There are a few interior design red flags that instantly make a room feel off, even when everything looks “nice” at first glance.

As a stylist, I notice them the second I walk into a space. Not because I’m looking for flaws, but because these small details can stop a home from feeling layered, personal, and truly well designed. The good news is, once you know what they are, they’re surprisingly easy to fix.

Here’s how to spot the most common interior design mistakes, and the pieces that instantly make a room feel more elevated.

The best rooms have a hard to grasp quality that stops them feeling flat. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Arent & Pyke)

1. Everything Matches a Little Too Perfectly

When a room looks like it was bought in one click, it shows. Matching furniture sets, identical finishes, everything from the same collection. It feels easy, but it also strips a space of personality. The most interesting rooms always feel collected, not coordinated. They mix materials, eras, and pieces that actually tell a story.

What makes the difference is introducing elements that feel individual. A sculptural side table in marble instantly breaks up flat finishes. Handmade ceramics or objects that don’t feel mass-produced bring a sense of depth. A table lamp with texture or an unexpected base adds contrast, while a layered coffee table with books and personal pieces makes the whole space feel more lived in. Even one or two of these shifts can completely change how a room feels.

2. The Scale Feels Slightly Off

This one is subtle, but once you see it, you can’t unsee it. Undersized rugs, small lighting, curtains hung too low. These details make a space feel disconnected and often smaller than it really is. Curtains are usually the biggest giveaway. If they stop at the window, the whole room drops with them.

The fix is all about stretching the space visually. Full-length curtains that start high and fall all the way down instantly lift the room. A larger rug than you think you need helps ground all the furniture and brings everything together. An oversized floor lamp adds height and presence, while a properly scaled coffee table anchors the center of the room. Getting the scale right makes everything feel calmer, more confident, and properly finished.

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3. The Room Is Built Only Around Trends

Trends aren’t the problem. Relying only on them is. When every piece belongs to the same moment, the space dates quickly. It can feel flat, even if everything is technically current. The strongest interiors always have a mix. A timeless base layered with one or two more current elements.

That balance is what gives a space longevity. A well-shaped sofa creates a foundation that will last for years. Classic wood or upholstered seating with simple lines keeps things grounded. Then you can introduce something more expressive, like a chrome or glass side table, or a bold accent chair that brings in personality.

The Takeaway

Once you start noticing these things, you’ll see them everywhere. And the shift is not about changing everything. It’s about making smarter choices that bring back balance, scale, and personality.

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