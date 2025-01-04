I'm a *Very* Opinionated Interiors Editor — These Are the 5 Mistakes You're Making With Your Bath Towels

I found myself in an unexpectedly fiery conversation in the Livingetc office the other day that made me realize I have some pretty strong opinions when it comes to what makes the best bath towels. Now, you may think it’s a weird thing to obsess over — it certainly caught me by surprise — but when it’s something you wrap around yourself every day, all-too-common bath towel mistakes can become somewhat of a big deal. For me, anyway.

So, I’m here to fix that. Whether it is practical advice that will make your towels last longer, or purely about aesthetics (don’t judge me, I’m literally paid to think about these sorts of things), these are the biggest lessons I've learned when it comes to choosing bath towels.

Now, before you start rolling your eyes at me (what gives me the right, right?), I hear you. Well, first, I used to work for a luxury homeware brand that sold bed linens and bath towels (among other things), so when it comes to fabrics, I've tested a ton. Secondly, I'm a sensitive skin girlie, meaning my standards tend to be quite high for anything that's coming in direct contact with it.

So, does your bath-time experience feel somewhat lacking at the moment? Or have you felt slightly embarrassed by what you handed to guests recently? Here's what you could be doing wrong.

1. You're Splurging on a Bath Sheet

You heard it here first: bigger is not always better. Now, of course, there are certain situations where a bigger bath sheet makes sense (particularly if you're tall), but then again, I did preface this by saying this is my personal opinion, right?

Typically measuring around 35 inches by 60 inches, while a standard bath towel is around 30 inches by 54 inches, bath sheets are not worth the added cost, in my view. There's simply too much fabric, which means they're heavy and hold on to water for longer — and is there anything worse than grabbing your towel after a shower only to discover it's still damp from the previous day? Yes, it's a towel that starts to develop a musty odor from being wet for too long.

2. You've Chosen the Wrong Fabric (Namely, Velour)

When it comes to picking a material for your bath towels, there are a few things to consider. There is, obviously, how it feels, but also how it looks, and how well it absorbs water (and subsequently dries).

Over the years, I've decided that linen or cotton are your best bet. And whatever you do, don't go for those lustrous velour bath towels. Not only do they not absorb water very well (if at all), but I can't think of anything worse than rubbing a velvet-y fabric against wet skin.

The best Brooklinen towels (a Livingetc crowd-favorite) are made with a long-staple Turkish cotton that has a smooth and strong yarn, making them both super soft and highly absorbent. But note, that's different to Turkish towels, which are typically very light but highly absorbent, and dry incredibly quickly — I see their value around the pool, but would never to commit to one for daily use.

3. You're Not Washing Them with Baking Soda

(Image credit: Alicia Murphy Design)

And worse: You're using fabric softener. As it turns out, the way you wash your towels is most likely the easiest mistake to make. For towels with particularly high pile (the loops of fabric), washing detergent will, over time, start to get stuck in between the fibers, which can lead to a rough texture, and unpleasant smells that seem to stick around. Using fabric softener tends to exacerbate this issue tenfold.

The trick? Every now and again, throw a tablespoon of baking soda in the wash with your towels. This works to break down any build-up that's stuck, and will help make your towels smell fresh and feel soft again.

4. You've Had Them For Too Long

This one is a bit like knowing how often you should wash your bed sheets, or change your pillowcases. Be honest, how regularly do you replace your bath towels? There are some clear signs you need new towels, and you really shouldn't ignore them. Have your bath towels lost their texture (or fluffiness), discolored... or perhaps even developed a displeasing musk? It's time for a new set.

Linen bedding and bath accessory brand Bed Threads recommends you replace your bath towels every one to three years. And that's not just a sales trick: Once the fibers in your towels start to break down, they'll take longer to dry, and could start to harbor bacteria, and no one wants that.

5. Your Bath Mat is Too Thin

Or is made from the wrong fabric. While CULTIVER (full transparency: the brand I used to work for) have designed bath towels in both linen and cotton, they've only ever made bath mats out of cotton. I remember being told at the time that linen would be too thin, and would bunch up under-foot, becoming a dangerous trip hazard. Cotton would be thicker, sturdier, and more durable, meaning it would last longer too.

But don't think that necessarily means you can't skimp out on a bath mat (they will generally need to be replaced more regularly than your towels, after all). In fact, one of the best secrets I've learned during my time at Livingetc is that H&M Home's bath mats are the best, and you can get some styles for just under $10.