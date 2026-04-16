Nestled in the heart of London's Little Venice — a calming stretch of canals filled with narrowboats and water cafés — this once-dark early-1900s townhouse is now a beautiful, light-filled home that is as surprising as it is tranquil.

Julia Baydyk, founder of Alta Idea interior design studio, was tasked by her clients — "young professionals with exquisite taste" who are passionate about nature and travel — to create something truly unique. "Even though the house is in central London, they wanted it to feel completely different from everything they had seen before, both nearby and elsewhere. That is why we placed a strong emphasis on making the space feel airy, fresh, and full of light," she explains.

Taking 16 months to complete, this modern home project was challenging from the start — involving the creation of a large rear extension, and adding a new room by digging out a study — but with an open dialogue, trust, and a shared sense of values between Julia and her clients, the complex renovation unfolded with precision and clarity from the outset.

"One of the biggest advantages of this house is the amount of light and air we were able to create," says Julia. "My clients told me that they hardly use artificial lighting during the day, because the huge skylight above the sofa area, together with the full-height glass doors, creates a beautifully bright space that feels deeply connected to nature." (Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Alta Idea)

"From the very beginning, we wanted to create a home in natural shades, something warm, calm, and cozy, with a strong connection to light and nature," explains Julia Baydyk.

One of the main ways Julia achieved this was by creating the stunning, vast skylight as part of the rear extension, which opened up the space and allowed as much natural light as possible to flood in.

"Before the renovation, the ceiling height on the lower ground floor was only 2.3 meters, and it was extremely important for my client that both floors should feel almost equal in height. So we carried out underpinning on the lower ground floor and increased the ceiling height to 3.2 meters, while the ground floor is 3.4.

"This is very unusual for London, and in my opinion, it makes the project absolutely unique, because it is very rare to find a house where the ground floor and lower ground floor have such generous, nearly equal proportions. That change, together with the skylight, completely transformed the space's feeling," shares Julia.

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Designed almost as a pair, and with the same proportions, the dining table and kitchen island are standout features of the home. (Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Alta Idea)

The rounded curves of the island, dining table, and chairs add a softness to the space, while the natural wood tones add warmth and depth.

The shape, size, and materiality of the table and island create a visual connection between the kitchen and dining areas, and this creates the balance in design that Julia and her clients were hoping to achieve — both here and throughout the home.

"I love the bronze metal detailing in the living area. The window reveals were finished in the same bronze metal that we used for the staircase, which creates a very strong connection between different parts of the house," explains Julia. "Details like this may feel subtle, but they are incredibly important, because they make the whole interior feel intentional, cohesive and complete." (Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Alta Design)

"In the downstairs living space, we used a "cloud tree," or they call it Japanese holly, Ilex crenata," Julia shares. "I love using greenery like this because it adds softness and sculptural form at the same time, and it strengthens the connection between the interior and the garden outside."

Microcement was also used extensively throughout the home — on the floors, and in some places, on the walls and ceilings — adding warmth and depth, and a quiet luxury aesthetic. "Microcement gives a very timeless feeling, almost something eternal, which was exactly what we were looking for.

"The main color was custom-mixed on site. We made several samples, and the final tone was the one that both my client and I felt was absolutely right. So this color does not have a specific reference number," explains Julia.

Full-height sliding panels open up to reveal a hidden kitchen. Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Alta Idea "We created concealed doors at a height of 3.2 metres, made from veneered wood panels," says Julia. Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Alta Idea

"My client loves cooking, but she also loves very clean lines and visually calm spaces," says Julia. "She asked me if it would be possible to hide the kitchen in some way, and that is how this concept was born."

This hidden kitchen is a thing of beauty and is one of the many examples of how flexibility is a defining element of the home's interiors.

The full-height sliding panels were crafted from veneered wood, and these same panels continue throughout other areas of the home, such as the hallway and the kitchen, creating a cohesive feel. This was so that "the kitchen feels fully integrated into the architecture rather than standing apart from it," Julia explains.

"This continuity of material was very important because it made the whole space feel calm, seamless, and intentional."

One of Julia's favorite design elements of the project was the use of bronze mirrors, which were introduced in the kitchen, as well as the entrance area, and in the hallway on the ground floor between the two bedrooms. (Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Alta Idea)

One of the project's biggest challenges was local regulations, specifically related to the property's modern kitchen. "Because the kitchen is open-plan, we were required to have a mist fire suppression system," Julia explains. "Usually, this would mean having a lot of visible sprinkler heads across the ceiling, which would have looked very technical and would have completely disturbed the clean ceiling design.

"Instead, we installed an automatic mist system that stays hidden inside the walls and only opens automatically if smoke or fire is detected. For us, this was a very important technical solution, because it allowed us to keep the ceiling visually pure."

"The pendant lights in the hallway are by Zafferano, the Italian lighting manufacturer," says Julia. "They worked perfectly in this space because they bring elegance and lightness without overpowering the architecture." (Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Alta Idea)

The large-scale bronze mirrors add both light and depth to this ground-floor hallway. Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Alta Idea The extra room that was created — this stylish study also moonlights as an extra guest room. Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Alta Idea

In the ground-floor hallway, the entire wall is mirrored with the bronze mirrors that Julia used throughout the home.

"These full-height mirrors were made without any horizontal breaks, which made them incredibly difficult to deliver and install — you can imagine what a challenge that was," she shares. "But it was absolutely worth it, because they bring depth, warmth, and reflection in a very elegant way."

A neutral bedroom that is tranquility personified, with a custom-designed headboard with integrated lighting and plug sockets for ultimate ease. (Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Alta Idea)

All of the furniture in this project was custom-made, so that everything was uniquely tailored to the architecture of each space, including the headboards in both the guest room and the primary modern bedroom.

"In the guest bedroom, we designed vertical bronze panels with integrated LED lighting, which create a very elegant, soft atmosphere. In the principal bedroom, the lighting is more horizontal and was designed to illuminate the textured microcement wall behind the bed, bringing out its materiality and depth in a very subtle way," says Julia.

This spa-style bathroom has a sense of calm and luxury emanating from every corner. (Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Alta Idea)

Four Corners was the Ukrainian manufacturer responsible for the design of this stunning vanity stool. "We had the structure painted in our own custom color, and then the fabric was selected very carefully to work perfectly with that tone. I love this kind of detail because even a small piece can feel completely integrated into the room's overall design language," explains Julia.

The statement-making textured wall brings a lovely tactility to the neutral bathroom. (Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Alta Idea)

Another standout feature is the textured wall in the bathroom — a detail that entirely transforms the space.

"I had this wall in mind from the very beginning, because I wanted to emphasize the curve that appears on the left-hand side of the ceiling and continues down into the wall. I also wanted to make this wall visually different, because when the clients are lying in bed, and the bathroom door is open, they can see this surface and enjoy looking at it," shares Julia.

"I call these textures transitions of slate or cut pieces of natural stone. They become especially beautiful when the lighting is on, because the shadows bring them to life. To create this wall, the craftsman and I spent several days and made several trials on site until we found the right pattern. It is completely handmade and was created directly in the space."

The expertly-picked tones, lighting, and materials create a sophisticated, layered space. Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Alta Idea The backlit mirrors are a small but incredibly effective detail that is a key component of the space's ambience. Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Alta Idea

The sunset tones of this modern bathroom spark joy and imbue a soft sense of serenity that is equally felt throughout the home.

"One of the most special details is the circular bronze mirror in the bathroom. It is softly backlit, and the composition feels almost sculptural because the mirror interacts so beautifully with the curved architecture and textured walls around it. What I love most is that the design is not only decorative, it also conceals practical shelving behind the mirrored surface, so it combines beauty with function in a very seamless way," explains Julia.

An oasis in the big city — this courtyard garden is an ode to peace. (Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Alta Idea)

At the end of this modern garden hides a wonderful secret — "There used to be a shed there, and we completely transformed it into a yoga house. Now my clients have the opportunity to exercise, meditate, and use their outdoor space to the fullest without having to go anywhere," says Julia.

"You can walk from the living room along a beautiful garden path, where each section of the stone walkway is softly illuminated with LED lighting. In the evening, it looks especially beautiful and creates a very calm, atmospheric journey through the garden.

"And then you arrive at your own private yoga house, where you can work out or meditate, feeling as though you are far away from everything, while still being right in the middle of central London."

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The complex renovation of this property was worth every bit of the problem-solving process the designer went through on an almost daily basis. It respects the building's past but reimagines it as a serene, contemporary space that is in perfect harmony with its owners.

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