'Lived-in' design has been on the lips of interiors enthusiasts everywhere, and Nth Degree has translated this style to al fresco spaces in a way that feels natural and quietly luxurious. Think barely flowing water features, intentional spatial balance, sensory planting, and furniture that feels rooted in soothing outdoor design.

After seeing the vision come to life at this year's Chelsea Flower Show, I sat down with Kawauchi Rowe, the design duo behind the garden display, to talk inspiration and how to bring the look home.

And they've let us in on the secrets to lending your garden all the traits of a five-star display two years in a row. So, here's where to begin.

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In Conversation with Kawauchi Rowe

Image 1 of 2 Choosing furniture that feels out of a living room will make your garden feel elevated. (Image credit: Future / Amiya Baratan) A statement outdoor dining table is the easiest way to make your garden feel like a considered extension of your interiors. (Image credit: Future / Amiya Baratan)

Charlotte Rowe, founder of Kawauchi Rowe, tells me the brief for this year's Nth Degree space was built on the ambiance of a Mediterranean garden. "But rather than take the obvious route, we asked ourselves what the Mediterranean actually feels like?" she says.

"Not the postcard version, but the lived-in one. We imagined the space as a fragment of a villa, timeless and well-loved — interspersed with Nth Degree’s contemporary style. The atmosphere is warm, earthy, and rooted in low living."

However, Charlotte tells me that there's a fusion of elements at play here. And the other half of al fresco influence is rooted in Japanese garden design. "The Japanese concept of 'Ma' is one of the key principles woven into the space, where flow, space, and silence are key. What is left out is as important as what is left in," she notes.

"Since gardens and terraces have to be adaptable and able to thrive in periods of heavy wet weather and equally long and tricky dry and hot periods, we chose versatile Mediterranean plants for lushness year-round."

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Charlotte Rowe Social Links Navigation Garden Designer Charlotte Rowe set up her design studio in London in 2004 and has since worked on more than 300 urban and rural design projects for clients both in the UK and overseas. Her garden designs range widely in scope and style, but all have strong architectural form, clean lines, good lighting, careful detailing and styling, and rich, luxuriant planting.

Who needs to escape to a resort when you have a sun lounger like this in the comfort of your garden? (Image credit: Future / Amiya Baratan)

Another aspect of Nth Degree's slice of the Chelsea Flower Show that represents a desire in most mod urban gardens is blurring the boundaries. "Japanese homes are usually designed around the anchor point in the form of a garden," says Tomoko.

"And this has now reached the global landscape of design, where gardens are decorated to feel like an extension and not a separate entity of the home. We wanted to make guests wonder where the garden begins and where it ends."

According to Tomoko, it's not just indoor-outdoor furniture that sets this standard. She explains that the plants you choose can also lend the space a starkly different mood. "Textural plants that lie low are a pretty way to support this aesthetic, she says. "We have used Stipa Tenuissima for the way it moves in the wind, catches the light, and softens the boundary."

Tomoko Kawauchi Social Links Navigation Design Director Tomoko Kawauchi is the design director at Kawauchi Rowe, formerly Charlotte Rowe Garden Design. She gained a degree in architecture from the University of Shiga Prefecture in Japan before moving to the UK to study for a National Diploma in Horticulture at Writtle College in 2005. She brings to the studio her wide experience of design projects in the UK and overseas, now leading the small team who come from a range of backgrounds including landscape architecture, garden design, horticulture and project management. Tomoko became a fully accredited member of the Society of Garden + Landscape Designers early in 2022. She is thought to be the first ever Japanese member of the Society.

This Stipa tenuissima 'Pony Tails' from Sarah Raven is perfect if you want to replicate the feathery feel at home. Tomoko also tells me that the paving you choose can greatly impact the livability of your garden.

"We chose flat rocks and gravel that stimulate your soles. Since most people wish for tactile gardens you can roam barefoot in, this finish allows you to feel grounded in your outdoor space."

These are the garden trends you won't regret bringing into your backyard for al fresco zones that genuinely soothe your senses. And to complete the look, here are some of the exact decorative items I spotted at the stand.

Nth Degree Cerazo Marble Coffee Table, Forest Green £525 at nthdegree.co.uk Member Price: £472.50 You'd have to see this in person to truly understand its charm. But take my word for it, these are some of the most chic outdoor coffee tables I've seen. Nth Degree N3 Oak Lounge Chair Cirrus Textured Weave £985 at nthdegree.co.uk Member Price: £886.50 The curved wood frame and muted fabric make this a beautiful feature in minimalist gardens. Nth Degree Santo Microskin Dining Table, Clay £3,100 at nthdegree.co.uk Member Price: £2790 In what might be my favorite dining set across the entirety of the Chelsea Flower Show, this rounded table is the star of the show. Nth Degree N4 Sun Lounger £1,120 at nthdegree.co.uk Member Price: £1008 I'm over sun loungers that try too hard. This classic design feels like a luxurious finishing touch to an outdoor garden. Nth Degree Casoli Travertine Side Table, Grey £730 at nthdegree.co.uk Member Price: £657 I'm not the biggest fan of gray furniture, but this Casoli Travertine Side Table convinced me there are exceptions to the rule. Nth Degree Caselle Travertine Tray, Red £145 at nthdegree.co.uk Member Price: £130.50 Picture this Caselle Travertine Tray on a garden table holding fresh cut flowers, candlesticks, or nothing at all — it's a stunning centrepiece.

My favorite trend spotted at this year's Chelsea Flower Show and beyond the grounds into many contemporary homes? Wellness gardens that are designed to unwind.

Whether you're fostering a green thumb or simply looking to make your outdoor space a little chicer, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter. Thank me later!