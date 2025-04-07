Orchids in a Bathroom? This Plant Stylist Has a Clever Trick for Bringing This Beautiful Bloom Into the Space
Nothing like a tropical flower to give your shower that spa-like vibe
Very few things make me happier than a relaxing shower. And it may seem silly to some, but I take my shower and the vibe my bathroom embodies super seriously. Those who get it, get it.
Let's say you already have a collection of bathroom plants and the perfect interiors at play, but you're still looking for a way to further improve the aesthetic of your shower. Designer Jack Kinsey's bathroom glow-up covers both of those concepts, plus one extra addition that instantly caught my fancy — hanging orchids.
Intrigued and interested in transforming your shower into a zen, floral sanctuary? Here's everything you need to know.
Hanging Vanda Orchids for a Tranquil Bathroom
When I first came across interior designer Jack Kinsey's bathroom glow-up Instagram reel, I was immediately drawn to his brilliant use of hanging vanda orchids to enliven his shower space.
Not only do these trailing blooms offer a blush of color, but they also manage to flawlessly complete the spa-vibe we're all after. Plus, since these plants don't need soil, they offer a minimalist look that's totally dirt-free.
"Hanging orchids are a great addition to any bathroom because they add elegance and a touch of luxury," Jack tells me. "They also thrive in the humidity, helping to create a spa-like atmosphere.
"Orchids like phalaenopsis and vanda require minimal care too, and bring vibrant colour and beauty to the space without taking up floor space. Plus, they help purify the air, making your bathroom feel fresh and relaxing — perfect for a low-maintenance, stylish vibe."
Jack is an interior designer based in the heart of the Norfolk countryside. Originally trained in fine art, he realized after converting an old church into his first home that he loved the process of restoration and timeless interior design, which led him to pursue a career in this field. His interior design work has ranged from residential properties to commercial projects such as show homes, hotels, bars, and restaurants all over the country. However, he’s perhaps most well-known for being runner-up on BBC One’s Interior Design Masters, Season 4.
What You'll Need
Before you get to achieving the spa bathroom of your dreams, Jack explains that you’ll need the following supplies:
· Tension rod — I recommend these Extendable Shower Curtain Poles from Amazon.
· Hooks or orchid clips, like these Black Garden Clips from Amazon.
· Vanda orchids — you can either grow your own by adopting this Vanda Orchid Bare Root. Or get yourself pre-grown flowers, like these Vanda Orchids from Grow Urban.
· Hanging baskets with slats for the roots to breathe, or some florist wire to create support for your orchid's root system. If you choose the latter, this Floral Arrangement Kit from Amazon is ideal.
How to Get the Look
From hanging them to caring for your orchids in order to maintain the spa vibe, here's Jack's step-by-step method to bring this trend into your own bathroom.
Step 1 — Choose the location: "Select a spot in your bathroom where the orchids will receive sufficient light," he suggests. "It's important to note that vanda orchids need bright, indirect light to thrive."
Step 2 — Hoist the rod: "If you’re using a tension rod, extend it between two walls or fixtures at the desired height," he guides. "Ensure it is secure and can hold the weight of the orchids."
Step 3 — Add support: "Use hooks that can easily slide along the tension rod. Alternatively, if you're using metal rods, attach brackets or hooks to the rod at intervals where you want to hang the orchids."
Step 4 — Introduce the orchids: "Place your vanda orchid in a hanging basket or pot that allows its roots to be exposed, as these orchids often thrive when their roots are exposed to air."
Step 5 — Secure the blooms: "Then use orchid clips or hooks to attach the hanging pot/basket to the rod," he says. "Just make sure the orchid has enough space to grow and isn’t too cramped."
Step 6 — Air out the space: "Bathrooms often provide good humidity levels, which are ideal for vandas. It's best to keep the bathroom well-ventilated to prevent rot, while also maintaining optimal humidity to meet the orchid’s needs."
Step 7 — Ensure to check in: "Don't forget to regularly check the orchid for any signs of stress, such as yellowing leaves or dehydration," he warns. "And also to check that the tension rod or metal rod remains secure and can support the weight of the orchid as it grows."
Bathroom Finishing Touches to Complete the Look
Burn Time: 30 Hours
If you're really looking to tap into the tropical vibe, then you'll need this Mango and Orchid Multiwick Candle from Dunelm for a fragrant finishing touch.
Color: Green
This Ernestine Scalloped Bath Mat from Anthropologie will add to the colorful interior aesthetic of your bathroom while grounding the space with it's green border.
At first, seven steps may seem like a handful but the end result will be so fantastic that you won't even mind the effort. Plus, each step is fairly simple, making it the perfect DIY for design enthusiasts at any level.
And if you find yourself as pleased as I think you'll be with your new orchid adorned shower, you can use this trick to earn extra hosting points the next time you have a guest staying at your place. After all, it's a bathroom glow-up everyone deserves to experience at least once.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.
