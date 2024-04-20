This Viral Bath Mat Might Be the End of Wet Bathroom Floors

Have you ever heard of diatomaceous earth? It's a natural material created from the fossilized remains of small aquatic organisms, and while it might not sound appealing (or like something you'd be interacting with), it's actually found in thousands of regular households products — things like toothpastes, foods, and paints.

Not only that, but it's quite absorbent and quick drying, as well, making it an ideal material from which to craft things like dish drying mats. On this front, we've seen lots of different applications from some of the best home decor brands. The material can hold up to 150% of its weight in water, although that moisture evaporates quickly thanks to its millions of tiny pores.

One example: Have you seen this kitchen drying stone that's going viral? And while the area around your sink does tend to get quite wet and messy, what about the area outside your shower, where you fumble for a towel as your drip dry? Sure, a regular mat isn't terrible here, but wouldn't you rather have something that dries almost immediately and keeps your bathroom from feeling like a moldy mess? And not only that, something that inherently prevents bacteria and mold all the while?

Diatomaceous mats have been going viral for some time, and it makes total sense that the bath mat version would too. We've seen some great examples out there, but one of our favorites? The new dual stone bath mat from hygiene company Dorai Home, which derives the first word of its name from the Japanese term for "dry." This specific product features two adjustable tiles that can be configured together for any bathroom space, and is crafted from both diatomaceous earth and recyclable paper for that natural stone feel (that also adjusts itself to the temperature of the room).

Its sleek and simple design is perfect for minimalist homes and contemporary design lovers who need something to mop up excess water but loathe the look of a free-floating mat. But if the Dorai Home website is any indication, these babies are selling fast — so you'll want to act fast if you're interested in trying it out. Of course, there are other options out there if you'd like to try out the trend, but for a little less. Whichever you choose, though, your bathroom will never be the same (in a good way!).

Tosoro - Stone Bath Mat View at Amazon Price: $44.95

Was: $59.95 More than 1000 Tosoro bath mats have been purchased in the last month — for a slightly more budget option, this is a great way to go. Dual Bath Stone™ Mat View at Dorai Home Price: $130 This gorgeous stone mat is available in this gorgeous gray color or a darker grey black -- either way, inherently luxurious and so functional! Jayzuum - Stone Bath Mat View at Amazon Price: $29.99 Slightly less popular than the other two options but equally as functional and customer-loved. Great if you want to try out the trend before investing in a more high-end option.

9 drying, bath, and kitchen mats