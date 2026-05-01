Nothing elevates a dining area quite like banquette seating, which is why so many of my favorite kitchen remodels seem to incorporate it. Ideal for squeezing more guests around a table (even when space is tight), banquettes seem to convey a sociable, squish-in vibe that befits the heart of the home.

Whether you're commissioning a custom furniture design or embarking on a DIY project, you'll likely need to factor in bespoke cushions and upholstery. And, having seen countless modern banquette seating designs clad in luxurious-looking fabrics, it's hard not to question the practicalities of having expensive, statement upholstery in such close proximity to the dining table (particularly if you're partial to a glass of red wine).

Keen to know how (and where) experts source and select functional fabrics that can withstand years of wear and tear, spills, and kids' sticky fingers while still looking so, so great, I quizzed seven interior designers about their go-to textiles for beautiful — but still durable — bespoke banquette upholstery. (That said, this advice can apply anywhere in the home.)

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1. Large-Scale Prints in Statement Shades

A corner banquette covered in bold-hued velvet with an abstract zig-zag packs this space full of personality. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Smac Studio)

Shona McElroy, principal at Smac Studio, thinks banquette seating is a brilliant way to create communal kitchen seating that still feels generous, particularly in tighter spaces. Plus, "You can bring lots of personality through both its design and upholstery," she adds.

The banquette seating area pictured above leads out onto a swimming pool, "so we wanted it to be fun and fashionable. Plus, the clients were always impeccably dressed," Shona adds. "I chose to upholster the banquette in Rhythm Velvet by Thibault because it has a cool, Missoni-esque jagged edge that I knew would appeal to the clients as well and blend well with the palette of the house." It's the definition of fun.

GET THE LOOK Liberty Fabrics Bombazine Weave in Jade £180/m at Liberty

2. Tonal Indoor-Outdoor Textiles

Two different indoor-outdoor fabrics combine in this dining bench design for a stylish, family-friendly dining area. (Image credit: Charlotte Lea . Design: A. Naber Design)

I love the playful mix of curves and angles in this banquette, which forms a focal point in a Californian kitchen by A. Naber Design. "We wanted to inject as much character as we could while maintaining durability and function, so we added some flair through the banquette woodwork," says Abbie Naber, founder of the San Diego-based studio.

The back of the banquette is clad in Rebecca Atwood's Raindrops Fabric in blue and tangerine: a practical choice thanks to its indoor-outdoor performance weave. And for the base, Abbie cleverly selected Logan Montgomery's Barton Sunbrella textile, which is also suitable for use outside, meaning it's super durable as well as a calm counterpoint to the patterned backrest.

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3. Textural Jacquard in Fluid Stripes

Plain and patterned velvets in dark blush shades create an intimate dining corner in this London apartment. (Image credit: Bennie Curnow. Design: Studio Braw)

"This room is the only dining space in the apartment and was previously very formal, which made it less inviting for everyday use," recalls Louise McGarry, the creative director of London-based Studio Braw, who extended the banquette far beyond the table to provide additional seating away from the dining area.

"We had to be careful that the back did not extend above the window, so we made the seat extra deep for added comfort," she adds. "The backrest is covered in textural Shinto jacquard velvet by Pierre Frey, complemented by Marci mohair-cotton velvet from Yarn Collective on the base cushion."

Louise says the studio gravitates towards fabrics that wear and stretch well for upholstery, citing cozy fabrics like mohair as a favorite, as it's easy to wipe clean.

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4. A Mix-and-Match Compromise

A woven backrest and faux-leather seat cushion make this L-shaped banquette both pretty and practical. (Image credit: Charlotte Lea. Design: A. Naber Design)

"The goal in this project was to find a balance between design and function. The client really loved the pattern of Kufri's Commune Shaker Plaid fabric but was nervous about the wear and tear with young kids," explains Abbie Naber, who undertook a full interior and exterior renovation of this once-dated 1980s home.

"We focused on balancing the practicality of everyday necessities with elevated touches, and settled on using the Commune Shaker Plaid in Cloud for the backrest only," she shares. "The seat cushion is upholstered in Stage pebbled vegan leather from Logan Montgomery."

5. Natural Linen in a Timeless Print

Linen fabric in a coastal-inspired geometric print covers both the seat and back cushions of this built-in banquette. (Image credit: Anna Stathaki. Design: Fiona Duke)

"For this seaside home, we wanted to create a welcoming seating area in the newly built side-return extension," says London-based interior designer Fiona Duke, who capitalized on the space with a banquette design that runs the length of the kitchen wall.

"We used the same wood for the cabinetry and banquette bench, which was then covered with Fermoie's Cove textural linen fabric," she adds. "It felt apt for a coastal home as the motif is inspired by early depictions of water and described as a cove of choppy waves."

To really maximize space, the designer cleverly installed a rail on the walls to hang the back cushions from, "while additional storage was integrated into the base of the bench," she adds. You could easily replicate the idea for cheaper using something like this Extendable Curtain Pole from Dunelm.

GET THE LOOK John Lewis Fion Furnishing Fabric £35/m at John Lewis

6. Plush Performance Velvet

Durable performance velvet in a rich-red hue is an impactful and practical choice for this beach house banquette. (Image credit: Charlotte Lea. Design: A. Naber Design)

When A. Naber Design was tasked with renovating this Mexican beach house, the studio injected personality through a rich color palette and textural materials.

In the spacious eat-in kitchen, a streamlined banquette features a tiled detail that coordinates with the flooring. "The client wanted something floating, airy, and minimal," describes Abbie Naber, who opted for a bench-style design with a slender backrest strip.

"The fabric needed to be highly durable for a heavily utilized dining area and a family with two teenage boys, so we selected a performance velvet from Kravet that complements the deep terracotta tones of the kitchen cabinetry," she adds.

GET THE LOOK Prestigious Textiles Escala Desert in Velvet £1/sample at Prestigious Textiles

7. Vintage-Look Protected Leather

Patinated leather with a dirt and water-resistant finish gives this modern banquette a retro feel. (Image credit: Anna Stathaki. Design: Fiona Duke Interiors)

"This kitchen was moved to the back of the home to benefit from views of the garden and a sociable, open-plan layout," explains designer Fiona Duke. "We designed a corner bench, made by Hossack & Co, that aligns with the new Crittal windows and defines this new seating area."

In terms of the upholstery, "The windows let in a lot of light, so we needed hardwearing fabrics and nothing too dark," adds Fiona, who selected Kvadrat's Steelcut Trio 3 wool-mix fabric for the backrest.

"We chose Sorensen Leather's vintage-style Legacy patinated leather for the bench seat as it's beautifully soft and comfortable," she adds. "It has a water-repellent and dirt-resistant finish, so it's very forgiving and easy to look after: perfect for a kitchen dining bench."



Wondering where else interior designers go to find design-led upholstery fabrics for bespoke projects? These are the top textile brands to have in your sourcebook if you're commissioning a custom piece.

But, if you want a quicker way to get a similar design in your own home, you could consider purchasing a corner dining bench 'off the shelf' and having it reupholstered (or reupholster it yourself). This Natural Noa Corner Storage Dining Bench from Next is very popular.

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