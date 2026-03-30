Sabrina Carpenter's Interior Designer Has Just Collaborated on a Range of IKEA Sofa Covers Made From Mohair Velvet and Vintage Chenille

This is an IKEA hack that even the most anti-DIY can manage

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Bemz x Francesca Grace collaboration on sofas in living room
(Image credit: Bemz x Francesca Grace)

Sofa covers are a stylist's biggest secret — slip one over your existing sofa, and you can completely transform its look and feel in seconds. For that, Bemz is one of the best in the business, specializing in bespoke sofa covers for IKEA models. And just recently, the brand released a new collaboration with designer Francesca Grace (who calls Sabrina Carpenter a client).

The Reverie Collection features five different textiles made from four different fabrics, including luxurious mohair, printed velvets, jacquard chenilles, and peached linen, with patterns evoking European romanticism through vintage florals and earthy colors. Though the range has always made IKEA sofas look more expensive, this is perhaps the most luxurious yet.

Francesca describes how the designs were inspired by times spent "drifting through the stalls at La Puce market," discovering "layers of timeworn textiles, rich tapestries, and beautifully faded fabrics that told their own stories." If you're a fan of the verdure print trend that's taken over seating lately, you're going to want to see this.

Bemz x Francesca Grace collaboration on sofa in traditional living room with coffee table draped in fabric and fluffy armchair and wall paneling behind the sofa

With its European sensibilities, this collaboration taps into the Romantic Minimalism trend we're seeing everywhere right now.

(Image credit: Bemz x Francesca Grace)

The collection "carries a distinctly European sensibility but with a softness that feels lived-in rather than formal," Francesca explains. "That tension between luxury and comfort, shadow and warmth, gives the pieces their freshness."

And you can really make your IKEA sofa feel custom with this, mixing and matching the fabrics. Francesca suggests pairing the vintage chenille moss jacquard with the mohair velvet; "The contrast in texture creates depth, while the harmony in color keeps everything cohesive and elevated."

Bemz has covers that slip over all kinds of IKEA furniture, including its sofas, armchairs, bed frames, office chairs, and pillows. You can also select from different fits, whether that's minimalist, maximalist, 'megamalist', loose, or regular, which only gives you more ways to customize your piece. My advice would be to mix a more contemporary sofa silhouette with one of these more vintage-inspired covers, to ensure it still looks design-forward and not too traditional. Here are some options that would work.

So now you know how to transform your IKEA sofa from conventional to an elegant statement piece — why not try it with other flatpack pieces? For instance, one of Livingetc's contributors recently hacked his IKEA FÖRHÖJA kitchen cart into a custom-looking kitchen island.

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Ella Kipling
Ella Kipling
Contributing Writer

Ella is a news and features journalist with a passion for homes and interiors. Her previous role as an audience writer for Reach saw her cover trending property and gardening stories for publications like The Mirror and The Express. She has contributed property stories to The Times and The Sunday Times, reporting on everything from interior trends to construction standards, as well as interviewing people living in unique homes for the publication’s ‘Moving Stories' feature. Ella graduated from City St George’s, University of London with a master’s degree in Magazine Journalism in 2023, and has also written for The Independent, Women’s Health, Evening Standard, and The Big Issue, among others.