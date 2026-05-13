I don't know about you, but with summer on the horizon, I'm ready to spend every waking hour in my garden again (weather permitting, of course). The only problem? My backyard has descended into chaos over the winter months, so it now resembles a junkyard instead of the serene sanctuary it once was.

If, like me, you weren't aware how much clutter a garden could acquire, now’s the time to clear out the things no longer serving your space before outdoor season begins in earnest. From cracked planters and rusty tools to broken furniture that’s well past its best, there are plenty of items quietly making your garden feel smaller, messier, and far less inviting than it should.

The good news is that a quick declutter can instantly transform the look and feel of your backyard — and according to garden experts, there are a few key things you should always get rid of before summer arrives. Ready to breathe new life into your modern garden? Here's where to start.

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1. Old or Forgotten Pots

Don't let that pile of unused plant pots grow any higher. Use them as intended, or throw them out. (Image credit: thejoyofplants.co.uk)

One of the biggest eyesores on my own patio is the pile of spare or broken planting containers that's been gathering cobwebs. Admittedly, they've been there for so long that I hardly notice them myself, but they're taking up valuable real estate in my already small garden.

Raine Clarke-Wills, landscape designer and founder of Raine Garden Design, recognizes that for any keen gardener, pots and planters have a habit of building up over time. "Before you know it, they start to distract from the beautiful space," she says. "I usually suggest keeping a smaller number that you really like, and planting them well. It’s a simple change, but it makes everything feel much more considered."

If you're guilty of the same, give your space the makeover it deserves by throwing broken ones away once and for all. Commit to planting some seasonal blooms in any that remain.

2. Leftover Winter Planting

So many beautiful blooms are out this time of year, but don't allow them to be overshadowed by dead or unruly plants. (Image credit: Raine Garden Design)

If you haven't yet pruned back your garden following the winter, don't leave it any longer. To revive your yard after winter, give your garden a spruce-up before summer arrives. That way, everything will look fresh and tidy for the new season.

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"At this time of year, I always find myself looking at what’s been left behind from winter," explains Raine. "Some things hold their structure, but others can start to feel a bit tired. It’s worth gently clearing those away to make space for what’s coming, to help the whole garden feel fresh, lighter, and ready for the season ahead."

Joshua McMorrow-Hernandez, founder of the gardening blog Hortiwriter, recommends starting with the likes of dead hedges and wilted plants. "Remove dead and broken plants, prune back wilting branches, and get faded foliage out of the landscape," he says. "Much of this organic debris can be composted, but if any of the cuttings are diseased, they should be disposed of properly to ensure they won't infect healthy plants that remain in your yard."

3. Furniture You Don't Use

Rotting picnic bench? Rickety deck chair? Worn out rattan sofa? Now's the perfect time to invest in some new furniture. (Image credit: Yardzen)

Don't allow rickety garden furniture to stick around for another season. If your seating is looking tired or in need of a refresh, now's the time to clear it out.

"It’s very common for gardens to end up with more furniture than they need," Raine says. "If something isn’t being used, or it doesn’t quite sit comfortably in the space, it’s often better to take it away. A garden should feel open and easy, not something you have to navigate around."

Looking for a replacement? This year, I'm loving the trend for colorful woven patio furniture. Invest in a set that fits your vibe, and make sure you choose a durable, weather-resistant material that promises to last for summers to come.

Raine Clarke-Wills Head Consultant Designer at Raine Garden Design Raine is Raine Garden Design’s head consultant designer where she has successfully designed and built hundreds of projects, ranging from charming, intimate courtyards, to impressive rambling estates.

4. Planting That's Become Too Busy

Time in the garden will be far more enjoyable once you rid your space of unruly, overgrown plants. (Image credit: Lights4fun)

Garden clutter isn't always glaringly obvious. Over time, plants and shrubs grow and spill out, often undetected. If your once neat planting ideas are beginning to look unruly, or your much-loved borders are now indistinguishable from each other, commit to a tidy up before summer.

If you have your ear to the ground when it comes to gardening, you'll know that the overgrown garden trend is really taking off right now. And yet, even if you prefer a wilder look, Rainse says there should still be order.

"As plants grow, they can start to compete with each other and lose their sense of balance," she explains. "I often go through and thin things out, lifting, dividing, or sometimes just simplifying. You don’t need lots of different plants to create something beautiful. In fact, repeating a few well-chosen ones often works far better."

5. Anything That No Longer Feels Right

Garden bringing you down? A revamp is likely overdue. (Image credit: Atlas Sheds)

Does your garden feel a bit stale and lackluster after the winter? If things just feel a bit, well, off, then consider it a sign that your space needs a spruce up.

"There are always one or two things in a garden that don’t quite sit comfortably, or something that catches your eye for the wrong reasons," explains Raine. "Taking a step back and being honest about those elements, then removing or adjusting them, can make the whole space feel calmer and more cohesive." Once they're gone, your space will feel fresh, rejuvenated, and likely more spacious just in time for summer.

If this rings true, don't overlook old or dilapidated structures like garden sheds or trellises. "When that once-picturesque structure used for supporting vines and other climbing plants begins sticking out like a sore thumb, it's time to replace it with something new," says Joshua. "Use this as your opportunity to create a new focal point for your garden by installing a new structure."

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Ultimately, giving your garden a seasonal reset doesn’t just make it look better — it makes it far more enjoyable to use. By clearing out broken, unused, and worn-out items now, you’ll have a space that feels calmer, more functional, and ready for long summer days spent outdoors.

And once your garden does look fresh and ready for the season, don't fall back into the trap of making further mistakes that lead to a cluttered backyard. Like a kid with a clean bedroom, a little regular upkeep can go a long way, so stay on top of maintenance and you’ll be able to enjoy a calm, inviting outdoor space all year round.