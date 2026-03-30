Sofa covers are a stylist's biggest secret — slip one over your existing sofa, and you can completely transform its look and feel in seconds. For that, Bemz is one of the best in the business, specializing in bespoke sofa covers for IKEA models. And just recently, the brand released a new collaboration with designer Francesca Grace (who calls Sabrina Carpenter a client).

The Reverie Collection features five different textiles made from four different fabrics, including luxurious mohair, printed velvets, jacquard chenilles, and peached linen, with patterns evoking European romanticism through vintage florals and earthy colors. Though the range has always made IKEA sofas look more expensive, this is perhaps the most luxurious yet.

Francesca describes how the designs were inspired by times spent "drifting through the stalls at La Puce market," discovering "layers of timeworn textiles, rich tapestries, and beautifully faded fabrics that told their own stories." If you're a fan of the verdure print trend that's taken over seating lately, you're going to want to see this.

With its European sensibilities, this collaboration taps into the Romantic Minimalism trend we're seeing everywhere right now. (Image credit: Bemz x Francesca Grace)

The collection "carries a distinctly European sensibility but with a softness that feels lived-in rather than formal," Francesca explains. "That tension between luxury and comfort, shadow and warmth, gives the pieces their freshness."

And you can really make your IKEA sofa feel custom with this, mixing and matching the fabrics. Francesca suggests pairing the vintage chenille moss jacquard with the mohair velvet; "The contrast in texture creates depth, while the harmony in color keeps everything cohesive and elevated."

Bemz has covers that slip over all kinds of IKEA furniture, including its sofas, armchairs, bed frames, office chairs, and pillows. You can also select from different fits, whether that's minimalist, maximalist, 'megamalist', loose, or regular, which only gives you more ways to customize your piece. My advice would be to mix a more contemporary sofa silhouette with one of these more vintage-inspired covers, to ensure it still looks design-forward and not too traditional. Here are some options that would work.

Bemz x Francesca Grace Landskrona 3 Seater Sofa Cover £599 at bemz.com This sofa cover fits over IKEA’s Landskrona 3-seater sofa and includes a frame cover with armrests, two seat cushion covers, and two backrest cushion covers. The cover offers a sleek, tailored look that complements the original structure of the sofa. The Vintage Forest pattern in the Simply Linen fabric gives the sofa a timeless look that would look right at home in a penthouse or farmhouse alike. Bemz x Francesca Grace Söderhamn 3 Seat Section Cover £999 at bemz.com This is IKEA's Söderhamn sectional covered in the Vintage Leaves pattern in a maximalist fit, which gives it that delicious sofa skirt — a big sofa trend right now. The minimalist nature of the rest of the sofa (lack of armrests, low-profile, etc.) keeps things from looking too traditional, providing much-needed contrast that feels utterly cool. Bemz x Francesca Grace Stockholm 2025 2-Seater Sofa Cover £649 at bemz.com The Stockholm 2025 sofa is undoubtedly one of IKEA's most contemporary-looking sofas, so it makes sense that it would be a perfect candidate for this sofa cover collection — the perfect mix of old and new. Here, it's wrapped in the Vintage Chenille fabric in Olive, in a regular fit. I'd consider styling it with this sphere cushion cover in the same fabric, too. Bemz x Francesca Grace Söderhamn 1-Seater Section Cover £829 at bemz.com For proof of what a difference a sofa cover can make, here's the IKEA Söderhamn sofa again, this time as an armchair and in Vintage Chenille fabric in Sand and a 'Megamalist' fit, which feels ultra-modern with its unique fluted silhouette. I could easily see this armchair styled next to a sofa in one of the other fabrics from the collection, too. Same-same, but totally different. Bemz x Francesca Grace Klippan 2 Seater Sofa Cover £329 at bemz.com This whimsical fabric with its soft, peach-skin finish is made from 100% natural material – promising to combine the softness of brushed linen with the durability of cotton. The earthy tones of the sofa cover complement the wooden feet of the sofa, giving the piece a classic and elegant look. Bemz x Francesca Grace Cushion Cover £329 at bemz.com But, as I mentioned, Bemz doesn't just do covers for IKEA sofas, so if you still want to embrace this collection in some other way, it could be something as small as a cushion. This is the Vintage Leaves pattern in Green in the Cotton-Velvet fabric, finished with a French seam (but you can also choose a plain seam or ruffles, depending on your style). There are bolster options, too, and spherical cushions. Honestly, the options are plentiful.

So now you know how to transform your IKEA sofa from conventional to an elegant statement piece — why not try it with other flatpack pieces? For instance, one of Livingetc's contributors recently hacked his IKEA FÖRHÖJA kitchen cart into a custom-looking kitchen island.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For all that and more, make sure you're subscribed to Livingetc's newsletter for the best of design, delivered straight to your inbox.