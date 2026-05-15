How to Make Sure Your Bathroom Always Smells Good — Including the 'Hidden' Hack That Keeps Things Feeling Fresh and Clean
These tips will make this space feel fresh, clean, and calming without disrupting aesthetics
The one space that no home should ever go without perfuming is the bathroom. That's no secret, yet somehow, salle de bains end up being underscented or overwhelmingly perfumed. But there's a, dare I say, intricate formula for making this room smell clean and calming.
Improving ventilation, deep cleaning, layering your scentscape, and decorating with foliage are some classic ways to make a home smell nice in general. But then you can also take a more specific approach by refreshing your bath linen, prioritizing reed diffusers, and hiding odor absorbers.
Now, it's all about when and how you use these tricks to your advantage. So, instead of (wastefully) spritzing your expensive perfume seconds before guests arrive, here's how to make your bathroom smell like a spa all the time.
1. Improve Ventilation
In order to lay a stable foundation for the rest of your scenting tricks to work efficiently, ventilation is key. Since bathrooms can get warm, steamy, and humid, it's important to enforce an exit strategy for stagnant air and heat.
Since bathroom trends are veering towards alcove-like settings, this gives us a chance to reposition shower spaces. Preferably by a windowed nook with treatments to roll down when the room is in use.
And if that's not in the cards, then a small window anywhere in the space can make a difference. Since this can be an unfortunately tough ask for newer builds, learning how to keep your bathroom cool is crucial. And then there are houseplants that reduce condensation as a last, lush resort.
2. Regularly Deep Clean
It might be a task you loathe, but regularly deep cleaning your bathroom is another foundational tip to make your bathroom smell nice. And if there's one room you can unabashedly use citric detergents in, it's the bathroom.
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So, my advice is to brush up on your bathroom cleaning hacks and dust off your beautiful cleaning tools to make the task a little easier on the eyes. And don't just scrub the surface. Clean bathroom fixtures, tackle tricky grout, and get to all the out-of-reach spaces that are collecting dust.
3. Introduce Scented Diffusers
Anytime I adopt a reed diffuser into my scentscape, you can almost always bet it'll end up on my bathroom shelf. August Campbell, founder of AUGUST&PIERS, confirms that diffusers are a clever way to consistently make your bathroom smell nice.
"For bathrooms, I would opt for clean, fresh, and even fruity scents that help the space feel uplifted and refreshed," he says. "The go-to in our home is the SAINT Ceramic Diffuser or interior scent, for notes of orange, wild fig, and cassis."
August Campbell is the co-founder and creative director of AUGUST&PIERS, the character-driven luxury home fragrance brand known for its sculptural ceramic vessels and bold visual identity. A Central Saint Martins graduate specializing in advertising and art direction, August spent years at leading London agencies including VCCP and McCann before bringing his storytelling and design expertise into the world of scent. Along with his brother Piers, August built the AUGUST&PIERS brand from the ground up, from identity and packaging to the distinctive illustration style driven by the belief that fragrance should express personality, not just perfume notes.
4. Wash and Refresh Your Bath Linens
Be it the towel hanging on the wall, the bathrobe tucked behind your door, or the fluffy bath mats sitting pretty on the floor — the fabrics in your bathroom need regular cleaning, too.
Bath towel mistakes, like infrequent cleaning, can instantly dampen the scent in this space and make it feel unclean. So, reach for some design detergents and a generous sprinkling of baking soda to give your bath linen a thorough wash. And don't forget to refresh these fabrics as they wear out.
5. Decorate with Foliage
Another way to make your bathroom smell like a spa is by gifting it some plants and flowers. But it's important to choose the best plants for a bathroom, so you're not left with a sad cultivar wilting in the corner.
And when you're decorating with flowers, choose blooms that are unaffected by warm, humid indoor environments. For example, consider hanging orchids in your bathroom or going green with an eucalyptus bunch. And for vase arrangements, you can't go wrong with hydrangeas and paperwhites.
6. Layer Your Scentscape
Another key to making your bathroom smell good all day is scent-layering. And it's not just about notes but formats, too. While diffusers can sit back as a part of the permanent vignette, introducing scented candles while you bathe is a romantic ritual that lends itself to the vibe and the fragrance of the space.
Additionally, I have recently noticed that the soaps housed in your bathroom can also impact the scent of the space in a real way. Yes, bath products — but also, the humble hand wash. So choose wisely!
7. Hide Odor Absorbers
Natural home deodorizers are an underrated way to make your bathroom smell clean. Whether it's these Wool-Cotton Lavender Bags from The White Company, hidden in a drawer, or some of this Natural Coastal Sea Salt and Citrus Pot Pourri from Next on a shelf, it's bound to freshen the space.
FAQs
What Is the Best Scent for a Bathroom?
As far as the best scents for a bathroom, I recommend using citrus notes or light floral blends. Better yet, you can layer these scents for a balance between clean and fresh ambiance.
Next, I recommend learning how to make your bedroom smell good. It'll help these spaces transition easily and carry the same soothing air across both rooms. And for more interior perfuming ideas and recommendations, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.