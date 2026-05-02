Though intuition plays a part in every home renovation, it takes guts to lead fully from the heart. But in the case of this classic Amsterdam townhouse, that’s exactly what its owners did, in collaboration with Dutch interior design studio Framework Studio.

Despite the rigor that its name suggests, the firm has earned its credentials by thinking outside the box, whether creating Karl Lagerfeld’s headquarters in Amsterdam or boldly combining classicism with color in the home of the studio’s founder, Thomas Geerlings. So, it’s no surprise that this modern home features all its signature moves: expect the unexpected.

"The red walls and archway typify the owners’ desire to take the less-trodden path," says Francesca Finotti, the designer on the project. (Image credit: Kasia Gatkowska)

Owned by a Dutch couple — one half of whom has Turkish roots — and their two boys, 10 and 14, the 18th-century house is close to the Amstel River in a central neighborhood they were long familiar with. But they knew it needed a significant restructure to accommodate family life. The solution was to bravely take the building back to brick, adding a basement and extending the first, second, and third floors in line with the ground floor’s footprint.

A generous walnut-lined arch seamlessly connects living spaces. "Downtime usually happens here on the first floor, reading books or watching movies," says the owner. (Image credit: Kasia Gatkowska)

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"We wanted to create elegant spaces where we could come together as a family, as well as cozy rooms in which to hibernate and be alone at times," says the female owner. "And, given my Mediterranean roots, I was also looking to create a different layout to those you’d typically find in historic Dutch buildings. Flow was important, but so was the idea of being timeless and bold."

"Because of the family’s love for books and art, every corner is designed with comfortable seating in mind, perfect for reading or chilling," says Francesca. Wide French oak boards and traditional joinery are offset by highly decorative ceramic furniture for a classic-meets-modern feel. (Image credit: Kasia Gatkowska)

Those ambitions, often opposing, were brought together in easy confluence by Framework Studio. Described by Francesca Finotti, the project’s co-lead, as "quietly surprising", the interiors balance entirely classic elements (think geometric stone flooring and elegant fire surrounds) with deeply confident pieces (inflated stainless-steel wall sculptures and chairs as art objects).

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Soft greens, off-whites, and hints of terracotta add a light touch to this previously dark space. "We exposed the wooden beams, which helped to add as much height as possible, as well as texture," says Francesca. (Image credit: Kasia Gatkowska)

The ground floor’s tendency to darkness was countered with exposed painted beams, as well as arched doorways connecting one space to another. That shaping is repeated in the sweeping curve of the wildly generous kitchen banquette, the trellis-like backs of the dining chairs, and the bold marble-clad tub in the main bathroom.

"Green is a recurring motif throughout," says Francesca of the 1970s lacquered pine chairs, "perhaps because it connects nicely to the garden at both the front and back of the house." (Image credit: Kasia Gatkowska)

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Much of the space has been turned over to meaningful "pause points" throughout: the library table is stacked with books and two 1970s stools to perch on; the kids’ floor features a built-in daybed to lounge across, and a whole room, finished entirely in red, is devoted to chess playing.

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"With its aquamarine natural stone that flows from bath to floor, soft arches and semi-sheer curtains, this room feels very easy on the eye," says Francesca. (Image credit: Kasia Gatkowska)

Though the shell of this house is essentially neutral, surprising color moments hold their own. "The light blue of the kitchen cabinetry wanted to suggest a connection to the Mediterranean," says Francesca, "while the red study just wanted to be unexpected and sexy."

A moody palette creates a cocooning effect. "We carried through that softness seen throughout the house with a gently curving vintage sofa," says Francesca. (Image credit: Kasia Gatkowska)

A relaxed rejection of trends contributes to that easy design confidence. And function works just as well as form. "The house now accommodates all our needs, including the boring logistics like utilities and cloakrooms, which leaves more time for fun," says the owner. "We cook together as a family, host dinner parties, work, study, watch movies, and have big sleepovers."

Fresh and dynamic, yet grounded and timeless, this is a renovation that shows fortune really does favor the brave.

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