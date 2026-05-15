The one space that no home should ever go without perfuming is the bathroom. That's no secret, yet somehow, salle de bains end up being underscented or overwhelmingly perfumed. But there's a, dare I say, intricate formula for making this room smell clean and calming.

Improving ventilation, deep cleaning, layering your scentscape, and decorating with foliage are some classic ways to make a home smell nice in general. But then you can also take a more specific approach by refreshing your bath linen, prioritizing reed diffusers, and hiding odor absorbers.

Now, it's all about when and how you use these tricks to your advantage. So, instead of (wastefully) spritzing your expensive perfume seconds before guests arrive, here's how to make your bathroom smell like a spa all the time.

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1. Improve Ventilation

A gorgeous window will refresh your bathroom, cool the space, and bring in some light. (Image credit: Eymeric Widling. Design: Mera Studio Architects)

In order to lay a stable foundation for the rest of your scenting tricks to work efficiently, ventilation is key. Since bathrooms can get warm, steamy, and humid, it's important to enforce an exit strategy for stagnant air and heat.

Since bathroom trends are veering towards alcove-like settings, this gives us a chance to reposition shower spaces. Preferably by a windowed nook with treatments to roll down when the room is in use.

And if that's not in the cards, then a small window anywhere in the space can make a difference. Since this can be an unfortunately tough ask for newer builds, learning how to keep your bathroom cool is crucial. And then there are houseplants that reduce condensation as a last, lush resort.

2. Regularly Deep Clean

As arduous as it can be, a deep clean is an unfailing technique to make your bathroom smell fresh. (Image credit: Felix Forrest. Design_ Nina Maya Interiors)

It might be a task you loathe, but regularly deep cleaning your bathroom is another foundational tip to make your bathroom smell nice. And if there's one room you can unabashedly use citric detergents in, it's the bathroom.

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So, my advice is to brush up on your bathroom cleaning hacks and dust off your beautiful cleaning tools to make the task a little easier on the eyes. And don't just scrub the surface. Clean bathroom fixtures, tackle tricky grout, and get to all the out-of-reach spaces that are collecting dust.

Kinfill The Bathroom Cleaner £18 at kinfill.com This pretty bathroom cleaning set from Kinfill in Menthe will make your space smell and look squeaky clean. Diptyque La Droguerie Multi-Surface Cleaner £35 at Selfridges Of course, the classic La Droguerie Multi-Surface Cleaner is ideal for your bathroom counters and shelves. Zone Denmark Silicone Shower Squeegee Ume with Wall Holder £34.99 at Westwing Limescale build-up can make your bathroom smell bed, so get in the habit of regular squeegeeing.

3. Introduce Scented Diffusers

A reed diffuser should be a permanent fixture in your spa bathroom. (Image credit: Milagros Sánchez Azcona. Design: OHIO Estudio. Architecture: Fabrizio Pugliese Arquitectos)

Anytime I adopt a reed diffuser into my scentscape, you can almost always bet it'll end up on my bathroom shelf. August Campbell, founder of AUGUST&PIERS, confirms that diffusers are a clever way to consistently make your bathroom smell nice.

"For bathrooms, I would opt for clean, fresh, and even fruity scents that help the space feel uplifted and refreshed," he says. "The go-to in our home is the SAINT Ceramic Diffuser or interior scent, for notes of orange, wild fig, and cassis."

Droplet Ripple+ Droplet Mandarin Peel Reed Diffuser £40 at Boots.com Pop this stunningly simple diffuser on a bathroom shelf and forget about it.. until a wave of mandarin reminds you. Paddywax Zesty Lemon Reed Diffuser £26 at Anthropologie Since clean scents are ideal for a bathroom, this Zesty Lemon Reed Diffuser from Paddywax is a fresh choice. Jo Malone London Lilac Lavender & Lovage Townhouse Diffuser £148 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK If you prefer florals to citrus, then this Lilac Lavender & Lovage Townhouse Diffuser from Jo Malone is it.

August Campbell Social Links Navigation Fragrance Expert August Campbell is the co-founder and creative director of AUGUST&PIERS, the character-driven luxury home fragrance brand known for its sculptural ceramic vessels and bold visual identity. A Central Saint Martins graduate specializing in advertising and art direction, August spent years at leading London agencies including VCCP and McCann before bringing his storytelling and design expertise into the world of scent. Along with his brother Piers, August built the AUGUST&PIERS brand from the ground up, from identity and packaging to the distinctive illustration style driven by the belief that fragrance should express personality, not just perfume notes.

4. Wash and Refresh Your Bath Linens

Remember to clean and replace your bath linen to retain a fresh scentscape. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Jessica Gersten Design)

Be it the towel hanging on the wall, the bathrobe tucked behind your door, or the fluffy bath mats sitting pretty on the floor — the fabrics in your bathroom need regular cleaning, too.

Bath towel mistakes, like infrequent cleaning, can instantly dampen the scent in this space and make it feel unclean. So, reach for some design detergents and a generous sprinkling of baking soda to give your bath linen a thorough wash. And don't forget to refresh these fabrics as they wear out.

STEAMERY Odor Control Laundry Detergent £20 at Selfridges This Odor Control Laundry Detergent from STEAMERY is perfect for when you're throwing your bath linens in the wash. Marimekko Cotton Bath Mat Unikko £44.99 at Westwing If your bath mat needs retiring, then tag in this maximalist number from Marimekko. CHRISTY Portobello Stripe Bath Towel £22 at Christy Christy's towels are famous for being soft and cozy. So, if you need a fresh set, this striped pattern is a fun choice.

5. Decorate with Foliage

Hanging eucalyptus in your shower room will naturally release essential oils into the air. (Image credit: Michael Wells. Design: Davide Casaroli)

Another way to make your bathroom smell like a spa is by gifting it some plants and flowers. But it's important to choose the best plants for a bathroom, so you're not left with a sad cultivar wilting in the corner.

And when you're decorating with flowers, choose blooms that are unaffected by warm, humid indoor environments. For example, consider hanging orchids in your bathroom or going green with an eucalyptus bunch. And for vase arrangements, you can't go wrong with hydrangeas and paperwhites.

Florence & Flowers Large Bouquet Of Fresh Cut Eucalyptus £26 at Not On The High Street UK Whether you style it in a vase or tie it around your shower, this fresh eucalyptus will transform it into a wellness bathroom. Urban Outfitters x Hello Houseplants Boston Fern £32 at Urban Outfitters (US) This Boston Fern loves soaking up all the humidity, making it a neat choice for your bathroom. Moyses Stevens Lovetale Fresh Flower Bouquet £85 at Selfridges Divide this beautiful Lovetale Fresh Flower Bouquet into a couple of arrangements for your bath and powder rooms.

6. Layer Your Scentscape

If you're not weaving in different formats and fragrances, you're doing it wrong. (Image credit: Jessica Alexander. Design: Black Lacquer Design)

Another key to making your bathroom smell good all day is scent-layering. And it's not just about notes but formats, too. While diffusers can sit back as a part of the permanent vignette, introducing scented candles while you bathe is a romantic ritual that lends itself to the vibe and the fragrance of the space.

Additionally, I have recently noticed that the soaps housed in your bathroom can also impact the scent of the space in a real way. Yes, bath products — but also, the humble hand wash. So choose wisely!

Loewe Cucumber Small Scented Candle £92 at Selfridges Since cucumbers remind me of a spa day, I love the idea of lighting this candle in the bathroom. DRIES VAN NOTEN Soie & Amber Liquid Soap £65 at Selfridges I've had my eye on this Soie & Amber Liquid Soap from DRIES VAN NOTEN since its launch, and I bet it smells gorgeous. UMÉ White Grapefruit Set £59 at umestudio.com You can also opt for a more intentional scenting moment with this White Grapefruit Set from UMÉ.

7. Hide Odor Absorbers

They might not be chic, but these deodorizers will help your bathroom smell nice on the sly. (Image credit: Erik Bernstein Photo. Design: Jessica Gould)

Natural home deodorizers are an underrated way to make your bathroom smell clean. Whether it's these Wool-Cotton Lavender Bags from The White Company, hidden in a drawer, or some of this Natural Coastal Sea Salt and Citrus Pot Pourri from Next on a shelf, it's bound to freshen the space.

FAQs

What Is the Best Scent for a Bathroom?

As far as the best scents for a bathroom, I recommend using citrus notes or light floral blends. Better yet, you can layer these scents for a balance between clean and fresh ambiance.

Next, I recommend learning how to make your bedroom smell good. It'll help these spaces transition easily and carry the same soothing air across both rooms. And for more interior perfuming ideas and recommendations, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.