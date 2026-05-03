Built-in outdoor seating isn’t just economical in size, it can be a good option for your wallet, too, especially given the price of good garden furniture. However, finding the right materials for outdoor banquette can be challenging — it’s got to withstand the elements, and stay looking good summer after summer.

I think I’ve found the best solution: tiles. With the right underlying structure for your outdoor seating, you can utilize a whole range of styles for outdoor spaces. As with any material, there’s going to be some upkeep, especially if you find yourself in a particularly cold and rainy climate. My top tip for making it work? Use a frost-proof, outdoor grout, as it’ll resist the elements better and look better for longer, and research proper sealing for your choice of tile.

If you’re still nervous, stick to outdoor-rated porcelain floor tiles, repurposed into architectural style seating — you might just not find as many exciting colors, textures and patterns as in this round-up of four projects I found that really sell this micro garden trend.

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1. Use Tiles That Make Your Bench a Focal Point

Contrast tiles were used on the planter to make the bench a stand out. (Image credit: Lourenço Teixeira Abreu. Design: Constante Design)

This bench, clad in hand-crafted, glazed tiles, becomes a natural draw for this small garden, "connecting to the tradition of tile use in Portuguese architecture," explain Luis Cardoso de Freitas and Juan Fernando Vergara of Constante Design. "In contrast to the more organic feel of the plants, the tiled surfaces bring a sense of order and permanence."

2. Use as a Way to Introduce Color

At this riad in Marrakech, color plays a bold role in the outdoor design. (Image credit: Alejandro Ramirez Orozco)

In artist and designer Laurence Leenaert’s Moroccan riad Rosemary, which is bookable for stays, a green tiled bench-meets-planter brings an unexpectedly deep green contrast to the otherwise neutral landscaping through zellige tiles in a texturally-rich basketweave layout.

It's a classic, yet still dramatic color to pair with the terracotta surrounds.

Get the Look Swyft Garden Dining Chair 01 (set of 2) - Olive £279 at Swyft Home

3. Create Striped Patterns for Your Seating

This tile design creates a slightly coastal aesthetic for a garden. (Image credit: Studio Philomena)

A less rustic take on the idea, interiors creative Valerie Paas of Studio Philomena took an elevated approach to her garden’s seating with this striped tile design. "Stripes are the perfect print when you're looking for classy yet playful," Valerie says. "The contrast between the stripes makes the bench look more interesting and also more of an eye-catcher."

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Get the Look Habitat Stripe Print Garden Bench Cushion - Pink and Green £15 at Argos

4. Blend Into your Surroundings

This smaller tiled bench is made from patterned cement tiles. (Image credit: Leila Viegas. Design: Tatiane Waileman)

This bench seat incorporated into a tiled planter isn’t meant to steal focus. Designed by architect Tatiane Waileman for her own garden, it acts as both a resting spot and planter for a herb garden and small flowers. "I chose cement tiles in a shade of green so that it would blend with the greenery of the garden, allowing nature to remain the main highlight," Tatiane says.