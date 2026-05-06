This Colorful Patio Furniture Style Is One of the Biggest Trends for 2026 — It Feels "Layered Rather Than Loud," Says an Interior Designer

And here are the most stylish designs to shop if you want to bring the look home, too

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La Redoute sun loungers with colorful woven rattan-like finish with potted plants, and colorful towels on a deck
(Image credit: La Redoute)

When it comes to garden furniture, there are some familiar players: painted metals, hardwoods that mellow and silver with age, woven rattan and wicker, and, more recently, durable polymers that cleverly mimic those natural textures. Traditionally, color has been left to the finishing touches, but not anymore.

Recently, the script has flipped, and the most exciting outdoor furniture trends are working color, pattern, and texture directly into the furniture itself. "Woven PE wicker is my garden hero," says interior designer Sophie Robinson. "Durable, weather-resistant, and brilliantly colorfast, it’s perfect for bringing bold hues outdoors." And she practices what she preaches: the designer's outdoor collection with Dunelm flaunts the style across chairs and stools. "What I love most is how the natural woven texture softens those brighter tones, adding just enough sophistication so the look feels layered rather than loud," she adds.

It’s a shift that leans unapologetically maximalist — but with great color comes great responsibility. Too much, and your garden's calm could tip into chaos. Done well, though, and vibrant pieces can transform your outdoor space into something expressive, surprising, and full of personality. Ready to shop the look? Here are some of the most design-forward styles I've seen around.

While these colorful pieces elevate outdoor furniture into something design-forward that can hold its own, not all designers are staying loyal to woven materials like rattan. If you're looking for another way to introduce color outside, powder-coated metal furniture is having a moment, too, and comes in endless color options.

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Olivia Emily
Contributing Writer

Olivia Emily is a London-based journalist specializing in interiors, culture, and lifestyle. After finishing her English Literature degree at the University of Cambridge and a stint at a boutique PR firm specializing in luxury brands, she completed her Magazine Journalism MA at City, University of London and began her career navigating the world of digital publishing. Honing an eye for emerging trends, she has contributed to a range of other leading home and lifestyle titles, including Country & Town House, The Independent, Square Mile, and SPHERE. Away from her desk, you will find Olivia deep in a property listing spiral, mentally knocking through walls that aren’t hers, and rearranging her own space in pursuit of something even more pleasing.