The Best Brooklinen Towels Are Currently On Sale — Run, Don't Walk to Upgrade Your Shower Ritual

Regrettably, not all of us can indulge in a daily spa visit, but Brooklinen’s towels offer a close second. These luxurious essentials bring a touch of opulence to your regular shower routine, turning the mundane into something extraordinary.

According to Katie Elks, Brooklinen’s Design Director, "All our towels use long-staple cotton, and are unique in weave and weight, so there are options for every preference or season." She recommends the “Super-Plush towels in winter for a super cozy feeling,” and the “Waffle towels for a lightweight supersoft option in warmer months.” Though, everyone’s tastes differ, so I’ve curated this Brooklinen editor’s choice selection to assist you in finding the perfect towels for your needs. Your shower routine will never be the same!

From classic washcloths to ribbed bath towels, you can't go wrong with Brooklinen’s towel assortment. Explore the full range at Brooklinen.com.

Best Brooklinen Towels

Best Brooklinen Bath Towels & Sheets

Waffle Bath Towels View at Brooklinen Price: $75.65 Was: $89 Sometimes, the most refined bathroom aesthetics are the simplest. If you're aiming for an elegant upgrade, Elks suggests Brooklinen's Waffle Towels, which "are popular for their lightweight and fast-drying qualities,” she explains, noting their "signature honeycomb texture that will add visual interest to your linen closet." Ultralight Bath Sheets View at Brooklinen Price: $58.65 Was: $69 Behold Brooklinen's fastest-drying towels yet. The perfect spa bathroom idea, these bath sheets offer more surface area than standard towels, and thanks to their breathable Turkish cotton construction, without the extra weight. Ideal for warmer months and climates. Super-Plush Bath Towels View at Brooklinen Price: $80.75 Was: $95 Have you seen Brooklinen’s limited-edition spring colorways? They're delightful. Elks recommends bright colors or tasteful stripes, so we've selected this super-plush lilac and green set. Towels like these “can do wonders to refresh your bathroom," she praises.

Best Brooklinen Hand Towels

Classic Hand Towels View at Brooklinen Price: $38.25 Was: $45 Quick-drying yet cozy, these towels are classics for a reason. The Marled Black colorway adds compelling dimension, but any of the many color options would make a lovely bathroom accent. Organic Ribbed Hand Towels View at Brooklinen Price: $46.75 Was: $55 I can’t resist this warm, inviting Portobello shade. Its horizontal ribbed texture enhances absorbency while lending a beautifully intricate look. Waffle Hand Towels View at Brooklinen Price: $41.65 Was: $49 This limited-edition blue mist shade screams 'spring,' but its soft, vibrant hue is perfect for year-round use, too. The honeycomb weave ensures quick drying, ideal for busy bathrooms.

Best Brooklinen Washcloths

Waffle Washcloths View at Brooklinen Price: $24.65 Was: $29 Designed to combat shrinkage, these washcloths are described by Brooklinen as "light-as-a-feather" with an ultra-plush feel. Plus, they become more absorbent with every use. Super-Plush Washcloths View at Brooklinen Price: $24.65 Was: $29 Just look at the plushness of these folded washcloths! It's pure extravagance, and I'm here for it. Grab this cheerful limited-edition shade before it's gone. Ultralight Washcloth Set View at SSENSE Price: $12.75 Was: $15 Maximize your towel with these ultralight washcloths, perfect for doubling as face towels. Keep them in a sink-side basket for easy access.

Best Brooklinen Towel Bundles

Super-Plush Bath Towel Bundle View at Brooklinen Price: $108.38 Was: $150 Never miss out on the beloved Ultra-Plush with this luxury bathroom idea, featuring two bath towels and two hand towels. Mix and match colors and sizes to suit your preferences. Organic Ribbed Towel Move-In Bundle View at Brooklinen Price: $282.50 Was: $391 Moving into a new place? Make the transition a little more luxurious with this Ribbed Towel bundle. It includes four bath towels, four hand towels, four washcloths, and a bathmat — all in an ultra-soft ribbed texture. Classic Towel Move-In Bundle View at Brooklinen Price: $236.26 Was: $327 Consider this Classic bundle a must-have. Featuring fan-favorite towel varieties in a range of colors, from limited edition Midnight Navy to classic White, you're sure to find an option you fancy.

How should I care for my towels?

Brooklinen towels will quickly become your babies, so naturally, you'll want to care for them properly. “Similar to bedding, you can replace towels as you start to notice signs of wear and tear, or if you detect a lingering odor even after laundering," says Elks. "To extend the life of your towels, consider alternating between different sets to reduce the frequency of laundering," she adds.

While in the bathroom, “you’ll get the best use out of your towels by ensuring they air dry properly between uses," advises Elks. "Opt for hanging them on a towel rack or bar instead of a hook to expedite drying and prevent any unpleasant odors."

When it comes to storage, it's crucial to ensure "your towels are completely dry before stashing them away, as even slight dampness can lead to bacterial growth and unpleasant odors," warns Elks. Instead, "Store your towels in a cool, dry place, either folded on shelves or in a breathable cotton bag.”

Simple, right? Keep these tips in mind, and your new plush treasures will go the distance.

