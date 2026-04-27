If there's one place you choose to Feng Shui in your home, let it be your bedroom. Since this is the space you sleep and relax in on the regular, it's important to ensure that the energy in your bedroom is prosperous.

As far as bedroom Feng Shui goes, there are some clear mistakes to avoid at all costs. Designing a smart bedroom, storing things under the bed, and sleeping in toxic bedding are major red flags.

Also, ignoring your bed and nightstand harmony and sleeping in the death position. Let's explore how these Feng Shui bedroom mistakes disrupt the energy and how to fix them so you can sleep better.

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1. Hosting Tech in Your Bedroom

DO INSTEAD: Keep all of your tech outside your bedroom for better sleep. (Image credit: Elise Scott. Design: APC Build. Architecture: Chan Architecture)

Feng Shui expert Anjie Cho tells me that it's best to avoid keeping electronics such as computers, laptops, mobile phones, and wifi routers in your bedroom. "This is a place for relaxation and well-being, and these electronics disturb the energy of the room," she explains.

"I recommend designing a tech-free bedroom that promotes better sleep, rest, and less anxiety. In Feng Shui, electronics and electrical equipment represent fiery, dynamic energy that can disrupt sleep."

And if your excuse for having your phone on your nightstand is setting an alarm, then I recommend taking the plunge and investing in an alarm clock. It'll help you sleep better and keep you from doomscrolling. My personal design-y recommendation is the Lumie Bodyclock Spark 100.

Anjie Cho Social Links Navigation Feng Shui Expert Anjie Cho is an architect and Feng Shui educator from New York. She's been in the industry since 1999 and is now the co-founder of the Mindful Design Feng Shui School.

2. Under-Bed Storage Ideas

DO INSTEAD: Remove everything stored under your bed and reorganize into a nearby cabinet. (Image credit: Eymeric Widling. Design: Mera Studio Architects)

One of the biggest Feng Shui storage mistakes is housing things under your bed. "While it might seem convenient to store things there, Feng Shui recommends keeping this area clear. You spend a significant amount of time lying above whatever is stored there, and clutter can negatively impact your sleep quality," Anjie warns.

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"If you do have items stored under the bed, consider their meaning. For example, shoes and luggage might represent movement, while objects tied to past relationships can hold emotional energy that could interfere with your sleep. So, decluttering your underbed storage is crucial."

When you sleep, Anjie explains that you enter a passive, yin state, which makes you more sensitive to your surroundings. "If you must store things under the bed, stick to softer items like extra pillows or blankets. Ideally, keeping the space clear will allow the flow of energy (qi) around you."

3. Sleeping in a Toxic Bedscape

DO INSTEAD: Prioritize dressing your bed in organic bedding that's free from toxins. (Image credit: Timothy Kaye. Design: ADDARC. Architecture: LBA Construction)

According to Anjie, dressing your bed in toxic bedding materials is another Feng Shui bedroom mistake to avoid. "I recommend surrounding yourself with linens that are organic, non-toxic, high vibration, and ethical," she says.

"Do the best you can within your means, but opt for the highest quality materials that you can have around you while you’re sleeping. This includes your linens, blankets, mattress, but also the quality of your thoughts and reading materials, too."

This is your sign to detox your home of toxic bedding. Right now, I'm sleeping in this Crisp & Cool Organic Cotton Duvet Set in Cornflower from Rise & Fall. It's sustainably made from GOTS-certified organic cotton and looks beautiful for spring.

4. Ignoring Bed and Nightstand Harmony

DO INSTEAD: Find a nightstand that's at a level height with your mattress. (Image credit: Jeremy Wilson. Design: Marianne Tiegen)

A bedroom Feng Shui mistake I only learned about in the last year involves an imbalance in bedroom layout. Specifically dealing with the bed and nightstand Feng Shui placement.

Having a nightstand that's taller or shorter than your bed upsets the equilibrium of your bedroom. Instead, choose a nightstand that's at the same height as your bed. A taller nightstand will add poison arrows to your space, and a shorter one will cause a loss of energy.

It's also bad to have one nightstand in Feng Shui. Aside from throwing off the symmetry in your bedroom, it also messes with the flow of energy. And having a set of nightstands can actually work towards manifesting a partner.

5. Sleeping in the Death Position

DO INSTEAD: Optimize the layout of your bedroom by facing the foot of your bed away from the door. (Image credit: Mitchell Kemp. Design: FOLAR Architecture & Interiors)

Even if you're not well-versed in Feng Shui, you've probably heard of the death position. And if you haven't, this basically refers to when the foot of your bed faces the door.

This results in sleep positions with your feet pointing out the door, which symbolizes the way bodies are carried out in certain cultures. So, in perfecting your bedroom's Feng Shui layout, I recommend turning your bed so your feet aren't pointing out your door.

In my own flat, I've turned my bed to face a prosperous direction that aligns with my goals for the year. So, for the year of the horse, the best direction to face your bed is South to attract productive energy. You can also have it face Southeast to harness prosperous energy.

Bedroom Feng Shui Accessories

Panda London Bamboo & French Linen Double Bedding Set £159.95 at Panda Color: Natural Panda London is an amazing brand to look to for organic bedding that lasts long and gets softer with every wash. Westwing Wooden Bedside Table Tobia £329 at Westwing Size: W 50 cm, H 50 cm, D 40 cm Since burl wood furniture is in all the coolest spaces, bring it into your bedroom with this curved nightstand. Urban Outfitters Willow 6-Drawer Dresser £699 at Urban Outfitters (US) Color: Navy If a lack of bedroom storage is forcing you to store things under your bed, a dresser drawer like this will help you reorganize your space with a splash of color.

To learn more about Feng Shui mistakes that practitioners always notice and optimize your home for positive energy, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter. And in the meantime, I'll leave you with our guide to Feng Shui spring cleaning your home.