space.

4. Bring in a Vintage Vibe

A vintage bathroom rug can bring character to a space that sometimes misses out on it because it’s such a hard-working room. “We chose a vintage wool rug to place in this bathroom to add to the balance of traditional-meets-modern-meets-vintage this bathroom holds,” explains Melissa Oholendt of Oho Interiors.

“We love how the deeper tones of the rug give personality to the space and help add a punch of muted color to the room as well,” she adds.

And like other experts, Melissa endorses the use of a rug made from wool. “For durability, cleanability and just because we knew it would perform well in a space that can get a little wet we went with a wool rug which is always our preference in bathrooms,” she says.

5. Celebrate the Tub

A freestanding bathtub is an attractive bathroom feature, and a rug nearby can help to further draw the eye to this beautiful design choice. “We like to use a regular rug in front of a bathtub to ground the space and create a focal point,” says Shea McGee.

As seen here, in larger spaces, opt for a rug big enough to fill the space in order to put the emphasis on style and comfort rather than merely practicality.

6. Pick Up Colors

Bathroom rug ideas can be a clever way to repeat an accent color used in another zone of a bathroom to pull the look together.

“We wanted to bring some of the gorgeous blue tones of the shower tile into the vanity area so we chose this rug with a navy undertone that felt like it hit the needs of our client,” explains Melissa Oholendt.

“This rug had a vintage feel both visually and underfoot but also wasn’t so precious that our clients would feel the need to be extra careful around it," she adds. "We love how this rug adds personality and a pop of pattern to an otherwise neutral space.”

FAQs

Is there a difference between a bath mat and a bath rug?

Both a bath mat and a bath rug provide a surface that’s comfortable to step on in the bathroom, but there is a difference between the two.

A bath mat is designed to absorb water as you step out of a bath or shower and is typically positioned immediately beside one or the other. It can help prevent slips when feet are wet and aid in keeping the rest of the room’s floor dry. Bath mats are often plain, although their pile may be cut to create a border or geometric pattern.

Bathroom rug ideas are a more luxurious choice. While it can cope with the room’s humidity and splashes, it’s a choice that often adds pattern and color to the room, and creates a focal point. It can also help zone a generously sized space. Because they’re typically not positioned immediately beside the bath or shower, bath rugs are often larger than mats.

Should you put a rug in a bathroom?

A rug isn’t a must-have for a bathroom, but it is a beautiful addition to it, boosting the decorative interest of the space. Introducing a rug to the room is a choice interior designers frequently make for that reason.

Since you can directly feel a rug beneath bare feet, it also brings an appealing tactility and coziness to a room that necessarily has plenty of hard and colder surfaces.

What’s more, as in other parts of the home, the best rugs can help distinguish a functional area of the room at floor level. And aside from its aesthetic benefits, stepping onto a rug can also help dry damp feet, keeping the rest of the floor from becoming slippery.

What type of rug is best for a bathroom?

One of the best types of rug for a bathroom is an indoor/outdoor rug. These are both durable and easy to clean as well as able to deal with splashes.

However, wool can also be a sound choice. “Most people don’t associate wool and water being a great combination but it’s actually the opposite,” says Melissa Oholendt.

“Wool is insanely durable and is a naturally moisture-wicking material and allows for better airflow, especially in comparison to other materials, making it perfect for a space that can experience humidity and changing wet/dry conditions.”