If the kitchen is the center of the home, then the island is its heart. It’s where breakfast happens, guests gather, and conversations continue long after dinner is finished. But for all the time we spend perched around them, traditional barstools rarely prioritize comfort. This kitchen shows you how.

In this Amsterdam townhouse by Framework Studio, the kitchen island seating takes the form of a plush, curved sage-green bench that feels more like a sofa than conventional kitchen seating, and it completely changes how the space is used.

Rather than creating a spot for temporary seating, the upholstered banquette transforms the island into somewhere people want to stay. "The high bench is something we often do in our projects at kitchen islands," designer Francesca Finotti explains. "It creates a more comfortable and cozy setting for meals that are often done there."

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This olive green brings a soft richness to the soft neutral scheme. (Image credit: Kasia Gatkowska. Design: Framework)

Standard island seating often encourages quick interactions, a coffee before work, or a casual drink while someone cooks. However, this softer silhouette and cocooning upholstery make the kitchen feel more like a living space, encouraging slower mornings and longer, relaxed dinners.

That idea was especially suited to the clients’ lifestyle. "Most of our clients are Dutch, and Dutch families live and hang out in the kitchen," Finotti says. "We very often feature kitchen islands in our projects as it creates an interesting dynamic between the ‘cook’ and the guests or family members sitting at the island."

The kitchen also acts as a transitional space between floors, "the layout creates a natural corridor from the entrance to the staircase," Francesca explains. "The kitchen becomes the heart of the house as you always need to pass through it."

The shape of the banquette seat also helps add a flow to the space. (Image credit: Kasia Gatkowska. Design: Framework)

The success of the seating idea also comes down to materiality. While the bench instantly draws attention with its soft ‘lizard green’ upholstery, it forms part of a carefully balanced kitchen color scheme that moves between cool and warm tones throughout the house.

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"The color palette is a balance between cold colors, such as the lizard green of the bench, the light blue of the pantry cabinet, the polished stainless steel finish, the bluish natural stone countertop, and warmer colors such as the off-white and cream walls and ceilings," Francesca says.

The combination prevents the kitchen from feeling overly sleek or overly rustic. The polished steel and marble introduce a crispness, while the velvety upholstery and warm neutrals soften the room and make it feel cozy.

Would the idea work in every kitchen? Perhaps not. Upholstered island seating requires more space than standard stools, and it naturally lends itself to homes where the kitchen functions as a living area rather than a purely practical workspace. But in a house designed around gathering, conversation, and everyday comfort, it is perfect.

If the kitchen really is the heart of the home, why shouldn’t it feel as comfortable as the living room?

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