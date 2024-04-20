This Viral Bath Mat Might Be the End of Wet Bathroom Floors
You've used one for your dishes, but have you used a diatomaceous earth mat after your shower? if not, this new option is sure to convert you.
Have you ever heard of diatomaceous earth? It's a natural material created from the fossilized remains of small aquatic organisms, and while it might not sound appealing (or like something you'd be interacting with), it's actually found in thousands of regular households products — things like toothpastes, foods, and paints.
Not only that, but it's quite absorbent and quick drying, as well, making it an ideal material from which to craft things like dish drying mats. On this front, we've seen lots of different applications from some of the best home decor brands. The material can hold up to 150% of its weight in water, although that moisture evaporates quickly thanks to its millions of tiny pores.
One example: Have you seen this kitchen drying stone that's going viral? And while the area around your sink does tend to get quite wet and messy, what about the area outside your shower, where you fumble for a towel as your drip dry? Sure, a regular mat isn't terrible here, but wouldn't you rather have something that dries almost immediately and keeps your bathroom from feeling like a moldy mess? And not only that, something that inherently prevents bacteria and mold all the while?
@brookes_buys ♬ original sound - Brookes Buys
Diatomaceous mats have been going viral for some time, and it makes total sense that the bath mat version would too. We've seen some great examples out there, but one of our favorites? The new dual stone bath mat from hygiene company Dorai Home, which derives the first word of its name from the Japanese term for "dry." This specific product features two adjustable tiles that can be configured together for any bathroom space, and is crafted from both diatomaceous earth and recyclable paper for that natural stone feel (that also adjusts itself to the temperature of the room).
Its sleek and simple design is perfect for minimalist homes and contemporary design lovers who need something to mop up excess water but loathe the look of a free-floating mat. But if the Dorai Home website is any indication, these babies are selling fast — so you'll want to act fast if you're interested in trying it out. Of course, there are other options out there if you'd like to try out the trend, but for a little less. Whichever you choose, though, your bathroom will never be the same (in a good way!).
Price: $44.95
Was: $59.95
More than 1000 Tosoro bath mats have been purchased in the last month — for a slightly more budget option, this is a great way to go.
Price: $130
This gorgeous stone mat is available in this gorgeous gray color or a darker grey black -- either way, inherently luxurious and so functional!
9 drying, bath, and kitchen mats
Price: $25.99
Was: $29.99
Not only is this dish mat quick drying, but it's also heat resistant and can function as a trivet, too.
Price: $89.95
Also from Dorai Home, this drying mat is collapsible, which makes it that much easier to store when it's not in use, especially in small apartments.
Price: $30.99
Back on that diatomaceous earth grind once again — much like its counterparts, this mat is water-absorbent, heat-resistant, and non-slip.
Price: $49.99
Combine the design aesthetic of natural materials with the function of bamboo, sealed with odor and bacteria-resistant lacquer to prevent water stains.
Price: $34
Was: $42.50
I'll take anything from Julia Berolzheimer, even this cloud-like bath mat, wrapped in a scalloped green border that's oh-so-darling.
Price: $27.77
This decorative rug would work perfectly in front of a kitchen sink, considering it's washable and thus able to withstand any ingredient spills or rogue food stains.
Price: $59
I'm drawn to the textured surface of this cotton bath mat, which probably feels like a subtle little massage underfoot.
Price: $159
Hinoki wood is soft and aromatic — when its wet, it releases a therapeutic and calming scent. What else could you want from a bath mat?
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
