When it comes to garden furniture, there are some familiar players: painted metals, hardwoods that mellow and silver with age, woven rattan and wicker, and, more recently, durable polymers that cleverly mimic those natural textures. Traditionally, color has been left to the finishing touches, but not anymore.

Recently, the script has flipped, and the most exciting outdoor furniture trends are working color, pattern, and texture directly into the furniture itself. "Woven PE wicker is my garden hero," says interior designer Sophie Robinson. "Durable, weather-resistant, and brilliantly colorfast, it’s perfect for bringing bold hues outdoors." And she practices what she preaches: the designer's outdoor collection with Dunelm flaunts the style across chairs and stools. "What I love most is how the natural woven texture softens those brighter tones, adding just enough sophistication so the look feels layered rather than loud," she adds.

It’s a shift that leans unapologetically maximalist — but with great color comes great responsibility. Too much, and your garden's calm could tip into chaos. Done well, though, and vibrant pieces can transform your outdoor space into something expressive, surprising, and full of personality. Ready to shop the look? Here are some of the most design-forward styles I've seen around.

LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS Velrose Low Garden Chair £229.99 at La Redoute UK With a low-rise seat just 30cm from the ground, the minimal structure of this crisp white iron outdoor chair is elevated with tactile resin, which is woven into a stripey pattern with bands of white, sage green, and candyfloss pink running horizontally, while slim vertical threads of red, white, and orange pin everything together in a crosshatch grid. If your garden palette leans greener, there is also a simple green-and-white version, with diamonds emerging from the weave. Dunelm Sophie Robinson Pavilion Peacock Garden Chair £69 at Dunelm Dunelm has a similar offering in its collaborative collection with interior designer Sophie Robinson, but this time the laidback mid-century silhouette is softened further with a warm acacia wood frame. Low-slung and gently reclining, it’s designed for proper lounging, with a sink-in seat and backrest woven with vibrant peacock blue and softer mint strands to create a striking diamond pattern. And if blue isn’t your palette, there’s also a pink-and-orange version that feels like sunset stitched into a seat. Dunelm Sophie Robinson Pavilion Carnation and Watermelon Garden Stool £65 at Dunelm Speaking of pink and orange, whether you pair this woven garden stool with its matching chair or let it shine solo, it’s guaranteed to make a statement. Again designed by Sophie Robinson, this stool (or side table) is crafted from weather-resistant polyethene wicker wrapped around a sturdy metal frame, with the colors dancing together in a lively zig-zag pattern. But there’s practicality beneath the playfulness. LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS Briana Sun Lounger in Acacia and Woven Resin £379.99 at La Redoute UK Here, two-tone pink and orange is woven with green inside a warm acacia wood frame, alternating between bright pink and a softer green — like a garden in bloom. At two meters long, it’s built for proper lounging, with the woven surface offering natural flex and the backrest adjusting across five positions to help you land on your ideal angle, whether that’s upright with a book or fully reclined under the sun. Anthropologie Terrain Havana Wicker & Teak Dining Chair £398 at Anthropologie This teak dining chair feels like the summer sky translated into furniture. Leaning on a mid-century silhouette and palette, the woven rattan seat plays with cooler tones —blue, white, and flashes of orange — while the backrest shifts into brighter hues, with mint green and sunny yellow climbing up like a slow sunrise. All of this color is stretched across a slender teak frame, which is suited to outdoor use, but its refined profile means it wouldn’t look out of place pulled up to an indoor dining table either. Garden Stories Studio 70 Bistro Set £120 at QVC UK Here, the familiar garden bistro set gets a gentle glow-up, while keeping the associated Parisian charm intact. Fresh white and orange rattan strands are woven into a timeless basket weave across the chairs and matching table. It invites everything from slow mornings with coffee in a garden nook or golden-hour glasses of wine on a suntrap balcony, and is also available in a more classic green-and-white. Laura Ashley Riviera 2-Seater Woven Garden Bench £495 at John Lewis Here, the trusty garden bench gets a woven upgrade. Stripes of navy and pale blue polypropylene are handwoven across the seat and back to form a cascading stripe pattern that meets in the middle like a soft herringbone ripple. Set on a powder-coated, rust-free, and UV-resistant aluminium frame, this bench is built to handle the elements. Two gently curving armrests add a final flourish, framing the 121cm-wide seat and its comfortable 58cm depth — just the right proportions for lingering a little longer than intended. Oliver Bonas Bistro Pink Rattan Bar Stool £175 at Oliver Bonas If you’ve been flirting with the idea of an outdoor bar, a row of these woven bistro stools might just seal the deal. At 102cm tall, they have that classic bar-height poise, with a circular seat, handy footrest, and a curved back. The real charm lies in the weave: a rhythmic geometric pattern that threads terracotta pink with crisp white, with black accents giving it an almost graphic quality. It’s bold without being brash, and pairs well with the alternative colorways, black and sage green. Ethimo Patio Club armchair by Zanellato / Bortotto Enquire at Ethimo And just to prove that this style has designer legs, you can see a similar style in this Patio Club armchair by Zanellato / Bortotto for Ethimo, though rather than a plastic weave, it's been done with a light gray and blue rope, which oozes with handicraft and attention to detail. Unlike pieces you style inside, outdoor furniture is often viewed from all sides, which is what makes styles like this so appealing.

While these colorful pieces elevate outdoor furniture into something design-forward that can hold its own, not all designers are staying loyal to woven materials like rattan. If you're looking for another way to introduce color outside, powder-coated metal furniture is having a moment, too, and comes in endless color options.

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