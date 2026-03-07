Flowers are so incredibly versatile. Whether you're congratulating someone, you're wishing them luck, expressing your love, or even your sorrow, there's a bouquet for every emotion and occasion. And in part, that's because of the art of floriography.

Whether you're decorating with flowers in your own home or you're looking to play florist for a day, and thoughtfully curate an arrangement of flowers for a special someone, this art will take your bouquets to a meaningful new level.

So, here's what you should know about floriography and how to select flowers that carry the message you wish to send across.

What Is Floriography?

Move over letters and cards, an intentionally curated bouquet can stand all on its own. (Image credit: Arena Flowers)

"Floriography is the art of communicating through cut flowers. It’s the idea that every bloom carries a meaning — that you can say something heartfelt without actually saying anything at all," says Asta Foufas, founder of Arena Flowers.

"Historically, flowers were used to communicate emotions that people couldn’t openly express. A carefully chosen bouquet could carry a message of love, longing, apology, or friendship."

And although this practice was born in a time that's long past, Asta explains that the most beautiful part of floriography is the way it has trickled into the present day. "When someone reaches for red roses or white lilies, they’re often guided by feeling before they even realize there’s symbolism behind it," she notes.

"For me, floriography isn’t about rigid rules — it’s about intention. Flowers allow us to express what can sometimes feel too big or too difficult to put into words."

Meanings of Popular Flowers

It's not just about the flower itself but also the color on its petals, too. (Image credit: Georg Jensen)

ROSES

When it comes to dissecting the meaning behind your favorite blooms, it's not just about the flower species but also the color that stains the petals of these beloved blooms. So, let's start with the timeless rose.

"Roses are still the flower people turn to first, and color completely changes the message. Red roses speak of deep love and passion. While white roses, like this 'Pure Love' arrangement from Arena Flowers, feel symbolic of new beginnings, which is why they’re so popular for weddings," Asta says.

"Yellow roses are much more about friendship and joy — they feel uplifting. Pink carries admiration and gratitude, which makes it lovely for saying ‘thank you’. And orange is more expressive, symbolizing desire, enthusiasm, and energy."

LILIES

Next, there's the ever-so-popular lilies. "White lilies are often associated with sympathy and remembrance. They have a calm, peaceful presence. A bouquet with pink lilies, like this Scented Double Lilies from Arena Flowers, leans more towards admiration and compassion."

CARNATIONS

"With carnations, red represents admiration, pink is linked to gratitude, white symbolizes pure love, and yellow traditionally carries a meaning of disappointment. Carnations are making a comeback, too. And they’re incredibly symbolic, while lasting beautifully." This Zeus Fresh Flower Bouquet from Flowers & Plants Co. is a meaningful mix.

TULIPS

Now, when it comes to the best fragrant spring cut flowers for your vases, tulips are an obvious choice. "In floriography, red tulips emote love, purple feels elegant and regal, white is associated with forgiveness, and yellow brings cheerfulness and optimism," she notes. This gorgeous Tulipmania Bouquet from M&S Flower Market says so much.

PEONIES

"Another spring bloom, peonies symbolize romance, prosperity, honor, and even a happy marriage, which is why they’re so loved in bridal bouquets. Peonies are lush, generous, and fleeting. Plus, the short season makes them feel even more special."

Floriography goes beyond just the hottest blooms into the flowers that are used as fillers, too. (Image credit: H&M)

HYDRANGEAS

Moving on to one of my favorite flowers overall, hydrangeas. "These are often linked with gratitude and heartfelt emotion. The large, abundant heads on hydrangeas make them feel generous, like you’re giving something full and meaningful," says Asta. This Blue Hydrangea in a Ceramic Pot from M&S is my current favorite, so I can arrange fresh cut arrangements at home.

SNAPDRAGONS

“Meanwhile, snapdragons symbolize strength and protection. They’re tall and structural, so visually they feel confident, and that matches their meaning. Alternatively, geraniums carry a sense of celebration and comfort."

GYPSOPHILA

Even filler flowers have a specific meaning. “For instance, in floriography, gypsophila represents purity and everlasting love. Iris stands for wisdom and faith. Dahlias represent inner strength and resilience," she adds.

SUNFLOWERS

“Lastly, sunflowers are all about loyalty and adoration. They physically turn towards the sun, which makes sunflowers such a strong symbol of positivity and warmth.” So if you're looking for a blossom of good energy, this Sunflower & Rose Bouquet from M&S is a treat.

How to Decorate Through Floriography

Choosing warm colors and flowers that symbolize inviting energy is ideal for an entertaining zone like a living room. (Image credit: Arena Flowers)

Floriography isn't just about picking out beautiful flowers that carry the message you intend to share with others. It can also trickle into the flowers you use in your own home and where you locate your pretty bouquets.

For example, flowers like white lilies and warm geraniums are a brilliant choice for your entryway. They weave in an air of comfort and peace, which is just the message you want to send as guests step into your home.

For your living room, you can choose flowers like snapdragons or purple tulips to evoke strength, protection, and regality. Yellow tulips are also a bright choice if you're going for a more optimistic vibe.

For a kitchen I recommend arranging blooms that represent gratitude or enthusiasm. (Image credit: Arena Flowers)

As far as bedroom bouquets go, I recommend channeling emotions of love, compassion, and prosperity. Think classic beauties like roses, peonies, and lilies. You can also add in sprigs of lavender for a naturally calming room fragrance.

Your kitchen is a great place to experiment with floriography. You can go traditional with sunflowers for positivity and hydrangeas for heartfelt gratitude. Or, you can mix things up with stems of red carnations and vibrant dahlias.

To go one step further and make your arrangements look especially professional, I recommend following the 3-5-8 rule. It'll make every collection of flowers look full and fabulous.

Bringing floriography into your wallpaper, with something like this 'Artemis Climbing Wall' print from House of Hackney, will help you design emotion into your room. (Image credit: House of Hackney)

Since storytelling is one of the key wallpaper trends this year, using floriography to implement moments of intention in your interior design is another way to channel the symbolism behind these blooms.

Take this Hollyhocks Winter Wallpaper from House of Hackney. Since these flowers represent abundance, fertility, and ambition, you can use this print in a bold study.

You can also represent symbols of purity, hope, and promise of renewal by decorating with something like this dreamy Snow Tree Wallpaper from Colefax and Fowler. The opportunities to make your home feel more personal and full of life through floriography are endless.

Now that you're fluent in floriography, might I recommend learning about floral color palettes, too? It'll make you give up your florist and give you full creative license to craft meaningful bouquets.

Now that it's officially spring (even if the London skies tell you otherwise), I recommend subscribing to our newsletter for all the best tips on styling flowers and beyond.