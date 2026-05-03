Every year, a new flower quietly rises through the ranks, slowly to be spotted in all the coolest homes, catwalks, and window displays. And I'm calling it, 2026 is the year of the calla lily. From Cult Gaia's elegantly whimsical calla lily sandal and clutch to trailing the arms of contemporary brides, and neatly curled in vases, these trumpet blooms are everywhere.

Calla lily care isn't blindly low-maintenance, but a little attention goes a long way with these flowers. Whether you're keen to bring them home as a houseplant or as cut flowers to brighten your space, let's talk about why they're trending.

And for good measure, I also uncovered the best tips to style them. Plus, I found some chic accessories to aid your spring floral styling. So, all that's left to do is make this trend your own, and here's how.

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Why are Calla Lilies Trending?

Image 1 of 2 The malleable stems on these blooms make them so versatile. (Image credit: Octavia Flowers) You can also opt for a classic look like this elegant monochrome display for spring. (Image credit: Love Me Tender Florals)

At a recent ikebana workshop, Amber Dearlove, founder of Love Me Tender Florals, exclaimed to me that calla lilies are back, and I couldn't help but agree. "Also known as zantedeschia, they are deeply rooted in mythology, religion, and symbolism, and were once considered an outdated flower used only in traditional floral design," she says.

"Since late 2025, we have seen a slow resurgence, with the calla lily now becoming the must-have in flower trends, prevalent in weddings, events, tablescapes, in the home, and even on the runway."

But why the hype? "It's a sophisticated, affordable, clean, elegant, and timeless flower," Amber explains. "Across social media, we have seen trends of floral calla lily bags, to calla lily heads being used as table favours, and even manipulated stems of the flower styled into unusual shapes for the table."

This bloom also represents a larger shift in interior floral design from simple vase stylings to statement sculptural displays. "There's been a surge in supperclubs and the comeback of the dinner party. And with tables starring as the anchor to an event, floral design has become sculptural, intentional, and an art form," she notes.

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"People are no longer just placing flowers on a table. They are creating memorable moments through flowers." And this is exactly the reason calla lily is the ultimate candidate to keep up with contemporary styling.

Amber Dearlove Social Links Navigation Florist Amber-sunshine Dearlove is a professional florist and the founder of London-based studio Love Me Tender Florals. She specializes in events, weddings, brand activations, floral set design, tablescaping, and bespoke workshops. Love Me Tender Florals delivers a non-traditional, elaborate, modern & playful approach to floristry through their designs. From concept to design, Love Me Tender Florals is on hand to bring your creative vision to life.

How to Style Calla Lilies at Home

Image 1 of 2 Even in a simple vase, calla lilies bring so much personality. (Image credit: By Bloom) However, when curled up, they instantly elevate your space's cool factor. (Image credit: Love Me Tender Florals)

There are a couple of ways you can fashion calla lilies depending on your interior design style.

For a minimalist approach, Amber recommends trying a single stem on a kenzan, also known as a flower frog. I recommend this Ikebana Kenzan Flower Spike from Sowvital. "The idea is to have multiple dotted around the table amongst your candles," she notes. "It has a hardy stem and can last for hours out of water."

If you prefer a maximalist arrangement, "why not cluster a mix of black and white calla lilies together in a large vase in the centre of the table? You can use wire to tie multiple stems together. The contrasting colors complement each other and make an impactful statement table centerpiece idea."

Lastly, and what might be my personal favorite, Amber suggests turning the calla lily upside down and peeling the first layer of the stem like you would a spring onion. "The flower will naturally curl into an interesting shape, which you can use to wrap around your vase, amongst other flowers, or in an arrangement," she advises.

"If you’re setting the table for a dinner party, using the same technique of peeling the stem, you could tie the calla lily into a loop and write your guest's name on the flower head, and use that as the place card."

If you're as obsessed as I am, you can also bring the flower home as a houseplant for a spring touch to your indoor garden. Now, do you believe me when I say that calla lilies are one of the most interesting blooms of the moment?

Calla Lily Styling Accessories

H&M Transparent Textured Glass Vase £49.99 at H&M (US) Since calla lilies carry a personality of their own, a glass vase will do it justice. But we're not about to get boring, so why not go for something textured like this? Georg Jensen Bloom Botanica Medium Stainless-Steel Bowl £89 at Selfridges Hear me out. This chrome bowl, plus two standing calla lilies at different heights and a single curled stem, all pierced on a flower frog. Do you see the vision? &k Amsterdam Flower Pot Churros £29.99 at Westwing Pop your calla lily plant out of its boring grower pot and house it in this buttery Flower Pot Churros from &k Amsterdam for a beautiful look.

Now that you're up to date on the bloom that's on everyone's mind, why not learn about the floral style we're appreciating, too? Our guide to the Japanese art of ikebana will help you blend this traditional technique with the modernism of calla lilies for a timeless statement.

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