These Washable, Non-Slip Bath Mats are Going Viral — And They Have Over 500 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

After a warm shower or a long soak in the bath, your feet need a plush place to land. Nothing is more shocking than stepping out of your bath onto cold tiles. Bath mats have always been an irreplaceable part of bathroom decor, but we often overlook their contribution to style. If you want a luxurious bathroom with a spa-like feel, only the best bath mat will do.

Besides looking good, functionality is also a top priority when choosing a bath mat. You want a mat that's anti-slip, easy to clean, and - of course - super absorbent. Typically, though, when a bath mat meets these requirements, it's at an aesthetic cost.

Well, what if we told you there's a beautiful natural bath mat on the market that offers all of the above, and for the sum of just $15? This viral bath mat that has been circling the internet, racking up over 500 five-star reviews on Amazon, and it's one of the best bathroom accessories if you want a luxrious spa bathroom feel.

Amoami Waffle Bath Mat View on Amazon Price: $15.95

Color: Brown This waffle mat has enjoyed a serious viral moment - and for all the right reasons. Besides its overt natural beauty, the waffle material makes it super absorbent and it has a rubber backing to prevent slips.

They might seem like a small detail, but the right bath mat will do wonders for your space. Founder of The Half Kept Home, Rebecca Nicola, posted a reel on her Instagram showcasing this viral bath mat and I must admit, out of all the different modern bathroom trends, this viral mat is a stylish choice for most any bathroom. The neutral color brings a naturally chic feel to the space while the waffled texture of mat and the fringe around the edges adds a level of rustic charm.

There's no compromise on practicality, either. The mat's design allows you to throw it in the washing machine whenever you need with the promise that it will keep its shape and softness (though you might want to wash it in on a gentle cycle to prevent the loss of fibers). For just $15 on Amazon, it's hard to go wrong, plus the reviews give it a 4.7 out of five stars with many users commenting on its comfort.

A post shared by Rebecca Nicola | THKH (@thehalfkepthome) A photo posted by on

Interior Design and owner of Frances Loom, Heather Cane, shares her praise for exciting and practical bath mats. "Everyone wants to step on something soft and cozy after a bath or shower," says Heather. "By choosing a great neutral mat, you can let the rest of the design elements of a room shine, while keeping the warm and comfortable feel." It's the sort of bathroom finishing touch that works quietly but has the power to tie the rest of your space together.

Of course, neutral bath mats like this one are also super versatile, meaning they'll work with virtually any style. That said, a little bit of color coordination can go a long way, and matching your textiles is a clever way to enhance aesthetics and make your bathroom look cohesive. "If I were going with a cotton mat, I would probably try to coordinate with my towels to keep my cottons as 'one element' of design in the room," advises Heather.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What style of bath mat is trending?

(Image credit: Michael Clifford. Studio credit Lisa Staton)

Whether you want a relaxing spa bathroom feel or something more punchy, keeping up with bath mat trends is a great way to give your space a refresh without the guilt of overconsumption since this bathroom accessory does need replacing frequently.

Heather shares that other great options for the bathroom right now are soft jute (which is hard-wearing) or a thick cotton (which can be easily thrown in the washer). As long as it fits in the space well, and complements your style, then you are in the clear. "I love antique and vintage rugs for that one-of-a-kind personality in a room, but buying an antique piece needs an open mind and a willingness to treasure hunt," warns Heather. "I would start with the primary color for the space and general size you are looking for, and then try and be more flexible on the pattern and design."

(Image credit: Frances Loom)

The perfect bath mat is all about what will maximize comfort and personal style in your space. After a long day, you should be able to light a candle, have a soak, and simply admire how beautiful your space is - bath mat included. After finding such a gem in Amazon's trending boho mat, I'll certainly be giving my bathroom a bit of seasonal TLC before the fall, starting with this bath mat.